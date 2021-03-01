MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Tokyo Stock Exchange > Digital Information Technologies Corporation 3916 JP3549060006 DIGITAL INFORMATION TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION (3916) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 02/26 1748 JPY +1.04% 01:04a DIGITAL INFORMATION TECHNOLOGIES : Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 2021 PU Summary Charts News Calendar Company Financials Summary Most relevant All News Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Digital Information Technologies : Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 2021 03/01/2021 | 01:04am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Digital Information Technologies Corporation Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 2021 (TSE1: 3916) February 2021 https://www.ditgroup.jp 1. Financial Results for FY06/21 2Q

2. Business Forecasts for FY06/21

3. FY06/21 2H Initiatives for Priority Measures

4. Mid-Term Management Plan

5. Reference material Financial Results for FY06/21 2Q https://www.ditgroup.jp FY06/21 2Q Overview of Financial Results (Upward Revision to Business Forecasts) ■ Achieved higher sales and profits despite the absence of special demand due to COVID-19. ■ Operating margin increased by 1.8 percentage points to 12.9%. Progress rate to the revised full-year forecasts (%) Net sales (forecast): ¥14,300 million Operating income (forecast): ¥1,600 million Net sales：7,065 million yen (+7.6% YoY) Operating income：912 million yen (+24.5% YoY) Operating income margin : 12.9％ (+1.8Point YoY) 4 Upward Revision to Business Forecasts for FY06/21 (Announced on January 26, 2021)  It was difficult to identify the impact of the coronavirus crisis at the beginning of the term. Accordingly, we forecast figures similar to the previous term. However, we disclosed an upward adjustment on January 26 due to a steady expansion in size and an increase in profit.  We plan to increase the dividend by 2 yen to 22 yen for the full-year (interim dividend: 10 yen/year-end dividend: 12 yen (+2 yen)). 5 (Millions of yen) FY06/20 Result Composition % FY06/21 Initial forecast FY06/21 Revised forcasts Composition % YoY % Net sales 13,495 100.0% 13,580 14,300 100.0% +5.9％ 2Q Operating income 1,352 10.0% 1,358 1,600 11.2% 2Q +18.3％ 49.4% Ordinary income 1,357 10.1% 1,358 1,600 5 11.2% 0.3% +17.9％ Net income attributable to owners of parent 978 7.2% 942 1,088 7.6% +11.2％ FY06/21 2Q Overview of Financial Results (Business) The Software Development Business - our core business - grew. The Business Solutions Unit, which accounts for approx. 60% of the total sales, drove good results in particular.  Software Development Business

• In the Business Solutions Unit (+12.6% year-on-year), orders increased mainly from existing customers. Therefore, revenue and profit increased. In addition to growth in public and medical systems, the performance of ERP-related system grew and greatly contributed in business system development. The sales of operational support also grew strongly with little impact from the coronavirus crisis.

• In the Embedded Solutions Unit (+3.2% year-on-year), we steadily took measures assuming the impact of the coronavirus crisis on the automobile-related business. As a result, revenue and profit increased. The sales from the embedded product development for semiconductors, communications and IoT grew, leading to an increase in revenue and profit. Although the sales from the embedded product verification for cell phones grew, overall sales remained almost at the same level as last year.

• In the Original Product Unit (+20.9% year-on-year), despite restrictions in terms of business discussions during the coronavirus crisis, the sales of xoBlos grew steadily. WebARGUS grew greater than ever before in particular. We are also in talks with multiple companies regarding the DD-CONNECT, a cloud service for electronic contracts we launched in 2Q.

