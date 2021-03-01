Digital Information Technologies : Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 2021

Digital Information Technologies Corporation
Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 2021
(TSE1: 3916)
February 2021
1. Financial Results for FY06/21 2Q
2. Business Forecasts for FY06/21
3. FY06/21 2H Initiatives for Priority Measures
4. Mid-Term Management Plan
5. Reference material
Financial Results for FY06/21 2Q
FY06/21 2Q Overview of Financial Results (Upward Revision to Business Forecasts)
■ Achieved higher sales and profits despite the absence of special demand due to COVID-19.
■ Operating margin increased by 1.8 percentage points to 12.9%.
Progress rate to the revised full-year
forecasts (%)
Net sales (forecast): ¥14,300 million Operating income (forecast): ¥1,600 million
Net sales：7,065 million yen
(+7.6% YoY)
Operating income：912 million yen
(+24.5% YoY)
Operating income margin : 12.9％
(+1.8Point YoY)
Upward Revision to Business Forecasts for FY06/21
(Announced on January 26, 2021)
It was difficult to identify the impact of the coronavirus crisis at the beginning of the term.
Accordingly, we forecast figures similar to the previous term. However, we disclosed an upward adjustment on January 26 due to a steady expansion in size and an increase in profit.
We plan to increase the dividend by 2 yen to 22 yen for the full-year (interim dividend: 10 yen/year-end dividend: 12 yen (+2 yen)).
|
(Millions of yen)
|
FY06/20 Result
|
Composition %
|
FY06/21
Initial forecast
|
FY06/21 Revised forcasts
|
Composition %
|
YoY %
|
Net sales
|
13,495
|
100.0%
|
13,580
|
14,300
|
100.0%
|
+5.9％
2Q
|
Operating income
|
1,352
|
10.0%
|
1,358
|
1,600
|
11.2%
2Q
|
+18.3％
49.4%
|
Ordinary income
|
1,357
|
10.1%
|
1,358
|
1,600
|
5 11.2%
|
0.3%
+17.9％
|
Net income attributable to owners of parent
|
978
|
7.2%
|
942
|
1,088
|
7.6%
|
+11.2％
FY06/21 2Q Overview of Financial Results (Business)
The Software Development Business - our core business - grew. The Business Solutions Unit, which accounts for approx. 60% of the total sales, drove good results in particular.
Software Development Business
• In the Business Solutions Unit (+12.6% year-on-year), orders increased mainly from existing customers. Therefore, revenue and profit increased. In addition to growth in public and medical systems, the performance of ERP-related system grew and greatly contributed in business system development. The sales of operational support also grew strongly with little impact from the coronavirus crisis.
• In the Embedded Solutions Unit (+3.2% year-on-year), we steadily took measures assuming the impact of the coronavirus crisis on the automobile-related business. As a result, revenue and profit increased. The sales from the embedded product development for semiconductors, communications and IoT grew, leading to an increase in revenue and profit. Although the sales from the embedded product verification for cell phones grew, overall sales remained almost at the same level as last year.
• In the Original Product Unit (+20.9% year-on-year), despite restrictions in terms of business discussions during the coronavirus crisis, the sales of xoBlos grew steadily. WebARGUS grew greater than ever before in particular. We are also in talks with multiple companies regarding the DD-CONNECT, a cloud service for electronic contracts we launched in 2Q.
In the Systems Sales Business (-22.9% year-on-year), we promoted sales by utilizing the subsidy for installing IT. Nevertheless, special demand dealing with the reduced tax rate in the previous term waned. This meant both sales and profit significantly decreased.
FY06/21 2Q Financial Highlights
Both sales and profits showed record-highs.
(Millions of yen)
Net sales
Operating incomeOrdinary income
7,065
912
912
Net income attributable to owners of parent
5,000
0
FY6/2019 FY6/2020 FY6/2021
FY6/2019 FY6/2020 FY6/2021
2Q 2Q 2Q
600
0
FY6/2019 FY6/2020 FY6/2021
2Q 2Q 2Q
2Q 2Q 2Q
628
FY6/2019 FY6/2020 FY6/2021
2Q 2Q 2Q
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for 2Q FY06/21
■ Achieved growth in gross profit and reduction in SG&A expenses by focusing on profit amid the COVID-19 crisis.
