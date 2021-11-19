Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3676   JP3765110006

DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(3676)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DIGITAL HEARTS : Notice of Conclusion of Absorption-type Split Agreement and Business Alliance Agreement of DIGITAL HEARTS, Our Consolidated Subsidiary, and Drecom

11/19/2021 | 02:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Toshiya Tsukushi

Company name:

Name of representative:

Contact:

November 19, 2021

DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.

President and CEO Yasumasa Ninomiya (Code number: 3676, First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Executive Vice President and CFO, Director (TEL: +81-3-3373-0081)

Notice of Conclusion of Absorption-type Company Split Agreement and Business Alliance Agreement of DIGITAL HEARTS Co., Ltd., Our Consolidated Subsidiary, and Drecom Co., Ltd.

DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") announces that it passed a resolution at its Board of Directors' Meeting held today that DIGITAL HEARTS Co., Ltd. ("DIGITAL HEARTS"), which is a consolidated subsidiary of the Company, conclude an absorption-type company split agreement ("Absorption-type company split") to succeed the rights and obligations of the QC division of Drecom Co., Ltd. ("Drecom") and a business alliance agreement ("Business alliance").

Since this Absorption-type company split and Business alliance fall under the minor criteria of timely disclosure stipulated by the Tokyo Stock Exchange, some of the disclosure items have been omitted.

1. Purpose of the Absorption-type Company Split and Business Alliance

DIGITAL HEARTS has developed a Debugging businesses that detect game bugs or defects, and has established a solid position as a quality-control partner for game makers and other client companies, with the know-how cultivated since their founding and the human capital of approxmately 8,000 registered testers. In recent years, DIGITAL HEARTS have been focusing on the industrial shift and expantion from the game industry to the non-gameenterprise domain. In order to expand the System Testing business in the enterprise domain, DIGITAL HEARTS is working to improve its expertise and technical capabilities as a company specializing in software testing by strengthening the recruitment and training of testing engineers and utilizing cutting-edgetechnologies such as test automation.

Meanwhile, Drecom aims to grow through the expansion of its mainstay game businesses, and is focusing on developing and providing appealing and attractive content, expanding the business regions, and diversifying the content offered.

In recent years, with a wide variety of digital contents flooded, in addition to the appeal of contents themselves, factors such as cyber security, quality without defect and high usability have become much important in order to establish a competitive advantage. For this reason, DIGITAL HEARTS and Drecom have decided to enter into an Absorption-type company split agreement and a Business alliance agreement to divide the QC division in charge of Drecom quality control operations and suceeded by DIGITAL HEARTS with the aim of building a system that will optimize the resources of both companies and maximize their respective expertise and develop more competitive content than ever before.

This Absorption-type company split and Business alliance will enable DIGITAL HEARTS to establish and strengthen its system to support the quality control related to Drecom gaming development. This will enable Drecom to concentrate its management resources on development that requires creativity. Employees currently in Drecom's QC division can also select new career paths in DIGITAL HEARTS, such as engineers and security analysts in the enterprise area.

Going forward, DIGITAL HEARTS and Drecom will continue to intensify their focus on the strategical areas of each business and aim to become leading companies in their respective areas.

1

2. Overview of Absorption-type Company Split and Business Alliance

  1. Schedule
    Date of the Board of Directors' resolution Date of conclusion of the Absorption-type company split agreement
  • November 19, 2021 (DIGITAL HEARTS and Drecom)
  • November 19, 2021

Date of conclusion of Business alliance agreement

:

November 19, 2021

Effective date of Absorption-type company split

:

February 1, 2022 (Scheduled)

*In case of DIGITAL HEARTS as the succeeding company, the Absorption-type company split falls under a simplified demerger stipulated in Paragraph 2 of Article 796 of the Corporate Law, and in case of Drecom as the splitting company, the Absorption-type company split falls under a simplified demerger stipulated in Paragraph 2 of Article 784 of the Corporate Law. Therefore, both companies plan to implement the Absorption-type company split without an approval by a resolution of the shareholders meeting.

(2) Method of Absorption-type company split

This is the case with Drecom as the splitting company and DIGITAL HEARTS as the succeeding company in the Absorption-type company split.

  1. The contents of the allotment pertaining to the Absorption-type company split

In this Absorption-type company split, DIGITAL HEARTS plans to deliver 100 million yen to Drecom.

  1. Handling of stock acquisition rights and bonds with stock acquisition rights in connection with the Absorption-type company split
    Not applicable.
  2. Paid-incapital to be increased or decreased by the Absorption-type company split

Not applicable.

  1. Rights and obligations to be succeeded by the succeeding company

DIGITAL HEARTS shall succeed to the assets, liabilities, contracts, and other rights and obligations of QC Division of Drecom to the extent stipulated in the Absorption-type company split agreement.