 In the Systems Sales Business (-22.9% year-on-year), we promoted sales by utilizing the subsidy for installing IT. Nevertheless, special demand dealing with the reduced tax rate in the previous term waned. This meant both sales and profit significantly decreased. 6 FY06/21 2Q Financial Highlights Both sales and profits showed record-highs. (Millions of yen) Net sales Operating incomeOrdinary income 7,065 912 912 Net income attributable to owners of parent 5,000 0 FY6/2019 FY6/2020 FY6/2021 FY6/2019 FY6/2020 FY6/2021 2Q 2Q 2Q 600 0 FY6/2019 FY6/2020 FY6/2021 2Q 2Q 2Q 2Q 2Q 2Q 628 FY6/2019 FY6/2020 FY6/2021 2Q 2Q 2Q 7 Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for 2Q FY06/21 ■ Achieved growth in gross profit and reduction in SG&A expenses by focusing on profit amid the COVID-19 crisis. 8 Factors behind Changes in Net Sales and Operating Income (YoY)  Sales were healthy in the Business Solutions Unit, and have grown steadily also in the Original Product Unit.  Operating income steadily increased. This was due to an increase in gross profit and a reduction in SG&A. Changes in Operating Income Margin  The operating income margin steadily rose. This was due to a reduction in SG&A.  The gross profit margin fell. This was due to a slump in sales of Rakuichi (see P18) with its high profit margin. Ratio of each profit and R&D expenses to sales Gross profit margin SG&A Operating income margin 30.0% 24.6% 25.3% 24.9% 25.0% 20.0% 14.9% 14.2% 12.9% 15.0% 10.0% 5.0% 0.0% FY6/2019 FY6/2020 FY6/2021 2Q 2Q 2Q Quarterly Net Sales & Operating Income  For 2Q, net sales and operating income showed record-highs.  We recorded our highest-ever quarterly profit in 2Q. (Millions of yen) (Millions of yen) FY6/2019 FY6/2020 FY6/2021 FY6/2019 FY6/2020 FY6/2021 3,635 3,642 505 3,081 353 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q * Operating income has seasonal factors to decline in 4Q mainly due to acceptance of new employees and year-end allowances. 11 Business Domains: Positioning of Each Business Further development of fresh business domains Original Product Business In-house development/sales of products by original technologies System Sales Business Sales of system products for small and medium sized companies Embedded Solutions Business Development/verification of software related to embedded systems for automobile, mobile terminals, networking Business Solutions Business Design/Development/Building of IT systems for extensive types of industries including finance, communication and distribution, and provide optimum IT environment for the needs of customers such support for introduction and operational support. Digital Information Technology Business Foundation Growth Area Earnings Base Stable Growth Technological capabilities=Expertise x Development capacity x Core technologies Intellectual properties=Business experience x Blue-chip customers x High moral employees x Project management Business Segment and Composition of Sales  The Business Solutions Unit (particularly operational support) and the Original Product Unit grew. Businesses segment Classification FY06/19 2Q Net sales Composition FY06/20 2Q Net sales Composition FY06/21 2Q Net sales Composition Software development Business 94.3% 93.7% 95.5％ Business Solutions Unit Business Bases 58.4% 56.3% 58.9% Business System Development 64.2% 59.6% 57.6% Operational Support 35.8% 40.4% 42.4% Embedded Solutions Unit Business Bases 32.3% 33.0% 31.7% Embedded Product Development 76.8% 77.9% 78.9% Embedded Product Verification 23.2% 22.1% 21.1% Original Product Unit Growth Field 3.6% 4.4% 4.9% Systems Sales Business Business Bases 5.7% 6.3% 4.5% Sales by Business Segment  We thrust aside the impact of the coronavirus crisis to surpass the results recorded in the previous year in the Embedded Solutions Unit.  The sales of the Systems Sales Business dropped considerably due to the absence in special demand. Quarterly Sales by Business (Graphs from left to right: FY06/19 2Q, FY06/20 2Q, FY06/21 2Q) Business Solutions Embedded Solutions Original Product (Millions of yen) Systems Sales 4,500 4,000 3,500 3,000 2,500 2,000 1,500 1,000 500 0 Net Sales by Segment: Business Solutions Unit 4,500 4,161 FY6/2019 Net sales：4,161 million yen YoY change：+12.6% The business as a whole continues to be heathy, especially from existing customers. 