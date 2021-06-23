DIGITAL HEARTS : CROSS, helped distribute WAR OF THE VISIONS FINAL FANTASY BRAVE EXVIUS in China as a strategic partner of Kingsoft Shiyou
June 23, 2021
DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.
DIGITAL HEARTS CROSS, helped distribute WAR OF THE VISIONS FINAL FANTASY
BRAVE EXVIUS in China as a strategic partner of Kingsoft Shiyou
DIGITAL HEARTS CROSS Marketing and Solutions Limited (formerly Metaps Entertainment Limited, hereinafter referred to as "DHX"), a subsidiary of DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd., is pleased to announce that as a strategic partner of Chinese game developer and operator Kingsoft Shiyou (Chinese language: 金山世游, formerly Seasun Shiyou), it has supported the distribution of "WAR OF THE VISIONS FINAL FANTASY BRAVE EXVIUS " ("FFBE WAR OF THE VISIONS"), smartphone game of SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. ("SQUARE ENIX"), in mainland China.
DHX is developing businesses with a focus on marketing support that is required when Chinese game productions and other clients expand their content overseas. Recently, DHX has supported the overseas expansion of numerous top content by providing a variety of solutions, including game management support, translation and localization support, and IP(*) introductions. In particular, with regard to the works of SQUARE ENIX, we have a firm achievements to support the distribution of FINAL FANTASY BRAVE EXVIUS ("FFBE"), which is the predecessor of the same series of FFBE WAR OF THE VISIONS, in mainland China as a strategic partner for the Chinese publisher Kingsoft Shiyou (formerly Seasun Shiyou).
Recently, the smooth project promotion implemented by DHX for the previous FFBE in China that utilizes global human resources familiar with the cultures and business practices of both China and Japan has been highly evaluated by Kingsoft Shiyou (formerly Seasun Shiyou), and we have continued to provide support for the development of FFBE WAR OF THE VISIONS in China.
Going forward, DHX will continue to develop a global publishing support system that leverages the experience, know-how, and network it has cultivated to date, and will aim for further growth by providing effective marketing measures for global expansion to rapidly growing game companies in Asia.
*IP: Intellectual property. In this release, it refers to digital copyrights of characters, games, etc.
"WAR OF THE VISIONS FINAL FANTASY BRAVE EXVIUS" is the tactical role playing game (RPG) of FINAL FANTASY series. The stage takes place in the region of Ardra, where the legend of crystal has been told since ancient times. The conflict on this land becomes part of the history of Lapis and is recorded as the War of the Visions.
The tactical battle is adopted to the in-game system with vertical landscape differentials drawn in 3D fields. It also offers extraodinary experience through unique moves, such as "Limit Burst" and "Ability," provided by a wide variety of characters, and "Espers," which appear alongside with gorgeous 3D CG clips.
■About Kingsoft Shiyou
Kingsoft Shiyou, established in 2016, is a company affiliated with Kingsoft Corporation Limited (03888.HK, hereinafter "King Soft Group"). Its main businesses is on-line game development, global publishing operations, and investments on gaming industry. In addition to the head office in Beijing, China, it has research and development centers in Wuhan, Dalian and Zhuhai. In March 2020, the company changed its name from "Seasun Shiyou" to " Kingsoft Shiyou."
Kingsoft Shiyou has inherited the experiences that the King Soft Group has cultivated in the gaming industry over around 30 years. To date, different studio of its group has developed and distributed a series of high-quality games such as " MISSION AGAINST TERROR," " LENGEND OF THE SWORDMAN 2: JIANGEXING," and "BULLET ANGEL," and distributed multiple eudemons series IP smartphone games such as "EUDEMONS" in China.
