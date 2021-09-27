Digital Information Technologies : Summary of Business Results for the Fiscal Year Ended June 2021 (Consolidated)

(Note) The number of treasury stock to be deducted from the calculation of the number of treasury stock at the end of the period and the number of treasury stock during the period includes the Company's shares held by Asset Management Services Trust Bank, Ltd. (Trust E-Account) as trust assets under the Employees' Benefit Trust (J-ESOP) Plan. Asset Management Services Trust Bank, Ltd. merged with JTC Holdings, Ltd. and Japan Trustee Services Bank, Ltd. on July 27, 2020, and changed its trade name to Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd.

Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries accompanying changes in the scope of consolidation): None

Forecasts regarding future performance in this material are based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions that the company deems to be reasonable at the time this report was prepared. The Company does not make promises about the achievements. Actual results may differ significantly from the forecasts due to various factors.

1. Overview of Business Results

(1) Business Results for the Subject Period

During the subject period (July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021), the business environment remained severe due to COVID-19 both in Japan and overseas. In Japan, the spread of the third and fourth waves of COVID-19 led to the intermittent declaration of the State of Emergency and the spread of damage in many industries. Overseas, while there were signs of recovery in economic activity in developed countries, where vaccinations started earlier, the overall outlook remained uncertain, with many countries still experiencing a spread of infections, such as expansion of new variant.

In the information service industry, to which our company belongs, it has become difficult to avoid the impact of the infection, although the degree of impact varies depending on the business portfolio including customer composition and other aspects. In addition, as working environment has been changing such as many companies introducing remote work and other factors, more efficient way of working is required.

Even in this environment, IT investment by domestic companies continued to grow, although it varied depending on the industry, due to system renewal, cloud computing, and progress in digital transformation (DX), which had been promoted even before the COVID-19 crisis.

For our group as well, the progress in fields such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and Robotic Process Automation (RPA, the automation and efficiency enhancement of tasks using software robots) have led to increased opportunities to enter new businesses and the expansion of business scope.

Under the COVID-19 crisis, the need for strengthening cyber security measures and improving the work efficiency further increased, and this provided a tailwind for our group, which has effective solutions for these issues.

Under such conditions, the DIT Group formulated the following five business strategies, and continues to take proactive measures to achieve them.

Renovation (Strengthen and stabilize business foundation through reform of existing businesses)

Innovation (Create new value centered on in-house products)

in-house products) Shift from competition to collaboration (Expand business through cooperative efforts)

Shift from development to services (Expand business from service-oriented perspective)

service-oriented perspective) Secure and develop human assets (Hire and train personnel)

During FY6/21, the final year of the current medium-term management plan, DIT has promoted our business with focusing on the two axises: "stabilize the business foundation" and "strengthen growth factors." With regard to "stabilize the business foundation," both the Business Solutions Unit and the Embedded Solutions Unit showed strong growth by accurately responding to market changes, which offset the decline in the system sales business due to the loss of special demand. In terms of "strengthen growth factors", DIT achieved steady growth as a result of ongoing efforts to enhance product appeal and strengthen sales for WebARGUS¹, DIT's in-house products built on proprietary technology, and the Excel process innovation platform xoBlos².

With respect to Triple 10(*), which was a medium-term management target by FY6/21, we achieved the target of operating income margin of 10% one year ahead of schedule in FY6/20. We have continued to promote management that emphasizes the operating income margin.

*Triple 10

Net sales of 10.0 billion yen in FY6/17 (already achieved)

Operating income of 1.0 billion yen in FY6/19 (already achieved)

Operating profit margin of 10% in FY6/21 (already achieved in FY6/20)

In addition, in the current fiscal year, operating income margin increased by 1.9 percentage points to 11.9%, due to the combination of higher profit margins resulting from qualitative improvements in business operations and the reduction of cost of goods manufactured (mainly commuting expenses) and SG&A expenses (mainly transportation, entertainment and meeting expenses) due to COVID-19.

As a result, net sales in the subject fiscal year amounted to 14,444,325 thousand yen (up 7.0% year on year), with operating income of 1,722,241 thousand yen (up 27.3%), ordinary income of 1,730,182 thousand yen (up 27.4%), and net income attributable to owners of parent of 1,196,494 thousand yen (up 22.3%).