2QFY6/2020 2QFY6/2021 2Q  In business system development, in addition to the strong performance of the mainstay financial systems, ERP-related (especially SAP), medical, and public systems grew steadily. We also started dealings with several new prominent customers in the Kansai area.  In operational support, the impact of the coronavirus crisis was minor. Accordingly, we increased the volume of our transactions with new customers we have cultivated over the past year or two in addition to existing major customers. Therefore, both sales and profit grew significantly. 15 Net Sales by Segment: Embedded Solutions Unit 2,500 (Millions of yen) 2,169 2,238 FY6/2019 Net sales : 2,238 million yen YoY change ：+3.2% In the entire business, we took measures assuming the impact of the coronavirus crisis on the automobile-related business, thanks to which results surpassed the previous year.  In embedded product development, both sales and profit surpassed the previous year. This was as a result of our strong performance in semiconductor and communications systems. It was also because we expanded new services (especially consumer electronics) with the IoT. Although in-vehicle systems grew only slightly, it returned to a recovery track. 2QFY6/2020 2QFY6/2021 2Q  In embedded verification, we compensated for a decrease in in-vehicle systems with mobile ones. However, both sales and profit were almost the same as the previous year. Net Sales by Segment: Original Product Unit 400 (Millions of yen) 346 350 300 250 200 150 100 50 0 FY6/2019 Net sales ：346 million yen YoY change ：+20.9% In the entire business, results surpassed the previous year despite restrictions on face-to-face sales due to the coronavirus crisis. ■ [WebARGUS: CyberSecurity Products] Large-scale customers started full-scale operation, and the collaboration with external security firms continued for enriching the lineup of comprehensive security services, so sales grew more. ■ [xoBlos: Operational Efficiency Products] FY6/2020 2QFY6/2021 2Q The sales system we operate jointly with the subsidiary DIT Marketing Service was strengthened, and we proceeded with the xoBlos Plus one concept linked with other products, such as RPA and ERP. Then, sales expanded steadily. 2Q Net Sales by Segment: Systems Sales Business 450 (Millions of yen) 400 350 300 250 200 150 100 50 0 FY6/2019 414 Net sales ：319 million yen YoY change ：-22.9% The sales of the Systems Sales Business dropped considerably from the previous year, due to the absence of special demand, which was observed in the previous year. ■ We conducted sales promotion by utilizing the subsidy for installing IT, but sales and profit dropped considerably, due to the recoil from the special demand for dealing with the reduced tax rate at the time of the consumption tax hike in the previous year. FY6/2020 2QFY6/2021 2Q 2Q *The Systems Sales Business mainly sells Rakuichi, which is a core system for providing operational support and management support to small-and medium-sized enterprises created by Casio Computer Co., Ltd. Balance Sheet  Debt-free management with 70.9% equity ratio Total current assets Total fixed assets Total assets Property, plant and equipment Intangible fixed assets Investments and other assets End-FY06/20 (Millions of yen) Notes and accounts payable - trade Short-term borrowings Other Total current liabilities Long-term debt Others Total fixed liabilities Total liabilities Capital stock Capital surplus Retained earnings Total net assets Total liabilities and net assets Cash Flows  Cash increased steadily due to an increase in the Operating CF. Business Forecasts for FY06/21 https://www.ditgroup.jp Revision of Business Forecasts for FY06/21  We released our revised business forecast on January 26, 2021. (Millions of yen) 20,000 Net sales Operating incomeOrdinary income Net income attributable to owners of parent 15,000 14,300 13,580 10,000 1,600 1,600 5,000 +5.3% 0 1,088 +15.4％ 942 FY6/2021 FY6/2021 FY6/2021 FY6/2021 FY6/2021 FY6/2021 FY6/2021 FY6/2021 Initial Revised Initial Revised Initial Revised Initial Revised forecasts forecasts forecasts forecasts forecasts forecasts forecasts forecasts 22 Business Forecasts for FY06/21  We plan to increase revenue and profit for the 11th consecutive term. Net sales Operating incomeOrdinary income (Millions of yen) Net income attributable to owners of parent 14,300 13,495 