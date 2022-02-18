DIGITAL HEARTS : Notice of the Stock Acquisition of CEGB Co., Ltd.(Conversion into a Consolidated Subsidiary)

February 18, 2022 Company name: DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. President and CEO Yasumasa Ninomiya Name of representative: (Code number: 3676, First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange) Executive Vice President Toshiya Tsukushi Contact: and CFO, Director

Notice of the Stock Acquisition of CEGB Co., Ltd.

(Conversion into a Consolidated Subsidiary)

DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") announces that it passed a resolution at its Board of Directors' Meeting held today to convert CEGB Co., Ltd. ("CEGB") to a subsidiary through the acquisition of all shares of CEGB.

Details are as follows:

1. Reason for stock acquisition

To provide comprehensive service for software "quality improvement," our group is currently focused on expanding our System Testing business to detect defects of enterprise systems and provide a variety of services, including manual testing by leveraging our human resource pools, test automation services, and security testing. In particular, in the ERP (Enterprise Resources Planning) field, as a service partner of SAP, to support the introduction and operation of SAP in client companies, we provide comprehensive testing solutions for SAP by utilizing tools such as 'Panaya' for impact analysis and 'Worksoft' for test automation.

In recent years, SAP-related demand has spiked with the fact that the maintenance period for existing SAP ERP ends at the end of 2027, and the number of companies moving toward the successor product 'SAP S/4HANA®' has increased. We have decided to acquire CEGB as a group company to further strengthen our comprehensive testing solutions for SAP and to develop a broad range of services flexibly meeting clients' needs for upgrades in SAP's conversion, such as consulting, impact analysis, customization, and operation supports.

CEGB is a company that provides consultation on the SAP introduction and operation, which was founded in 2005. They have a wealth of achievements and know-how under the leadership of its experienced Project Managers, including the implementation of numerous SAP deployment projects. Specifically, through collaboration with partners including those in India, they have provided direct support for SAP introduction and operation in a variety of industries. They have also been involved in the introduction of 'SAP Business ByDesign', a cloud-based ERP for small and medium-sized businesses. In this way, they have developed creative services for SAP ERP as a business partner of clients. They are also focusing on training SAP engineers, and about 60% of their employees are certified by SAP and have many engineers, including foreign employees, with specialized knowledge.

With the addition of CEGB to our group, we will expand our SAP businesses capabilities by combining the existing testing solutions such as the Group's test automation services including tools of 'Panaya' and 'Worksoft' in the ERP field, with newly joining CEGB's specialized SAP engineers and its extensive knowledge. We will aim to provide solutions to SAP's users who will have challenges in 2027.