Factors behind Changes in Net Sales and Operating Income (YoY)
Sales were healthy in the Business Solutions Unit, and have grown steadily also in the
Original Product Unit.
Operating income steadily increased. This was due to an increase in gross profit and a reduction in SG&A.
Changes in Operating Income Margin
The operating income margin steadily rose. This was due to a reduction in
SG&A.
The gross profit margin fell. This was due to a slump in sales of Rakuichi
(see P18) with its high profit margin.
Ratio of each profit and R&D expenses to sales
SG&A
30.0%
24.6%
25.3%
24.9%
25.0%
20.0%
14.9%
14.2%
12.9%
15.0% 10.0% 5.0% 0.0%
FY6/2019
FY6/2020
FY6/2021
2Q
2Q
2Q
Quarterly Net Sales & Operating Income
For 2Q, net sales and operating income showed record-highs. We recorded our highest-ever quarterly profit in 2Q.
(Millions of yen)
(Millions of yen)
FY6/2019
FY6/2020
FY6/2021
FY6/2019
FY6/2020
FY6/2021
3,635
3,642
505
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
* Operating income has seasonal factors to decline in 4Q mainly due to acceptance of new employees and year-end allowances.
Business Domains: Positioning of Each Business
Further development of fresh business domains
Original Product Business
In-house development/sales of products by original technologies
Sales of system products for small and medium sized companies
Embedded Solutions Business
Development/verification of software related to embedded systems for automobile, mobile terminals, networking
Business Solutions Business
Design/Development/Building of IT systems for extensive types of industries including finance, communication and distribution, and provide optimum IT environment for the needs of customers such support for introduction and operational support.
Digital Information Technology Business Foundation
Earnings Base Stable Growth
Technological capabilities=Expertise x Development capacity x Core technologies
Intellectual properties=Business experience x Blue-chip customers x High moral employees x Project management
Business Segment and Composition of Sales
The Business Solutions Unit (particularly operational support) and the Original
Product Unit grew.
|
Businesses segment
|
Classification
|
FY06/19 2Q
Net sales Composition
|
FY06/20 2Q
Net sales Composition
|
FY06/21 2Q
Net sales Composition
|
Software development Business
|
94.3%
|
93.7%
|
95.5％
|
Business Solutions Unit
|
Business
Bases
|
58.4%
|
56.3%
|
58.9%
|
Business System Development
|
64.2%
|
59.6%
|
57.6%
|
Operational Support
|
35.8%
|
40.4%
|
42.4%
|
Embedded Solutions Unit
|
Business
Bases
|
32.3%
|
33.0%
|
31.7%
|
Embedded Product Development
|
76.8%
|
77.9%
|
78.9%
|
Embedded Product Verification
|
23.2%
|
22.1%
|
21.1%
|
Original Product Unit
|
Growth Field
|
3.6%
|
4.4%
|
4.9%
|
Systems Sales Business
|
Business
Bases
|
5.7%
|
6.3%
|
4.5%
Sales by Business Segment
We thrust aside the impact of the coronavirus crisis to surpass the results recorded in the previous year in the Embedded Solutions Unit.
The sales of the Systems Sales Business dropped considerably due to the absence in special demand.
Quarterly Sales by Business
(Graphs from left to right: FY06/19 2Q, FY06/20 2Q, FY06/21 2Q)
(Millions of yen)
4,500
4,000
3,500
3,000
2,500
2,000
1,500
1,000
500
0
Net Sales by Segment: Business Solutions Unit
4,500
4,161
Net sales：4,161 million yen YoY change：+12.6%
The business as a whole continues to be heathy, especially from existing customers.
2QFY6/2020
2QFY6/2021
2Q
In business system development, in addition to the strong performance of the mainstay financial systems, ERP-related (especially SAP), medical, and public systems grew steadily. We also started dealings with several new prominent customers in the Kansai area. In operational support, the impact of the coronavirus crisis was minor. Accordingly, we increased the volume of our transactions with new customers we have cultivated over the past year or two in addition to existing major customers. Therefore, both sales and profit grew significantly.
15
Net Sales by Segment: Embedded Solutions Unit
2,500
(Millions of yen)
2,169
Net sales : 2,238 million yen YoY change ：+3.2%
In the entire business, we took measures assuming the impact of the coronavirus crisis on the automobile-related business, thanks to which results surpassed the previous year.