FY6/2019 FY6/2020 FY6/2021 1,600 1,600 1,088 978 FY6/2019 FY6/2020 FY6/2021 (Forecast) (Forecast)FY6/2019 FY6/2020 FY6/2021 (Forecast)FY6/2019 FY6/2020 FY6/2021 (Forecast) Business Forecasts by Segment  In the Software Development Business, the Company plans to increase sales by 7.2% YoY, while the Original Product Unit aims to significantly increase sales by 21.5%. (Millions of yen) Business Segment FY6/2020 Net sales FY6/2021 Net sales Forecast Change % Change Composition Software Development Business 12,756 13,670 914 7.2% 95.6% Business Solutions Unit 7,838 8,430 592 7.6% 59.0% Embedded Solutions Unit 4,308 4,500 192 4.5% 31.5% Original Product Unit 609 740 131 21.5% 5.2% System Sales Business 739 630 -109 -14.7% 4.4% Total 13,495 14,300 805 6.0% Return to Shareholders (Dividends + Purchase of Treasury Stocks)  Target payout ratio of 30% or more  We plan to increase the dividend by 2 yen to 22 yen for the full-year (interim dividend: 10 yen/year-end dividend: 12 yen (+2 yen)).  The dividend for FY06/21 is to be revised again, according to the progress of our performance. 30 25 20 15 10 5 0 FY6/2015 36 34 32 30 28 26 24 22 20 FY6/2016 FY6/2017 FY6/2018 FY6/2019 FY6/2020 FY6/2021 (Planned)  Payout ratio = Total amount of dividend payment ÷ Net income attributable to owners of parent  In 2016 and 2018, implemented 1:2 stock split, and indicated annual dividend per share after split.  In 6/18, implemented purchase of treasury stocks of 136 million yen (overall payout ratio: 57.5%). 25 FY06/21 2H Initiatives for Priority Measures https://www.ditgroup.jp Forecast by Segment: Business Solutions Unit Net sales 8,430 million yen (Millions of yen) 8,430 FY6/2019 YoY +7.6％ FY6/2020 FY6/2021 (Forecast) ■ We will aim for further growth by accurately responding to strong demand. Priority Measures by Segment: Business Solutions Unit Priority Measures Results in the First Half Efforts in the Second Half 1. Expand public (e.g., disaster prevention systems) and ERP (e.g., SAP) systems in addition to strong financial ones. Financial systems were strong. Public and ERP (SAP) systems expanded steadily. Aim to rise up from a plateau in financial systems. Also aim to expand medical systems in addition to public and ERP (SAP) ones. 2. Acquire technical projects promoting the cloud, AI and other DX. Cloud conversion (AWS and Azure) orders steadily increased. Participated in a call center DX conversion project with AI. Aim to accurately respond to DX conversion needs and receive more orders than in the first half. 3. Expand end-user direct contract projects and promote service proposal based business. End-user ratio improved. Operating income margin showed signs of improvement. Propose extra added value and trendy services to improve trust. 4. Improve the contract project ratio and implement thorough project management. Steadily increased the contract project ratio. Even so, no major troubles have occurred. Further strengthen project risk management. 5. Expand business by utilizing local bases as "advanced near shore development centers." Made steady progress qualitatively and quantitatively. Business performance also improved. Work the same as in the first half. Forecast by Segment: Embedded Solutions Unit 0 (Millions of yen) 4,500 0 0 0 4.5％ increase 4,308 FY6/2019 FY6/2020 FY6/2021 (Forecast) Net sales 4,500 million yen YoY change +4.5％ ■ Aiming for growth by capturing the recovery trend in the automotive sector Priority Measures by Segment: Embedded Solutions Unit Priority Measures Results in the First Half Efforts in the Second Half 1. Maintain/expand automobile-related business (autonomous driving, in-vehicle communication equipment and safety standards) and expand the industrial equipment business. Automobile-related business improved in 2Q compared to 1Q. Steadily expanded direct transactions with major automobile manufacturers. Also industrial equipment business grew and semiconductor business greatly expanded. Accurately deal with needs in line with the recovery in automobile-related business. Also deal with an expansion in semiconductor business. 2. Expand IoT beyond the boundaries of industry (e.g., cars (communication modules development) and consumer electronics (kitchen consumer electronic IoT service platform development and service expansion)). Our results were highly rated. IoT service compatible equipment increased horizontally among major consumer electronic manufacturers. Aim to develop IoT services regardless of industry or equipment. 