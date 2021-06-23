News Release

June 23, 2021

DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.

DIGITAL HEARTS CROSS, helped distribute WAR OF THE VISIONS FINAL FANTASY

BRAVE EXVIUS in China as a strategic partner of Kingsoft Shiyou

DIGITAL HEARTS CROSS Marketing and Solutions Limited (formerly Metaps Entertainment Limited, hereinafter referred to as "DHX"), a subsidiary of DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd., is pleased to announce that as a strategic partner of Chinese game developer and operator Kingsoft Shiyou (Chinese language: 金山世游, formerly Seasun Shiyou), it has supported the distribution of "WAR OF THE VISIONS FINAL FANTASY BRAVE EXVIUS " ("FFBE WAR OF THE VISIONS"), smartphone game of SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. ("SQUARE ENIX"), in mainland China.

© 2019-2021 SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved. Developed by Chengdu Seasun Shiyou Technology Co., Ltd.

DHX is developing businesses with a focus on marketing support that is required when Chinese game productions and other clients expand their content overseas. Recently, DHX has supported the overseas expansion of numerous top content by providing a variety of solutions, including game management support, translation and localization support, and IP(*) introductions. In particular, with regard to the works of SQUARE ENIX, we have a firm achievements to support the distribution of FINAL FANTASY BRAVE EXVIUS ("FFBE"), which is the predecessor of the same series of FFBE WAR OF THE VISIONS, in mainland China as a strategic partner for the Chinese publisher Kingsoft Shiyou (formerly Seasun Shiyou).

Recently, the smooth project promotion implemented by DHX for the previous FFBE in China that utilizes global human resources familiar with the cultures and business practices of both China and Japan has been highly evaluated by Kingsoft Shiyou (formerly Seasun Shiyou), and we have continued to provide support for the development of FFBE WAR OF THE VISIONS in China.

Going forward, DHX will continue to develop a global publishing support system that leverages the experience, know-how, and network it has cultivated to date, and will aim for further growth by providing effective marketing measures for global expansion to rapidly growing game companies in Asia.

*IP: Intellectual property. In this release, it refers to digital copyrights of characters, games, etc.