In embedded product development, both sales and profit surpassed the previous year. This was as a result of our strong performance in semiconductor and communications systems. It was also because we expanded new services (especially consumer electronics) with the IoT. Although in-vehicle systems grew only slightly, it returned to a recovery track.
2QFY6/2020
2QFY6/2021
2Q
In embedded verification, we compensated for a decrease in in-vehicle systems with mobile ones. However, both sales and profit were almost the same as the previous year.
Net Sales by Segment: Original Product Unit
400
(Millions of yen)
350
300
250
200
150
100
50
0
Net sales ：346 million yen YoY change ：+20.9%
In the entire business, results surpassed the previous year despite restrictions on face-to-face sales due to the coronavirus crisis.
■ [WebARGUS: CyberSecurity Products]
Large-scale customers started full-scale operation, and the collaboration with external security firms continued for enriching the lineup of comprehensive security services, so sales grew more.
■ [xoBlos: Operational Efficiency Products]
FY6/2020
2QFY6/2021
2Q
The sales system we operate jointly with the subsidiary DIT Marketing Service was strengthened, and we proceeded with the xoBlos Plus one concept linked with other products, such as RPA and ERP. Then, sales expanded steadily.
2Q
Net Sales by Segment: Systems Sales Business
450 (Millions of yen)
400 350 300 250 200 150 100 50 0
414
Net sales ：319 million yen YoY change ：-22.9%
The sales of the Systems Sales Business dropped considerably from the previous year, due to the absence of special demand, which was observed in the previous year.
■ We conducted sales promotion by utilizing the subsidy for installing IT, but sales and profit dropped considerably, due to the recoil from the special demand for dealing with the reduced tax rate at the time of the consumption tax hike in the previous year.
FY6/2020
2QFY6/2021
2Q
2Q
*The Systems Sales Business mainly sells Rakuichi, which is a core system for providing operational support and management support to small-and medium-sized enterprises created by Casio Computer Co., Ltd.
Balance Sheet
Debt-free management with 70.9% equity ratio
Property, plant and
equipment
Investments and
other assets
(Millions of yen)
Notes and accounts payable - trade
Total current liabilities
Total liabilities and net assets
Cash Flows
Cash increased steadily due to an increase in the Operating CF.
Business Forecasts for FY06/21
Revision of Business Forecasts for FY06/21
We released our revised business forecast on January 26, 2021.
(Millions of yen)
20,000
Net sales
Operating incomeOrdinary income
Net income attributable to owners of parent
15,000
14,300
13,580
10,000
1,600
1,600
5,000
+5.3%
0
1,088
942
|
FY6/2021
|
FY6/2021
|
FY6/2021
|
FY6/2021
|
FY6/2021
|
FY6/2021
|
FY6/2021
|
FY6/2021
|
Initial
|
Revised
|
Initial
|
Revised
|
Initial
|
Revised
|
Initial
|
Revised
|
forecasts
|
forecasts
|
forecasts
|
forecasts
|
forecasts
|
forecasts
|
forecasts
|
forecasts
Business Forecasts for FY06/21
We plan to increase revenue and profit for the 11th consecutive term.
Net sales
Operating incomeOrdinary income
(Millions of yen)
Net income attributable to owners of parent
14,300
13,495
FY6/2019 FY6/2020 FY6/2021
1,600
1,600
1,088
978
FY6/2019
FY6/2020
FY6/2021 (Forecast)
(Forecast)FY6/2019
FY6/2020
FY6/2021 (Forecast)FY6/2019 FY6/2020 FY6/2021
(Forecast)
Business Forecasts by Segment
In the Software Development Business, the Company plans to increase sales by 7.2% YoY, while the Original Product Unit aims to significantly increase sales by 21.5%.
(Millions of yen)
|
Business Segment
|
FY6/2020 Net sales
|
FY6/2021 Net sales Forecast
|
Change
|
% Change
|
Composition
|
Software Development Business
|
12,756
|
13,670
|
914
|
7.2%
|
95.6%
|
Business Solutions Unit
|
7,838
|
8,430
|
592
|
7.6%
|
59.0%
|
Embedded Solutions Unit
|
4,308
|
4,500
|
192
|
4.5%
|
31.5%
|
Original Product Unit
|
609
|
740
|
131
|
21.5%
|
5.2%
|
System Sales Business
|
739
|
630
|
-109
|
-14.7%
|
4.4%
|
Total
|
13,495
|
14,300
|
805
|
6.0%
Return to Shareholders (Dividends + Purchase of Treasury Stocks)
Target payout ratio of 30% or more
We plan to increase the dividend by 2 yen to 22 yen for the full-year (interim dividend: 10 yen/year-end dividend: 12 yen (+2 yen)).
