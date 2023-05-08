Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Digital Health Acquisition Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DHAC   US2538931013

DIGITAL HEALTH ACQUISITION CORP.

(DHAC)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:58:52 2023-04-25 pm EDT
11.24 USD   -0.04%
06:14aDigital Health Acquisition : Material Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
06:06aDigital Health Acquisition Corp. : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/12DIGITAL HEALTH ACQUISITION CORP. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Digital Health Acquisition : Material Agreement - Form 8-K

05/08/2023 | 06:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

United States

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE

SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): May 5, 2023

Digital Health Acquisition Corp.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 001-41015 86-2970927

(State or other jurisdiction
of incorporation)

(Commission
File Number) 		(IRS Employer
Identification No.)

980 N Federal Hwy #304

Boca Raton, FL33432

(Address of principal executive offices, including zip code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (561) 672-7068

N/A

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

¨ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act
¨ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act
¨ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act
¨ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading
Symbol(s) 		Name of each
exchange on which
registered
Units, each consisting of one share of Common Stock and one Redeemable Warrant DHACU The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share DHAC The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
Redeemable Warrants, each whole warrant exercisable for one share of Common Stock at an exercise price of $11.50 DHACW The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company x

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ¨

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

The disclosure included under Item 2.03 is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 2.03 Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant.

Note Financing

On May 5, 2023, Digital Health Acquisition Corp., a Delaware corporation (the "Company"), entered into a securities purchase agreement (the "SPA") with an institutional investor (the "Holder"). Pursuant to the SPA, the Company issued the Holder a 16.67% original issue discount promissory note, in favor of the Holder, in the aggregate principal amount of $300,000 (the "Promissory Note"). The Promissory Note bears guaranteed interest at a rate of 10% per annum and is due and payable on May 5, 2024. If the Company's PIPE financing closes in connection with the closing of its business combination, 110% of all unpaid principal under the Promissory Note and guaranteed interest of 10% are due and payable at the closing of the PIPE financing.

VSee Lab, Inc., a Delaware corporation ("VSee") and iDoc Virtual Telehealth Solutions, Inc., a Texas corporation ("iDoc"), guaranteed the Company's obligations under the SPA, the Promissory Note and the other transaction documents (the "Financing Documents") pursuant to a Subsidiary Guaranty dated May 5, 2023. The Company's, VSee's and iDoc's obligations to the Holder under the Financing Documents are subordinated to the Company's, VSee's and iDoc's obligations to its existing bridge lender.

In connection with the SPA, the Company issued to the Holder (i) warrants with an exercise period of five years to purchase up to 26,086 shares of the Company's Common Stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share (the "Warrants"), and (ii) 7,000 shares of the Company's Common Stock as commitment shares (the "Commitment Shares"). The Company also entered into a Registration Rights Agreement with the Holder, dated May 5, 2023 (the "RRA"), which provides that the Company will file a registration statement to register the shares of Common Stock underlying the Warrants and the Commitment Shares, subject to the terms thereof.

Related Party Note

On May 5, 2023, the Company issued a promissory note to SCS Capital Partners LLC in the aggregate principal amount of $200,000 (the "SCS Note"). The SCS Note bears interest at a rate of 10% per annum and is due and payable on May 5, 2024. If the Company's PIPE financing closes in connection with the closing of its business combination, 100% of all unpaid principal under the Promissory Note and any accrued but unpaid interest are due and payable at the closing of the PIPE financing.

The foregoing descriptions of the SPA, the Promissory Note, the Warrants, the RRA, the Subsidiary Guaranty and SCS Note do not purport to be complete and are qualified in their entirety by the terms and conditions of the SPA, the Promissory Note, the Warrants, the RRA, the Subsidiary Guaranty and SCS Note respectively filed as Exhibit 10.1, Exhibit 10.2, Exhibit 10.3, Exhibit 10.4, Exhibit 10.5 and Exhibit 10.6 hereto and incorporated by reference herein.

Item 3.02 Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities.

The information contained in Item 1.01 with respect to the Company's issuance of the Warrants and the Commitment Shares is incorporated herein by reference. As described therein, the Warrants and the Commitment Shares are entitled to registration rights.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

Exhibit
Number 		Description
10.1 Form of Securities Purchase Agreement, dated as of May 5, 2023, by and among Digital Health Acquisition Corp. and the Holder
10.2 Promissory Note, dated as of May 5, 2023
10.3 Warrant, dated as of May 5, 2023
10.4 Registration Rights Agreement, dated as of May 5, 2023, by and among Digital Health Acquisition Corp. and the Holder
10.5 Subsidiary Guaranty, dated as of May 5, 2023
10.6 SCS Note, dated as of May 5, 2023
104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Dated: May 8, 2023
DIGITAL HEALTH ACQUISITION CORP.
By: /s/ Scott Wolf
Name: Scott Wolf
Title: Chief Executive Officer and Chairman

Attachments

Disclaimer

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. published this content on 08 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2023 10:13:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about DIGITAL HEALTH ACQUISITION CORP.
06:14aDigital Health Acquisition : Material Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
06:06aDigital Health Acquisition Corp. : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligat..
AQ
04/12DIGITAL HEALTH ACQUISITION CORP. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CON..
AQ
04/12Digital Health Acquisition Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Decem..
CI
04/12Digital Health Acquisition Corp. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
04/12Digital Health Acquisition Corp. Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
04/06Digital Health Acquisition Corp. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued L..
AQ
02/02Digital Health Acquisition Corp. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
01/19Digital Health Acquisition Corp. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
2022DIGITAL HEALTH ACQUISITION CORP. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Con..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -3,24 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1,12 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -42,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 46,9 M 46,9 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 15,9%
Chart DIGITAL HEALTH ACQUISITION CORP.
Duration : Period :
Digital Health Acquisition Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Scott Jordan Wolf Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & Secretary
Daniel James Sullivan Chief Financial Officer
Frank Ciufo Independent Director
George McNellage Independent Director
Scott Metzger Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIGITAL HEALTH ACQUISITION CORP.0.00%47
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)14.42%66 123
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED14.62%26 208
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA7.78%12 301
LIFCO AB (PUBL)36.78%10 641
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.-9.56%9 844
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer