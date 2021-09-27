Digital Information Technologies : Summary of Business Results for the Fiscal Year Ended June 2021 (Consolidated)

Satoshi Ichikawa, President and Representative Director
Contact
Ken Mochizuki, Director, Executive Officer, General Manager
T E L: +81-3-6311-6532
of Corporate Planning Division
Expected date of annual shareholders' meeting: September 28, 2021 Expected starting date of dividend payment: September 29, 2021
Expected date of filing of annual securities report: September 29, 2021
Preparation of supplementary financial document: Yes
Results briefing: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)
（Rounded down to million yen）
1. Consolidated business results for the fiscal year ended June 2021
(July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021)
(1) Consolidated results of operations
(% change from the previous corresponding period)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income attributable to
owners of parent
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Year ended Jun. 2021
14,444
7.0
1,722
27.3
1,730
27.4
1,196
22.3
Year ended Jun. 2020
13,495
9.2
1,352
23.5
1,357
22.7
978
32.6
(Note) Comprehensive income:
Year ended June 2021: 1,189 million yen (20.2%)
Year ended June 2020: 989 million yen (34.5%)
Net income
Diluted net income
Return on
Ratio of ordinary
Ratio of operating
income to total
per share
per share
equity
income to net sales
assets
Yen
Yen
%
%
%
Year ended Jun. 2021
78.47
-
29.2
29.4
11.9
Year ended Jun. 2020
64.18
-
29.6
27.1
10.0
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Net assets
ratio
per share
Million yen
Million yen
%
Yen
As of Jun. 2021
6,388
4,526
70.9
296.87
As of Jun. 2020
5,364
3,660
68.2
240.04
(Reference) Shareholders' equity:
As of June 2021: 4,526 million yen
As of June 2020: 3,660 million yen
(3) Consolidated results of cash flows
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash and cash equivalents
operating activities
investing activities
financing activities
at the end of period
Million yen
Million yen
Million yen
Million yen
Year ended Jun. 2021
1,260
5
-334
3,326
Year ended Jun. 2020
927
-80
-287
2,393
2. Dividends
Annual dividend
Total
Dividend
Rate of total
dividend to
End of
End of
End of
dividend
payout ratio
Year-end
Total
net assets
(Total)
(Consolidated)
1Q
2Q
3Q
(Consolidated)
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Million yen
%
%
Year ended Jun. 2020
-
9.00
-
11.00
20.00
307
31.4
9.2
Year ended Jun. 2021
-
10.00
-
14.00
24.00
368
30.8
8.9
Year ending Jun. 2022
-
15.00
-
15.00
30.00
35.0
(forecast)
(% change from the previous corresponding period)
3．Forecast of consolidated business results for the fiscal year ending June 2022 (July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income
Net income per
attributable to owners
share
of parent
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
Year ending Jun.
15,600
8.0
1,900
10.3
1,900
9.8
1,318
10.2
86.44
2022
*Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries accompanying changes in the scope of consolidation): None
Changes in rules, procedures and indication methods of accounting procedures ① Changes in accounting policies associated with revision of accounting standards: ②Changes in accounting policies other than ① ③Changes in accounting estimates ④Restatement
Shares outstanding (common stock)
Number of shares outstanding at the end of period (treasury stock included)
As of June 2021
15,501,820 shares
As of June 2020
15,501,820 shares
Treasury stock at the end of period:
As of June 2021
253,489 shares
As of June 2020
253,459 shares
Average number of stock during period (cumulative period)
Year ended June 2021
15,248,356 shares
Year ended June 2020
15,248,376 shares
None
None
None
None
(Note) The number of treasury stock to be deducted from the calculation of the number of treasury stock at the end of the period and the number of treasury stock during the period includes the Company's shares held by Asset Management Services Trust Bank, Ltd. (Trust E-Account) as trust assets under the Employees' Benefit Trust (J-ESOP) Plan. Asset Management Services Trust Bank, Ltd. merged with JTC Holdings, Ltd. and Japan Trustee Services Bank, Ltd. on July 27, 2020, and changed its trade name to Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd.