The dividend for FY06/21 is to be revised again, according to the progress of our performance.
25
20
15
10
5
0
36 34 32 30 28 26 24 22 20
FY6/2016
FY6/2017
FY6/2018
FY6/2019
FY6/2020
FY6/2021 (Planned)
Payout ratio = Total amount of dividend payment ÷ Net income attributable to owners of parent
In 2016 and 2018, implemented 1:2 stock split, and indicated annual dividend per share after split.
In 6/18, implemented purchase of treasury stocks of 136 million yen (overall payout ratio: 57.5%).
25
FY06/21 2H Initiatives for Priority Measures
Forecast by Segment: Business Solutions Unit
Net sales 8,430 million yen
(Millions of yen)
8,430
YoY +7.6％
FY6/2020
FY6/2021 (Forecast)
■ We will aim for further growth by accurately responding to strong demand.
Priority Measures by Segment: Business Solutions Unit
|
Priority Measures
|
Results in the First Half
|
Efforts in the Second Half
|
1. Expand public (e.g., disaster prevention systems) and ERP (e.g., SAP) systems in addition to strong financial ones.
|
Financial systems were strong. Public and ERP (SAP) systems expanded steadily.
|
Aim to rise up from a plateau in financial systems. Also aim to expand medical systems in addition to public and ERP (SAP) ones.
|
2. Acquire technical projects promoting the cloud, AI and other DX.
|
Cloud conversion (AWS and Azure) orders steadily increased. Participated in a call center DX conversion project with AI.
|
Aim to accurately respond to DX conversion needs and receive more orders than in the first half.
|
3. Expand end-user direct contract projects and promote service proposal based business.
|
End-user ratio improved. Operating income margin showed signs of improvement.
|
Propose extra added value and trendy services to improve trust.
|
4. Improve the contract project ratio and implement thorough project management.
|
Steadily increased the contract project ratio. Even so, no major troubles have occurred.
|
Further strengthen project risk management.
|
5. Expand business by utilizing local bases as "advanced near shore development centers."
|
Made steady progress qualitatively and quantitatively. Business performance also improved.
|
Work the same as in the first half.
Forecast by Segment: Embedded Solutions Unit
0
(Millions of yen)
4,500
0
0
0
4,308
FY6/2019
FY6/2020
FY6/2021 (Forecast)
Net sales 4,500 million yen YoY change +4.5％
■ Aiming for growth by capturing the recovery trend in the automotive sector
Priority Measures by Segment: Embedded Solutions Unit
|
Priority Measures
|
Results in the First Half
|
Efforts in the Second Half
|
1. Maintain/expand automobile-related business (autonomous driving, in-vehicle communication equipment and safety standards) and expand the industrial equipment business.
|
Automobile-related business improved in 2Q compared to 1Q. Steadily expanded direct transactions with major automobile manufacturers. Also industrial equipment business grew and semiconductor business greatly expanded.
|
Accurately deal with needs in line with the recovery in automobile-related business. Also deal with an expansion in semiconductor business.
|
2. Expand IoT beyond the boundaries of industry (e.g., cars (communication modules development) and consumer electronics (kitchen consumer electronic IoT service platform development and service expansion)).
|
Our results were highly rated. IoT service compatible equipment increased horizontally among major consumer electronic manufacturers.
|
Aim to develop IoT services regardless of industry or equipment.
|
3. Increase MaaS* related business orders through partnerships with companies developing car-related services.
|
Received orders for a small-scale MaaS related business (autonomous driving ride sharing service).
|
Aim to receive full-scale MaaS related business orders.
|
4. Expand the size and areas of verification projects.
|
Covered for a decrease in automobile- related orders with mobile ones in terms of verification operations.
|
Aim for an increase in orders in communication (5G related)- and automobile-related business. At the same time, work to strengthen verification operations.
*MaaS: Mobility as a Service (The concept of using information and communication technology to lead to seamless movement for modes of transport other than private cars.)
Forecast by Segment: Original Product Unit
Net sales 740 million yen
800 700 600 500 400 300 200 100
(Millions of yen)
740
0
609
FY6/2019
FY6/2020
FY6/2021 (Forecast)
YoY change +21.5％
■ Accelerating growth through responding to the needs of New Normal society
Priority Measures by Segment: Original Product Unit
|
Priority Measures
|
Results in the First Half
|
Efforts in the Second Half
|
1. Actively approach large users focused on financial institutions based on introduction results.
|
Full-scale operation began for large financial users. Engaged in business negotiations with new large users.
|
Receive orders from new large users with the aim of introduction by the end of the fiscal year.
|
2. Expand provision of the SaaS model
WebARGUS focused on cloud operators.
|
Gradually introduced the SaaS model.
|
Further support dealers to promote introduction.
|
3. Provide a total security service as DIT
Security.
|
Awareness of DIT Security rose. Inquiries and orders increased.
|
Promote collaboration with other security firms to enhance the benefits of DIT Security. Also support dealers which handle DIT Security.
|
4. Strengthen engagement with customers through Web ads, webinars and direct e-mails.
|
Strengthened engagement with various methods with the aim of improving the efficiency of sales activities during the coronavirus crisis.
|
Continue to conduct various activities while checking the cost effectiveness.
|
5. Realize the introduction of the IoT version of WebARGUS based on the system resilience (self-detection and self-repair) concept.
|
Conducted a demonstration experiment with a research institute and reconfirmed the effects.
|
Work toward commercialization.
Priority Measures by Segment: Original Product Unit
|
Priority Measures
|
Results in the First Half
|
Efforts in the Second Half
|
1. Introduced in a total of more than 450 companies and further strengthen sales to large users.
|
Growth in the number of new customers was slow due to restrictions on face-to-face sales. However, introduced to more than 490 companies.
|
Aim to increase the introduction at multiple large users in order to expand our business scale.
|
2. Promote sales in collaboration with
DIT Marketing Services - a system sales subsidiary.
|
Second year of joint sales. Worked by sharing targets as one team.
|
Work to achieve results.
|
3. Actively promote the Plus one concept (linkage with RPA, ERP and other systems) to expand sales opportunities.
|
Added mid-sized ERP products in addition to adding BizRobo! (RPA Technologies, Inc.), ZAC (oRo Co., Ltd.) and JP1 (Hitachi, Ltd.) as partner products.
|
The needs for core system linkage with ERP are rising in particular. Aim to accept more orders in response to those needs. Aim to increase partner products.
|
4. Sell as a solution that automates a series of operations (e.g., core system linkage, timer activation and e-mail delivery) in addition to Excel operations.
|
xoBlos operated as a controller that automates a series of operations among some large users.
|
There are similar needs from multiple large users. Therefore, aim to expand its usage.
|
5. Commercialize and provide services of RPA operation portal based on xoBlos.
|
Commercialization of a RPA operation portal in progress.
|
The need for portal conversion has already been confirmed. Work to become one of the leading solutions for DX conversion.
Priority Measures by Segment: Original Product Unit
New Product: ＤＸ
|
Priority Measures
|
Results in the First Half
|
Efforts in the Second Half
|
1. Develop new products
Develop competitive new products that combine our areas of expertise in terms of CMS* and security technologies.
|
Developed a beta version of CMS that enables flexible usability and requested evaluations from homepage sales companies as phase 1.
|
Develop the security enhancement (linkage with WebARGUS) part and aim to sell it by the end of the fiscal year as phase 2. It is a CMS that brings together the expertise of the Company. Work to ensure it becomes a long-selling product.
|
2. Provide DX-related services
Provide new services for the "new lifestyles" during the coronavirus crisis and SDG's*
|
Started sales of the electronic contract outsourcing service (DD-CONNECT) from October as support for the coronavirus crisis and made progress on business negotiations with multiple companies.
|
Aim for large orders of DD-CONNECT while supporting customers.
*CMS: Contents Management System (This is the general term for systems that manage the digital content of text and images that constitute web content on an integrated and systematic basis and perform the necessary processing such as distribution.)
*SDGs: Sustainable Development Goals (These are the United Nations' international goals for sustainable development. They consist of 17 global goals and 169 targets.)
