Digital Information Technologies : Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended June 2021

09/27/2021 | 03:02am EDT
Digital Information Technologies Corporation

Financial Results for the Fiscal Year

Ended June 2021

(TSE1: 3916)

August 2021

  1. Financial Results for FY6/2021
  2. Key Measures and Business Forecasts for FY6/2022

2

Financial Results for FY6/2021

FY6/2021 Financial Summary

Sales and profits grew for 11 consecutive years

Operating income margin rose by 1.9 percentage points to 11.9%

Net sales : 14,444 million yen (+7.0% YoY)

Operating income : 1,722 million yen

(+27.3% YoY)

Operating income 11.9%

margin :

(+1.9 ppt. YoY)

Dividends :

24 yen (full-year)

(+4 yen YoY. Forecast for FY6/2022: +6 yen

Changes in results

Net Sales

Operating income margin

(Millions of yen)

Operating income

14,444

15,000

2,500

13,495

14,000

13,000

1,722

2,000

12,000

11,000

1,352

1,500

10,000

9,000

11.9

1,000

10.0

8,000

7,000

500

6,000

5,000

0

FY 6/2020

FY 6/2021

4

Trends of Business Results

  • Achieved Mid-Term Management Targets "Triple 10" one year ahead of schedule

Mid-Term Management

Net Sales

Operating

Operating

income

income margin

Targets "Triple 10"

10 billion yen

1 billion yen

10

Planning target year

FY6/2017

FY6/2019

FY6/2021

Achieved year

FY6/2017

FY6/2019

FY6/2020

13,495

14,444

2,500

14,000

Net sales

Operating income

14

Operating income

12,355

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of

yen)

margin (%)

11.9%

12.0%

10,273

11,076

2,000

10.0%

9,341

8,492

10.0%

1,722

8.0%

7,391

8,052

8.9%

1,500

6.0%

6,331

6,429

7.1%

6.4%

1,352

7,000

5.6%

4.0%

4.5%

1,095

1,000

4.0%

4.1%

2.0%

3.1%

787

1.8%

0.0%

524

653

500

427

330

294

198

115

0

0

FY6/2011 FY6/2012 FY6/2013 FY6/2014 FY6/2015 FY6/2016 FY6/2017 FY6/2018 FY6/2019 FY6/2020 FY6/2021

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Digital Information Technologies Corporation published this content on 27 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2021 07:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
