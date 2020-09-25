Digital Landscape Group : to List on NASDAQ Under the New Name of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc.

Digital Landscape Group (LSE: DLGI) (the “Company”) announced today that it intends to list its Class A common shares on the Nasdaq Global Market (“Nasdaq”) commencing on Monday, October 5, 2020, under the new name of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. The Company, one of the largest global aggregators of real property interests underlying wireless telecommunications cell sites and other communications infrastructure, will have the new ticker symbol “RADI.”

The Company’s stock will cease trading on the London Stock Exchange upon the market closing on Friday, October 2, 2020.

Bill Berkman, CEO and Co-Chairman of the Company, stated: “The listing of Radius’s shares on Nasdaq will be a significant milestone, as we look substantially to grow the company’s asset base. Given our strong global platform, as well as our highly experienced management team, we believe we are well positioned to benefit from the massive growth in mobile data consumption and the highly fragmented real estate upon which communications infrastructure is located.”

The Company, through its subsidiary AP Wireless (“APW”), is a multinational owner of a growing, diversified portfolio of triple-net ground, rooftop and other critical telecom properties leased to wireless carriers and tower companies underlying their mission critical cell site antenna infrastructure. APW’s proven lease origination engine drives highly attractive yields on capital invested. The Company is also expanding into other digital infrastructure segments and has a broad pipeline of proprietary and non-proprietary acquisitions, investments and build-to-suit opportunities.

About the Company

In 2010, the Company began investing in cell tower leases from a headquarters in San Diego, California, U.S.A. and has since expanded operations to 21 locations around the globe. As of June 30, 2020, the Company had interests in the revenue streams of approximately 6,600 assets that were situated on approximately 5,000 different communications sites located throughout the United States and 18 other countries. For further information see https://www.digitallandscapegroup.com.