Forecast by Segment: Systems Sales Business
Net sales 630 million yen
800 (Millions of yen)
600
739
400
200
0
630
FY6/2019
FY6/2020
FY6/2021 (Forecast)
YoY change -14.7%
■ Expanding the scope of support for small and medium-sized companies to increase sales
* Rakuichi is a business and management support system for SMEs manufactured by Casio Computer Co., Ltd.
Priority Measures by Segment: Systems Sales Business
|
Priority Measures
|
Results in the First Half
|
Efforts in the Second Half
|
1. Support the creation of management analysis materials that customers need by utilizing the standard functions of Rakuichi.
|
Prioritized order acceptance activities by utilizing the subsidy for installing IT during the coronavirus crisis.
|
Enhance customer support by providing management analysis materials in parallel with order acceptance activities by utilizing the subsidy for installing IT.
|
2. Strengthen proposals for various services required by customers (e.g., printers, networks and security products).
|
Actively captured needs other than for Rakuichi and increased orders.
|
Work in the same way as in the first half.
|
3. Cultivate new customers by proposing exclusive business packages to companies whose business scale is larger than those of existing customers.
|
Investigated business packages applicable to target industries and customer size.
|
Set specific targets/packages by the end of the fiscal year and work to be able to start sales activities.
Mid-Term Management Targets : Achievement of "Triple 10"
Mid-Term Management Targets Started in FY06/2017: Achieve Triple 10 within 5 years!
|
Mid-term Management Targets Aim at triple-10 within 5 years
|
Net sales
|
10 billion yen (FY06/2017)
|
Operating income
|
1 billion yen (FY06/19)
|
Operating profit margin
|
10% (FY06/21)
2,000
Net sales
(Unit: million yen)
10,273
FY06/17
11,076
FY06/18
12,355
FY06/19
13,495
FY06/20
FY06/21 (Forecast)
14,300
1,000
0
12.0%
10.0%
8.0%
6.0%
4.0%
2.0%
0.0%
FY06/18
FY06/19
FY06/20
FY06/21 (Forecast)
New long-term vision is being formulated
We are currently formulating a long-term vision to respond to internal and external changes, such as the achievement of our medium-term management targets ahead of schedule, the acceleration of DX, the cliff in 2025, and the arrival of the New
Normal society due to COVID-19.
We will set our direction to grow continuously.
Mid-term Growth Model
Profits
■ Expansion/stabilization of business foundation
Concentrate management resources in areas with growth potential ■ Strengthen growth factors
Business expansion centered on xoBlos and WebARGUS
Promote collaboration to strengthen original products
FY06/2017
FY06/2018
FY06/2019
FY06/2020
FY06/2021
Towards expansion of corporate value
We aim at expansion of Corporate Value through the three-in-one concept !
Our Commitment to CSR
We will build a DIT brand that is trusted and chosen by stakeholders.
Protect personal information Control confidential information
Yuichi Narita, an executive officer of the Company, was appointed as an Evangelist officially recognized by the RPA Association. DIT is working to improve productivity in Japan.
Appendix
Corporate Data
Trade name
EstablishmentContents of business
Location of head office
Capital stock :
Fiscal year end :
Number of the employeesOfficer
Group Companies :
Digital Information Technologies Corporation
January 4, 2002
Development of business systems, development and verification of embedded systems, system operation services, sales of in-house developed software, and system sales business
5F, FORECAST Sakurabashi, 4-5-4 Hacchobori, Chuo-ku, Tokyo
453,156 thousand yen (As of the end of June 2020)
June 30
1,056 (982 on a non-consolidated basis) (As of the end of June 2020)
Norikazu Ichikawa, Representative Director and Chairman Satoshi Ichikawa, Representative Director and President 4 other internal directors and 3 outside directors 1 full-time auditor and 2 outside auditors
DIT Marketing Service Co., Ltd., DIT America, LLC.