3. Increase MaaS* related business orders through partnerships with companies developing car-related services. Received orders for a small-scale MaaS related business (autonomous driving ride sharing service). Aim to receive full-scale MaaS related business orders. 4. Expand the size and areas of verification projects. Covered for a decrease in automobile- related orders with mobile ones in terms of verification operations. Aim for an increase in orders in communication (5G related)- and automobile-related business. At the same time, work to strengthen verification operations. *MaaS: Mobility as a Service (The concept of using information and communication technology to lead to seamless movement for modes of transport other than private cars.) Forecast by Segment: Original Product Unit Net sales 740 million yen 800 700 600 500 400 300 200 100 (Millions of yen) 740 0 21.5% increase 609 FY6/2019 FY6/2020 FY6/2021 (Forecast) YoY change +21.5％ ■ Accelerating growth through responding to the needs of New Normal society Priority Measures by Segment: Original Product Unit Priority Measures Results in the First Half Efforts in the Second Half 1. Actively approach large users focused on financial institutions based on introduction results. Full-scale operation began for large financial users. Engaged in business negotiations with new large users. Receive orders from new large users with the aim of introduction by the end of the fiscal year. 2. Expand provision of the SaaS model WebARGUS focused on cloud operators. Gradually introduced the SaaS model. Further support dealers to promote introduction. 3. Provide a total security service as DIT Security. • Stimulate activities through joint seminars with partner companies.

• Enrich lineup of cyber security products. Awareness of DIT Security rose. Inquiries and orders increased. Promote collaboration with other security firms to enhance the benefits of DIT Security. Also support dealers which handle DIT Security. 4. Strengthen engagement with customers through Web ads, webinars and direct e-mails. Strengthened engagement with various methods with the aim of improving the efficiency of sales activities during the coronavirus crisis. Continue to conduct various activities while checking the cost effectiveness. 5. Realize the introduction of the IoT version of WebARGUS based on the system resilience (self-detection and self-repair) concept. Conducted a demonstration experiment with a research institute and reconfirmed the effects. Work toward commercialization. Priority Measures by Segment: Original Product Unit Priority Measures Results in the First Half Efforts in the Second Half 1. Introduced in a total of more than 450 companies and further strengthen sales to large users. Growth in the number of new customers was slow due to restrictions on face-to-face sales. However, introduced to more than 490 companies. Aim to increase the introduction at multiple large users in order to expand our business scale. 2. Promote sales in collaboration with DIT Marketing Services - a system sales subsidiary. Second year of joint sales. Worked by sharing targets as one team. Work to achieve results. 3. Actively promote the Plus one concept (linkage with RPA, ERP and other systems) to expand sales opportunities. Added mid-sized ERP products in addition to adding BizRobo! (RPA Technologies, Inc.), ZAC (oRo Co., Ltd.) and JP1 (Hitachi, Ltd.) as partner products. The needs for core system linkage with ERP are rising in particular. Aim to accept more orders in response to those needs. Aim to increase partner products. 4. Sell as a solution that automates a series of operations (e.g., core system linkage, timer activation and e-mail delivery) in addition to Excel operations. xoBlos operated as a controller that automates a series of operations among some large users. There are similar needs from multiple large users. Therefore, aim to expand its usage. 5. Commercialize and provide services of RPA operation portal based on xoBlos. Commercialization of a RPA operation portal in progress. The need for portal conversion has already been confirmed. Work to become one of the leading solutions for DX conversion. 