Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3676   JP3765110006

DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(3676)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DIGITAL HEARTS : CROSS, helped distribute WAR OF THE VISIONS FINAL FANTASY BRAVE EXVIUS in China as a strategic partner of Kingsoft Shiyou

06/23/2021 | 12:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

News Release

June 23, 2021

DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.

DIGITAL HEARTS CROSS, helped distribute WAR OF THE VISIONS FINAL FANTASY

BRAVE EXVIUS in China as a strategic partner of Kingsoft Shiyou

DIGITAL HEARTS CROSS Marketing and Solutions Limited (formerly Metaps Entertainment Limited, hereinafter referred to as "DHX"), a subsidiary of DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd., is pleased to announce that as a strategic partner of Chinese game developer and operator Kingsoft Shiyou (Chinese language: 金山世游, formerly Seasun Shiyou), it has supported the distribution of "WAR OF THE VISIONS FINAL FANTASY BRAVE EXVIUS " ("FFBE WAR OF THE VISIONS"), smartphone game of SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. ("SQUARE ENIX"), in mainland China.

© 2019-2021 SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved. Developed by Chengdu Seasun Shiyou Technology Co., Ltd.

DHX is developing businesses with a focus on marketing support that is required when Chinese game productions and other clients expand their content overseas. Recently, DHX has supported the overseas expansion of numerous top content by providing a variety of solutions, including game management support, translation and localization support, and IP(*) introductions. In particular, with regard to the works of SQUARE ENIX, we have a firm achievements to support the distribution of FINAL FANTASY BRAVE EXVIUS ("FFBE"), which is the predecessor of the same series of FFBE WAR OF THE VISIONS, in mainland China as a strategic partner for the Chinese publisher Kingsoft Shiyou (formerly Seasun Shiyou).

Recently, the smooth project promotion implemented by DHX for the previous FFBE in China that utilizes global human resources familiar with the cultures and business practices of both China and Japan has been highly evaluated by Kingsoft Shiyou (formerly Seasun Shiyou), and we have continued to provide support for the development of FFBE WAR OF THE VISIONS in China.

Going forward, DHX will continue to develop a global publishing support system that leverages the experience, know-how, and network it has cultivated to date, and will aim for further growth by providing effective marketing measures for global expansion to rapidly growing game companies in Asia.

*IP: Intellectual property. In this release, it refers to digital copyrights of characters, games, etc.

1

News Release

WAR OF THE VISIONS FINAL FANTASY BRAVE EXVIUS

is officially released in China on June 23, 2021

© 2019-2021 SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved. Developed by Chengdu Seasun Shiyou Technology Co., Ltd.

LOGO ILLUSTRATION: © 2018 YOSHITAKA AMANO

"WAR OF THE VISIONS FINAL FANTASY BRAVE EXVIUS" is the tactical role playing game (RPG) of FINAL FANTASY series. The stage takes place in the region of Ardra, where the legend of crystal has been told since ancient times. The conflict on this land becomes part of the history of Lapis and is recorded as the War of the Visions.

The tactical battle is adopted to the in-game system with vertical landscape differentials drawn in 3D fields. It also offers extraodinary experience through unique moves, such as "Limit Burst" and "Ability," provided by a wide variety of characters, and "Espers," which appear alongside with gorgeous 3D CG clips.

■About Kingsoft Shiyou

Kingsoft Shiyou, established in 2016, is a company affiliated with Kingsoft Corporation Limited (03888.HK, hereinafter "King Soft Group"). Its main businesses is on-line game development, global publishing operations, and investments on gaming industry. In addition to the head office in Beijing, China, it has research and development centers in Wuhan, Dalian and Zhuhai. In March 2020, the company changed its name from "Seasun Shiyou" to " Kingsoft Shiyou."

Kingsoft Shiyou has inherited the experiences that the King Soft Group has cultivated in the gaming industry over around 30 years. To date, different studio of its group has developed and distributed a series of high-quality games such as " MISSION AGAINST TERROR," " LENGEND OF THE SWORDMAN 2: JIANGEXING," and "BULLET ANGEL," and distributed multiple eudemons series IP smartphone games such as "EUDEMONS" in China.

  • The names of the respective companies, their services and products are the trademarks or registered trademarks of the companies concerned.

2

Disclaimer

Hearts United Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2021 04:02:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
12:03aDIGITAL HEARTS  : CROSS, helped distribute WAR OF THE VISIONS FINAL FANTASY BRAV..
PU
06/22DIGITAL HEARTS  : Metaps Entertainment Limited has changed its corporate name to..
PU
06/02DIGITAL HEARTS  : 株式会社デジタӤ..
PU
05/26DIGITAL HEARTS  : 当社における新ࣁ..
PU
05/21DIGITAL HEARTS  : Notice Regarding Change of Certified Public Accountant
PU
05/13DIGITAL HEARTS  : 株式会社デジタӤ..
PU
05/12DIGITAL HEARTS  : Presentation Material for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021
PU
05/12DIGITAL HEARTS  : Notice Regarding the Stock Acquisition of identity Inc. (Conve..
PU
05/06DIGITAL HEARTS  : 株式会社デジタӤ..
PU
04/30DIGITAL HEARTS  : 株式会社デジタӤ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 22 650 M 204 M 204 M
Net income 2021 1 051 M 9,48 M 9,48 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 28,9x
Yield 2021 0,93%
Capitalization 32 550 M 294 M 294 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,44x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 1 330
Free-Float 39,9%
Chart DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1 506,00 JPY
Average target price 2 000,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 32,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Genichi Tamatsuka President, CEO & Representative Director
Toshiya Tsukushi Chief Financial Officer & Director
Eiichi Miyazawa Chairman
Takashi Yanagiya Independent Outside Director
Gaku Ishiwata Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS CO., LTD.23.56%291
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.9.86%226 388
ACCENTURE PLC9.32%181 515
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.14.33%163 177
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION16.50%131 035
INFOSYS LIMITED19.47%85 850