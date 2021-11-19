DIGITAL HEARTS : Notice of Conclusion of Absorption-type Split Agreement and Business Alliance Agreement of DIGITAL HEARTS, Our Consolidated Subsidiary, and Drecom

Toshiya Tsukushi

Notice of Conclusion of Absorption-type Company Split Agreement and Business Alliance Agreement of DIGITAL HEARTS Co., Ltd., Our Consolidated Subsidiary, and Drecom Co., Ltd.

DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") announces that it passed a resolution at its Board of Directors' Meeting held today that DIGITAL HEARTS Co., Ltd. ("DIGITAL HEARTS"), which is a consolidated subsidiary of the Company, conclude an absorption-type company split agreement ("Absorption-type company split") to succeed the rights and obligations of the QC division of Drecom Co., Ltd. ("Drecom") and a business alliance agreement ("Business alliance").

Since this Absorption-type company split and Business alliance fall under the minor criteria of timely disclosure stipulated by the Tokyo Stock Exchange, some of the disclosure items have been omitted.

1. Purpose of the Absorption-type Company Split and Business Alliance

DIGITAL HEARTS has developed a Debugging businesses that detect game bugs or defects, and has established a solid position as a quality-control partner for game makers and other client companies, with the know-how cultivated since their founding and the human capital of approxmately 8,000 registered testers. In recent years, DIGITAL HEARTS have been focusing on the industrial shift and expantion from the game industry to the non-gameenterprise domain. In order to expand the System Testing business in the enterprise domain, DIGITAL HEARTS is working to improve its expertise and technical capabilities as a company specializing in software testing by strengthening the recruitment and training of testing engineers and utilizing cutting-edgetechnologies such as test automation.

Meanwhile, Drecom aims to grow through the expansion of its mainstay game businesses, and is focusing on developing and providing appealing and attractive content, expanding the business regions, and diversifying the content offered.

In recent years, with a wide variety of digital contents flooded, in addition to the appeal of contents themselves, factors such as cyber security, quality without defect and high usability have become much important in order to establish a competitive advantage. For this reason, DIGITAL HEARTS and Drecom have decided to enter into an Absorption-type company split agreement and a Business alliance agreement to divide the QC division in charge of Drecom quality control operations and suceeded by DIGITAL HEARTS with the aim of building a system that will optimize the resources of both companies and maximize their respective expertise and develop more competitive content than ever before.

This Absorption-type company split and Business alliance will enable DIGITAL HEARTS to establish and strengthen its system to support the quality control related to Drecom gaming development. This will enable Drecom to concentrate its management resources on development that requires creativity. Employees currently in Drecom's QC division can also select new career paths in DIGITAL HEARTS, such as engineers and security analysts in the enterprise area.

Going forward, DIGITAL HEARTS and Drecom will continue to intensify their focus on the strategical areas of each business and aim to become leading companies in their respective areas.

1