3 Priority Measures by Segment: Original Product Unit New Product: ＤＸ Priority Measures Results in the First Half Efforts in the Second Half 1. Develop new products Develop competitive new products that combine our areas of expertise in terms of CMS* and security technologies. Developed a beta version of CMS that enables flexible usability and requested evaluations from homepage sales companies as phase 1. Develop the security enhancement (linkage with WebARGUS) part and aim to sell it by the end of the fiscal year as phase 2. It is a CMS that brings together the expertise of the Company. Work to ensure it becomes a long-selling product. 2. Provide DX-related services Provide new services for the "new lifestyles" during the coronavirus crisis and SDG's* Started sales of the electronic contract outsourcing service (DD-CONNECT) from October as support for the coronavirus crisis and made progress on business negotiations with multiple companies. Aim for large orders of DD-CONNECT while supporting customers. *CMS: Contents Management System (This is the general term for systems that manage the digital content of text and images that constitute web content on an integrated and systematic basis and perform the necessary processing such as distribution.) *SDGs: Sustainable Development Goals (These are the United Nations' international goals for sustainable development. They consist of 17 global goals and 169 targets.) Forecast by Segment: Systems Sales Business Net sales 630 million yen 800 (Millions of yen) 600 739 400 200 0 -14.7% decrease 630 FY6/2019 FY6/2020 FY6/2021 (Forecast) YoY change -14.7% ■ Expanding the scope of support for small and medium-sized companies to increase sales * Rakuichi is a business and management support system for SMEs manufactured by Casio Computer Co., Ltd. Priority Measures by Segment: Systems Sales Business Priority Measures Results in the First Half Efforts in the Second Half 1. Support the creation of management analysis materials that customers need by utilizing the standard functions of Rakuichi. Prioritized order acceptance activities by utilizing the subsidy for installing IT during the coronavirus crisis. Enhance customer support by providing management analysis materials in parallel with order acceptance activities by utilizing the subsidy for installing IT. 2. Strengthen proposals for various services required by customers (e.g., printers, networks and security products). Actively captured needs other than for Rakuichi and increased orders. Work in the same way as in the first half. 3. Cultivate new customers by proposing exclusive business packages to companies whose business scale is larger than those of existing customers. Investigated business packages applicable to target industries and customer size. Set specific targets/packages by the end of the fiscal year and work to be able to start sales activities. Mid-Term Management Plan https://www.ditgroup.jp Mid-Term Management Targets : Achievement of "Triple 10"  Mid-Term Management Targets Started in FY06/2017: Achieve Triple 10 within 5 years! Mid-term Management Targets Aim at triple-10 within 5 years Net sales 10 billion yen (FY06/2017) Operating income 1 billion yen (FY06/19) Operating profit margin 10% (FY06/21) 2,000 Net sales (Unit: million yen) 10,273 FY06/17 11,076 FY06/18 12,355 FY06/19 13,495 FY06/20 FY06/21 (Forecast) 14,300 1,000 0 FY06/17 12.0% 10.0% 8.0% 6.0% 4.0% 2.0% 0.0% FY06/18 FY06/19 FY06/20 FY06/21 (Forecast) New long-term vision is being formulated We are currently formulating a long-term vision to respond to internal and external changes, such as the achievement of our medium-term management targets ahead of schedule, the acceleration of DX, the cliff in 2025, and the arrival of the New Normal society due to COVID-19. We will set our direction to grow continuously. Mid-term Growth Model Profits FY06/2016 ■ Expansion/stabilization of business foundation Concentrate management resources in areas with growth potential ■ Strengthen growth factors Business expansion centered on xoBlos and WebARGUS Promote collaboration to strengthen original products New product FY06/2017 FY06/2018 FY06/2019 FY06/2020 FY06/2021 Towards expansion of corporate value  We aim at expansion of Corporate Value through the three-in-one concept ! Our Commitment to CSR  We will build a DIT brand that is trusted and chosen by stakeholders. Protect personal