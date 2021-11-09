On April 1, 2022, the Company will execute an absorption-type company split ("Absorption-type company split") in which Enterprise Business of our wholly-owned subsidiary, DIGITAL HEARTS Co., Ltd. (" DIGITAL HEARTS"), will be succeeded to by our wholly-owned subsidiary, DIGITAL HEARTS NETWORKS Co., Ltd. ("DIGITAL HEARTS NETWORKS" ). On the same date, the Company will distribute all shares of DIGITAL HEARTS's DIGITAL HEARTS NETWORKS in kind ("In-kind dividend").

Since this case is an organizational restructuring in which the Company and its wholly owned subsidiaries, some of the disclosures have been omitted.

DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the "Company" or "DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS") announces that it passed a resolution at its Board of Directors' Meeting held today to implement a group reorganization ("Group reorganization") among the Company and its wholly owned subsidiaries. This Group reorganization is aim to accelerating the growth of Enterprise Business.

Notice of the Group Reorganization (Absorption-type Company Split and Dividend in Kind), Aiming to Accelerate the Growth of Enterprise Business

2. Purpose of the Group Reorganization

Our group is currently focusing on expanding our Enterprise Business including System Testing, as a second pillar of earnings following our mainstay Entertainment Business. By striving to build the foundation for Enterprise Business through the enhancement of human resources, the expansion of services, and the establishment of an operating system, we achieved rapid growth by capturing growing demand against the backdrop of chronic shortages of IT personnel.

At the same time, the environment of clients' software development has been changing in recent years due to the acceleration of DX, and their expectations from service providers like us have expanded and become more sophisticated, from simple software testing to Quality Assurance ("QA") services by utilizing technology such as testing automation and consulting from the development upstream process as a QA expert. Under these circumstances, we have decided to reorganize the Group in order to seize the expanding business opportunities by improving our QA expertise and technological capabilities, and we are aiming to evolve our Enterprise business into "Next-Generation QA" model.

In this Group reorganization, we will spin out Enterprise Business Department from DIGITAL HEARTS to form "Next-Generation QA company" (currently: DIGITAL HEARTS NETWORKS), which will be a core unit to drive the entire Enterprise Business of our group. This "Next-Generation QA company" will establish a new brand image different from the color of "entertainment" that our Group has developed in the game industry, and is aiming to be an attractive group in which leading-edge quality technology engineers gather naturally. Furthermore, in order to develop and provide innovative QA solution services, we will strive to research cutting-edge technologies and foster QA engineers responding to these new technologies, in collaboration with industry experts, universities and research institutes in Japan and overseas.

Additionally, through the Group reorganization, we will change the president of "Next-Generation QA company" to Yasumasa NINOMIYA, who serves as the Company's president and CEO, and the president of DIGITAL HEARTS to Toshiya TSUKUSHI, who serves as the Company's executive vice president. In this way, we will pursue further growth while maintaining an optimal balance between the independence of Enterprise and Entertainment Business and the cohesiveness of the Group as a whole.

Through these initiatives, with our Group mission of "SAVE the DIGITAL WORLD," we are aiming to evolve into an indispensable presence in the digital society.

3. Schedule Date of the Board of Directors' : November 9, 2021 (DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS) resolution Date of the Board of Directors' December 19, 2021 (DIGITAL HEARTS and DIGITAL resolution of the Absorption-type : (Scheduled) HEARTS NETWORKS) company split agreement Date of conclusion of the Absorption- : December 19, 2021 (DIGITAL HEARTS and DIGITAL type company split agreement (Scheduled) HEARTS NETWORKS) Date of resolution at the extraordinary : March 25, 2022 (DIGITAL HEARTS) shareholders meeting (Scheduled) Effective date of Absorption-type : April 1, 2022 (Scheduled) company split Effective date of In-kind dividend : April 1, 2022 (Scheduled)

*In case of DIGITAL HEARTS NETWORKS as the succeeding company, the absorption-type company split is scheduled to be implemented without an approval by a resolution of the shareholders meeting, since it falls under the short form absorption-type company split stipulated in Paragraph 1 of Article 796 of the Corporate Law.

4. Overview of Absorption-type Company Split

A summary of the Absorption-type company split

Method of Absorption-type company split

This is the case with DIGITAL HEARTS as the splitting company in the Absorption-type company split and DIGITAL

HEARTS NETWORKS as the succeeding company in the Absorption-type company split. 2