Satoshi Ichikawa, Representative Director and President
March 2004 Joined the Company
July 2007 Executive Officer, General Manager, Corporate Planning Division
July 2010 Executive Officer, General Manager of Business Division
September 2012 Director and Executive Director, General Manager of Management Planning Department and Product Planning and Development Department
July 2015 Managing Director, General Manager of Business Division
July 2016 Representative Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer
July 2018 Representative Director and President
Domestic and overseas development bases and the number of employees
(Other Yokohama, Chiba, Makuhari, Takasaki Offices)
DIT Marketing Services (50 employees)
2-35-4 Minami-Ikebukuro, Toshima-ku, Tokyo
Corporate Philosophy
|
Corporate philosophy
|
Over-all
|
Client-driven
|
Management philosophy
|
Guarantee our employees' livelihood while contributing to society
|
Company
|
Employee training/growth, Communication
|
Individuals
|
Increase in value added, Sense of objective / target, Passion and dedication
|
Management
Policy
|
Deliver on our commitment to value generation and adaptability to change, while aiming to realize stable growth for the company
Organizational strategy involving dispersion (sub-optimization) and concentration (total optimization)
Dispersion (sub-optimization) Adaptability to change / Specialization / Development of Managerial talent
SB Company eB company
IT Security Business Division
Development Office
New Product
|
CS
|
TS
|
PS
|
Division
|
Division
|
Division
|
Administration division
Corporate Planning Division
DIT America, LLCDIT Marketing Service Co., Ltd.
Changes in Performance
Increase in sales and profits for 10 consecutive years
Net sales (million yen)Operating income (million yen)Operating margin (%)
13,495
12.0%
10.0%
8.0% 7,000 6.0%
4.0%
2.0%
0.0% 0
2,500
2,000
1,500
1,000
500
0
FY06/12
FY06/13
FY06/14
FY06/15
FY06/16
FY06/17
FY06/18
FY06/19
FY06/20
Our strengths and basic strategies
Our Strengths
■ We have diverse business domains including development and operation of business systems, and development and verificaton of embedded systems.
■ We have professional expertise, technological capabilities and price competitiveness that are highly appraised by blue-chip customers.
■ Our businesses are mainly long-term stable businesses based on trustworthy relationships with customers, and our business foundation is stable.
■ We have our original products which are unique and promising to expand the market.
Basic Strategy ■ Growth Strategy: Continue to grow through two pronged business strategy (expand and stabilize business foundations through reform of existing businesses and strengthen our original product business which is a component of our growth)
■ Enhance overall corporate strengths: Push up overall strengths including technological capabilities and added value, and elevate profit per capita.
Original Product Unit: Release of DD-CONNECT
Release of DD-CONNECT, an outsourcing service for electronic contracts, for responding to the progress of DX and the development of a new normal society
Our company (DIT) and Daiko Denshi Tsushin, Ltd. (DAIKO) released DD-CONNECT, an outsourcing service of CONTRACTHUB @absonne, which is an electronic contract service of NS Solutions Corporation (NSSOL), in Oct. 2020. DIT, DAIKO, and NSSOL offer a wide array of electronic contract services with high added value, with the aim of having 100 companies adopt this service in 3 years.
Installation to
operation/management (with
added value)
Consulting for the possibility of
installation
Support for installation
Linkage with the mission-critical
system
Use of the cloud
Education/training
Installation test
Support for
maintenance/operation
Call center
Selected as "JPX-Nikkei Mid and Small Cap Index"
Selected as one of stocks used by Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. and Nikkei Inc. for calculating "JPX-Nikkei Mid and Small Cap Index" in fiscal 2020*
To meet the expectations of our stakeholders, we will continue to strive for sustainable enhancement of corporate value and shareholder-oriented corporate management in accordance with the intent and purpose of the selection.
*The index is applied from November 30, 2020 to August 30, 2021.
Customer Base
Sales Composition by Industry
Customers of the DIT Group are
Approx. 2,700 companies
・ Software development business mainly attend listed companies and their affiliates, and system sales business mainly attend SMEs.
Sales Composition by Industry of
Software Development Business (Left chart)
・ Including information systems subsidiaries,
sales for end users accounted for 80% of total sales.
Composition of Shareholders
*The graph based on number of holdings
End of December 2020 Number of shareholders: 5,877 persons
14.6％
13.9％
3.5％ 0.9％
11.8％
55.2％
Individuals and others
Foreign InvesterFinancial
InsutitutionsOther corporationsSecurities companiesTreasury stock
Contact information :
Enomoto,
IR Division, Corporate Planning Division TEL: 03-6311-6532 FAX: 03-6311-6521 E-mail:ir_info@ditgroup.jphttps://www.ditgroup.jp