  1. Prospects of paying debt obligations

We have determined that there is no problem in the prospect of performance with respect to the obligations to be borne by DIGITAL HEARTS after the effective date of this Absorption-type company split.

3. The Grounds, etc. for the Allotment Pertaining to this Absorption-type Company Split

The calculation of the amount to be delivered by DIGITAL HEARTS in the Absorption-type company split was determined after consultation and negotiation with Drecom based on the value calculation results of the relevant division to be inherited.

4. Outline of the Company Involved in the Absorption-type Company Split and Business Alliance

Succeeding Company

Splitting Company

(1)

Company name

DIGITAL HEARTS Co., Ltd.

Drecom Co., Ltd.

(2)

Location

3-20-2Nishi-Shinjuku,Shinjuku-ku,

2-1-1 Osaki, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo,

Tokyo, Japan

Japan (*)

(3)

Position and name of

President

Yasumasa NINOMIYA

President & CEO Yuki NAITO

representative

(4)

Business activities

Debugging

business, Software testing

Game business and Media business

business and Security business, etc.

2

(5)

Share capital

276 million yen

1,761 million yen

(6)

Date established

April 19, 2001

November 13, 2001

(7)

Number of outstanding

11,862,600 shares

28,976,700 shares

shares

(8)

Fiscal year

March 31

March 31

DIGITAL HEARTS

Yuki Naito

34.3%

HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.

100.0%

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings

(9)

Major shareholders and

Inc.

19.1%

shareholding ratios

Rakuten Securities, Inc.

2.5%

Norikazu Yamaguchi

1.7%

SBI SECURITIES Co., Ltd.

1.6%

(10) Operating results and financial position

DIGITAL HEARTS (Non-consolidated)

Drecom (Consolidated)

Fiscal year

Fiscal year ended March 2021

Fiscal year ended March 2021

(in million yen except for net assets per share

(in million yen except for net assets per share

and net income per share)

and net income per share)

Net assets

4,657

3,855

Total assets

7,091

9,610

Net assets per share

392.62 yen

132.91 yen

Net sales

18,443

11,840

Operating income

1,797

2,052

Ordinary income

1,855

2,019

Net income

1,032

1,624

Net income per share

87.02 yen

57.00 yen

*The location of Drecom is based on the information as of November 19, 2021.

5. A summary of the Inherited Businesses

  1. A summary of the inherited division

Quality assurance services for game apps developed and operated by Drecom.

  1. The business results of the succeeding businesses

There is no applicable item because the service is provided within the company of Drecom.

(3) Items and amounts of assets and liabilities to be succeeded

There are no assets or liabilities to be succeeded in the Absorption-type company split.

6. Situation after the Absorption-type Company Split

There are no plans to change the company name, location, position and name of the representative, business activities, share capital, or fiscal year-end after the Absorption-type company split for both the succeeding company and the splitting company.

7. Future Prospects

We anticipate that the impact on our business results for the year ending March 2022 will be minor, but we will promptly notify you of the necessity to revise the performance forecast and any issues that should be published in the future.

3

Disclaimer

Hearts United Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2021 07:02:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
02:03aDIGITAL HEARTS : Notice of Conclusion of Absorption-type Split Agreement and Business Alli..
PU
11/09Presentation Material for the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022
PU
11/09Notice of the Group Reorganization (Absorption-type Company Split and Dividend in Kind)..
PU
11/09DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. Announces Dividend for the Second Quarter Ended Septe..
CI
11/09Digital Hearts Holdings Co., Ltd. Announces Implement A Group Reorganization
CI
10/13DIGITAL HEARTS : signed a business alliance in the test engineer training business with RB..
PU
09/17Digital Hearts Holdings Eligible to List on Tokyo Bourse's Prime Market
MT
09/17DIGITAL HEARTS : 新市場区分における&..
PU
09/17DIGITAL HEARTS : Notice of Application for Selection of "Prime Market" in TSE New Market S..
PU
09/13DIGITAL HEARTS : 当社グループにおけ&..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 28 750 M 251 M 251 M
Net income 2022 1 580 M 13,8 M 13,8 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 30,2x
Yield 2022 0,66%
Capitalization 54 293 M 475 M 475 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,89x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,62x
Nbr of Employees 1 431
Free-Float 40,4%
Chart DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2 512,00 JPY
Average target price 3 200,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 27,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yasumasa Ninomiya President, CEO & Representative Director
Toshiya Tsukushi Chief Financial Officer, Director & Vice President
Eiichi Miyazawa Chairman
Takashi Yanagiya Independent Outside Director
Gaku Ishiwata Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS CO., LTD.101.28%475
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.36.16%301 552
ACCENTURE PLC41.95%235 463
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.23.03%175 244
SNOWFLAKE INC.41.44%119 758
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-7.32%105 876