information Control confidential information Yuichi Narita, an executive officer of the Company, was appointed as an Evangelist officially recognized by the RPA Association. DIT is working to improve productivity in Japan. Appendix https://www.ditgroup.jp Corporate Data Trade name EstablishmentContents of business Location of head office Capital stock : Fiscal year end : Number of the employeesOfficer Group Companies : Digital Information Technologies Corporation January 4, 2002 Development of business systems, development and verification of embedded systems, system operation services, sales of in-house developed software, and system sales business 5F, FORECAST Sakurabashi, 4-5-4 Hacchobori, Chuo-ku, Tokyo 453,156 thousand yen (As of the end of June 2020) June 30 1,056 (982 on a non-consolidated basis) (As of the end of June 2020) Norikazu Ichikawa, Representative Director and Chairman Satoshi Ichikawa, Representative Director and President 4 other internal directors and 3 outside directors 1 full-time auditor and 2 outside auditors DIT Marketing Service Co., Ltd., DIT America, LLC. Satoshi Ichikawa, Representative Director and President March 2004 Joined the Company July 2007 Executive Officer, General Manager, Corporate Planning Division July 2010 Executive Officer, General Manager of Business Division September 2012 Director and Executive Director, General Manager of Management Planning Department and Product Planning and Development Department July 2015 Managing Director, General Manager of Business Division July 2016 Representative Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer July 2018 Representative Director and President Domestic and overseas development bases and the number of employees (Other Yokohama, Chiba, Makuhari, Takasaki Offices) DIT Marketing Services (50 employees) 2-35-4 Minami-Ikebukuro, Toshima-ku, Tokyo 45 Corporate Philosophy Corporate philosophy Over-all Client-driven Management philosophy Guarantee our employees' livelihood while contributing to society Company Employee training/growth, Communication Individuals Increase in value added, Sense of objective / target, Passion and dedication Management Policy Deliver on our commitment to value generation and adaptability to change, while aiming to realize stable growth for the company Organizational strategy involving dispersion (sub-optimization) and concentration (total optimization) Dispersion (sub-optimization) Adaptability to change / Specialization / Development of Managerial talent BS Company SB Company eB company ES Company NN Company QE Company EM Company XoBlos Division IT Security Business Division DX Business Laboratory Development Office New Product CS TS PS Division Division Division Administration division Corporate Planning Division DIT America, LLCDIT Marketing Service Co., Ltd. Changes in Performance Increase in sales and profits for 10 consecutive years 14,000 Net sales (million yen)Operating income (million yen)Operating margin (%) 13,495 12.0% 10.0% 8.0% 7,000 6.0% 4.0% 2.0% 0.0% 0 FY06/11 2,500 2,000 1,500 1,000 500 0 FY06/12 FY06/13 FY06/14 FY06/15 FY06/16 FY06/17 FY06/18 FY06/19 FY06/20 47 Our strengths and basic strategies Our Strengths ■ We have diverse business domains including development and operation of business systems, and development and verificaton of embedded systems. ■ We have professional expertise, technological capabilities and price competitiveness that are highly appraised by blue-chip customers. ■ Our businesses are mainly long-term stable businesses based on trustworthy relationships with customers, and our business foundation is stable. ■ We have our original products which are unique and promising to expand the market. Basic Strategy ■ Growth Strategy: Continue to grow through two pronged business strategy (expand and stabilize business foundations through reform of existing businesses and strengthen our original product business which is a component of our growth) ■ Enhance overall corporate strengths: Push up overall strengths including technological capabilities and added value, and elevate profit per capita. Original Product Unit: Release of DD-CONNECT Release of DD-CONNECT, an outsourcing service for electronic contracts, for responding to the progress of DX and the development of a new normal society Our company (DIT) and Daiko Denshi Tsushin, Ltd. (DAIKO) released