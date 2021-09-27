Digital Information Technologies : Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended June 2021
Digital Information Technologies Corporation
Financial Results for the Fiscal Year
Ended June 2021
Financial Results for FY6/2021
Key Measures and Business Forecasts for FY6/2022
Financial Results for FY6/2021
FY6/2021 Financial Summary
■ Sales and profits grew for 11 consecutive years
■ Operating income margin rose by 1.9 percentage points to 11.9%
Net sales : 14,444 million yen (+7.0% YoY)
Operating income : 1,722 million yen
(+27.3% YoY)
Operating income 11.9%
margin :
(+1.9 ppt. YoY)
Dividends :
24 yen (full-year)
(+4 yen YoY. Forecast for FY6/2022: +6 yen
）
Changes in results
Net Sales
Operating income margin
(Millions of yen)
Operating income
14,444
15,000
2,500
13,495
14,000
13,000
1,722
2,000
12,000
11,000
1,352
1,500
10,000
9,000
11.9
％
1,000
10.0
％
8,000
7,000
500
6,000
5,000
0
FY 6/2020
FY 6/2021
Trends of Business Results
Achieved Mid-Term Management Targets "Triple 10" one year ahead of schedule
Mid-Term Management
Net Sales
Operating
Operating
income
income margin
Targets "Triple 10"
10 billion yen
1 billion yen
10
％
Planning target year
FY6/2017
FY6/2019
FY6/2021
Achieved year
FY6/2017
FY6/2019
FY6/2020
13,495
14,444
2,500
14,000
Net sales
Operating income
14
Operating income
12,355
(Millions of yen)
(Millions of
yen)
margin (%)
11.9%
12.0%
10,273
11,076
2,000
10.0%
9,341
8,492
10.0%
1,722
8.0%
7,391
8,052
8.9%
1,500
6.0%
6,331
6,429
7.1%
6.4%
1,352
7,000
5.6%
4.0%
4.5%
1,095
1,000
4.0%
4.1%
2.0%
3.1%
787
1.8%
0.0%
524
653
500
427
330
294
198
115
0
0
FY6/2011 FY6/2012 FY6/2013 FY6/2014 FY6/2015 FY6/2016 FY6/2017 FY6/2018 FY6/2019 FY6/2020 FY6/2021
