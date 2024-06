DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. , formerly Hearts United Group Co., Ltd., is a Japan-based holding company engaged in the operation of debugging business, media business, Creative business and others. The Company operates in three business segments. The Debugging segment provides debugging services and related services in consumer games, digital solutions and amusement business areas. The Media segment mainly provides promotional activity support services through the planning and operation of the comprehensive game information site 4Gamer.net. The Creative segment provides production support services throughout content creation. The others business provides system development services.