DD-CONNECT, an outsourcing service of CONTRACTHUB @absonne, which is an electronic contract service of NS Solutions Corporation (NSSOL), in Oct. 2020. DIT, DAIKO, and NSSOL offer a wide array of electronic contract services with high added value, with the aim of having 100 companies adopt this service in 3 years. Provision of services Service providers Installation to operation/management (with added value) Consulting for the possibility of installation Support for installation Linkage with the mission-critical system Use of the cloud Education/training Installation test Support for maintenance/operation  Call center Users Selected as "JPX-Nikkei Mid and Small Cap Index" Selected as one of stocks used by Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. and Nikkei Inc. for calculating "JPX-Nikkei Mid and Small Cap Index" in fiscal 2020* To meet the expectations of our stakeholders, we will continue to strive for sustainable enhancement of corporate value and shareholder-oriented corporate management in accordance with the intent and purpose of the selection. *The index is applied from November 30, 2020 to August 30, 2021. 50 Customer Base Sales Composition by Industry  Customers of the DIT Group are Approx. 2,700 companies ・ Software development business mainly attend listed companies and their affiliates, and system sales business mainly attend SMEs.  Sales Composition by Industry of Software Development Business (Left chart) ・ Including information systems subsidiaries, sales for end users accounted for 80% of total sales. Composition of Shareholders *The graph based on number of holdings End of December 2020 Number of shareholders: 5,877 persons 14.6％ 13.9％ 3.5％ 0.9％ 11.8％ 55.2％ Individuals and others Foreign InvesterFinancial InsutitutionsOther corporationsSecurities companiesTreasury stock Contact information : Enomoto, IR Division, Corporate Planning Division TEL: 03-6311-6532 FAX: 03-6311-6521 E-mail:ir_info@ditgroup.jphttps://www.ditgroup.jp ■ The content of these materials is based on generally accepted economic and social conditions and certain assumptions that we deem reasonable. However, the content of these materials may change without notice due to changes in the business environment or other factors.

■ The information provided in this presentation contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and assumptions that involve risks. These statements are subject to uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these statements.

■ Such risks include, but are not limited to, general domestic and international economic conditions, such as general industry and market conditions, interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations.

■ We shall not be obligated to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this report, even if there is any new information or future events. https://www.ditgroup.jp Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Digital Information Technologies Corporation published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2021 06:03:05 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about DIGITAL INFORMATION TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION 01:04a DIGITAL INFORMATION TECHNOLOGIES : Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ende.. PU Financials JPY USD Sales 2020 13 495 M 127 M 127 M Net income 2020 978 M 9,18 M 9,18 M Net cash 2020 2 399 M 22,5 M 22,5 M P/E ratio 2020 22,2x Yield 2020 1,41% Capitalization 26 654 M 250 M 250 M EV / Sales 2019 2,08x EV / Sales 2020 1,43x Nbr of Employees 1 000 Free-Float 58,8% Chart DIGITAL INFORMATION TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends DIGITAL INFORMATION TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Satoshi Ichikawa President & Representative Director Norikazu Ichikawa Chairman Makoto Takeuchi Independent Outside Director Masaaki Nishii Independent Outside Director Tatsuya Hashimoto Director & Executive Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) DIGITAL INFORMATION TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION 9.18% 250 MICROSOFT CORPORATION 4.48% 1 752 660 SEA LIMITED 18.41% 120 657 ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. 10.76% 109 053 ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC 1.64% 59 440 DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE 3.46% 54 377