(Reference) Summary of non-consolidated business results
1. Non-consolidated business results for the fiscal year ended June 2021 (July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021)
(1) Non-consolidated results of operations
(% change from the previous corresponding period)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Year ended Jun. 2021
13,781
8.2
1,653
29.7
1,658
29.8
1,145
25.1
Year ended Jun. 2020
12,736
8.9
1,275
21.6
1,277
20.8
915
29.8
Net income
per share
Yen
Year ended Jun. 2021
75.12
Year ended Jun. 2020
60.06
(2) Non-consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Net assets per
ratio
share
Million yen
Million yen
%
Yen
As of Jun. 2021
5,912
4,145
70.1
271.88
As of Jun. 2020
4,930
3,332
67.6
218.53
(Reference) Shareholders' equity:
As of June 2021: 4,145 million yen
As of June 2020: 3,332 million yen
*Financial summary is not subject to auditing procedures by certified public accountants or auditing firms.
*Explanation regarding appropriate use of business forecasts and other special instructions
Forecasts regarding future performance in this material are based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions that the company deems to be reasonable at the time this report was prepared. The Company does not make promises about the achievements. Actual results may differ significantly from the forecasts due to various factors.
○ Contents
1. Overview of Business Results………………………………………………………………………………………………...
2
(1) Business Results for the Subject Period…………………………………………………………………………………..
2
(2) Financial Position for the Subject Period…………………………………………………………………………………
4
(3) Cash Flows for the Subject Period………………………………………………………………………………………..
During the subject period (July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021), the business environment remained severe due to COVID-19 both in Japan and overseas. In Japan, the spread of the third and fourth waves of COVID-19 led to the intermittent declaration of the State of Emergency and the spread of damage in many industries. Overseas, while there were signs of recovery in economic activity in developed countries, where vaccinations started earlier, the overall outlook remained uncertain, with many countries still experiencing a spread of infections, such as expansion of new variant.
In the information service industry, to which our company belongs, it has become difficult to avoid the impact of the infection, although the degree of impact varies depending on the business portfolio including customer composition and other aspects. In addition, as working environment has been changing such as many companies introducing remote work and other factors, more efficient way of working is required.
Even in this environment, IT investment by domestic companies continued to grow, although it varied depending on the industry, due to system renewal, cloud computing, and progress in digital transformation (DX), which had been promoted even before the COVID-19 crisis.
For our group as well, the progress in fields such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and Robotic Process Automation (RPA, the automation and efficiency enhancement of tasks using software robots) have led to increased opportunities to enter new businesses and the expansion of business scope.
Under the COVID-19 crisis, the need for strengthening cyber security measures and improving the work efficiency further increased, and this provided a tailwind for our group, which has effective solutions for these issues.
Under such conditions, the DIT Group formulated the following five business strategies, and continues to take proactive measures to achieve them.
Renovation (Strengthen and stabilize business foundation through reform of existing businesses)
Innovation (Create new value centered on in-house products)
Shift from competition to collaboration (Expand business through cooperative efforts)
Shift from development to services (Expand business from service-oriented perspective)
Secure and develop human assets (Hire and train personnel)
During FY6/21, the final year of the current medium-term management plan, DIT has promoted our business with focusing on the two axises: "stabilize the business foundation" and "strengthen growth factors." With regard to "stabilize the business foundation," both the Business Solutions Unit and the Embedded Solutions Unit showed strong growth by accurately responding to market changes, which offset the decline in the system sales business due to the loss of special demand. In terms of "strengthen growth factors", DIT achieved steady growth as a result of ongoing efforts to enhance product appeal and strengthen sales for WebARGUS¹, DIT's in-house products built on proprietary technology, and the Excel process innovation platform xoBlos².
With respect to Triple 10(*), which was a medium-term management target by FY6/21, we achieved the target of operating income margin of 10% one year ahead of schedule in FY6/20. We have continued to promote management that emphasizes the operating income margin.
*Triple 10
Net sales of 10.0 billion yen in FY6/17 (already achieved)
Operating income of 1.0 billion yen in FY6/19 (already achieved)
Operating profit margin of 10% in FY6/21 (already achieved in FY6/20)
In addition, in the current fiscal year, operating income margin increased by 1.9 percentage points to 11.9%, due to the combination of higher profit margins resulting from qualitative improvements in business operations and the reduction of cost of goods manufactured (mainly commuting expenses) and SG&A expenses (mainly transportation, entertainment and meeting expenses) due to COVID-19.
As a result, net sales in the subject fiscal year amounted to 14,444,325 thousand yen (up 7.0% year on year), with operating income of 1,722,241 thousand yen (up 27.3%), ordinary income of 1,730,182 thousand yen (up 27.4%), and net income attributable to owners of parent of 1,196,494 thousand yen (up 22.3%).
