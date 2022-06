Toshiya Tsukushi

Notice of Conclusion of Absorption-type Company Split Agreement and Business Alliance Agreement of AGEST, Inc., Our Consolidated Subsidiary, and Sobal Corporation

DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") announces that it passed a resolution at its Board of Directors' Meeting held today that AGEST, Inc. ("AGEST"), which is a consolidated subsidiary of the Company, conclude an absorption-type company split agreement ("Absorption-type company split") to succeed the rights and obligations of the Quality Assurance business that provide valuation and verification services for software, which is part of the engineering business of Sobal Corporation ("Sobal") and also a business alliance agreement ("Business alliance") as well.

Since this Absorption-type company split and Business alliance fall under the minor criteria of timely disclosure stipulated by the Tokyo Stock Exchange, some of the disclosure items have been omitted.

1. Purpose of the Absorption-type Company Split and Business Alliance

In addition to the chronic shortage of IT human resources in Japan in recent years, with increasing complexity of software due to the advancement of IoT and DX, clients' needs has become stronger especially to the expertise of software testing to ensure the quality and security of products. As a result, outsourcing of testing processes at client companies has accelerated. Under these circumstances, underpinned by our highly profitable businesses of Entertainment Business, we are currently focusing on the growth strategy of Enterprise Business including software testing, which is experiencing rapid growth in demand. On April 1, 2022, we formed AGEST as the core company of Enterprise Business through a group-wide reorganization. By promoting R&D aimed at utilizing cutting-edge quality technologies and improving engineer resource for these technologies with receuiting and training initiatives, we aim to provide unconventional QA (Quality Assurance) solutions. In particular, in the training of engineers, we established "AGEST Academy", which provides training programs that concentrate on the authoritative knowledge of software testing both in and outside of Japan, and have established a system that can enhance QA technology and our higher skills as a "QA engineer" such as security testing and AI testing.

Sobal has developed an engineering businesses that provides services related to software and hardware development. These services icludes software testing service for prototypes being developed, evaluation and validation of spec errors as program level, and others to evaluate the quality of pre-production products. However, since Sobal is currently promoting the expansion of businesses in software development or in new technologies such as AI related businesses, they have decided to divide the Quality Assurance business that provides software testing services and to concentrate management resources in their strong businesses areas by entering into an absorption-type company split agreement and a businesses alliance agreement with

AGEST.

AGEST has responded to a wide range of client enterprise quality issues, from upstream quality consultations to test planning, design, and implementation to agile testing, test automation, and vulnerability testing. By adding more than 130 engineers with extensive knowledge and experience in testing a variety of products and systems, such as major manufacturers, business systems, and web applications, from Sobal to AGEST, we can improve the capabilities of both quality and quantities and support a system where clients can focus more thier own services or operations. In addition, engineers who newly join to AGEST can improve their engineer careers and their skills as "QA engineers" through "AGEST Academy" training programs

