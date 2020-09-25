Log in
DIGITAL LANDSCAPE GROUP, INC.

(DLGI)
Digital Landscape Group : to List on NASDAQ Under the New Name of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc.

09/25/2020 | 11:03am EDT

Digital Landscape Group (LSE: DLGI) (the “Company”) announced today that it intends to list its Class A common shares on the Nasdaq Global Market (“Nasdaq”) commencing on Monday, October 5, 2020, under the new name of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. The Company, one of the largest global aggregators of real property interests underlying wireless telecommunications cell sites and other communications infrastructure, will have the new ticker symbol “RADI.”

The Company’s stock will cease trading on the London Stock Exchange upon the market closing on Friday, October 2, 2020.

Bill Berkman, CEO and Co-Chairman of the Company, stated: “The listing of Radius’s shares on Nasdaq will be a significant milestone, as we look substantially to grow the company’s asset base. Given our strong global platform, as well as our highly experienced management team, we believe we are well positioned to benefit from the massive growth in mobile data consumption and the highly fragmented real estate upon which communications infrastructure is located.”

The Company, through its subsidiary AP Wireless (“APW”), is a multinational owner of a growing, diversified portfolio of triple-net ground, rooftop and other critical telecom properties leased to wireless carriers and tower companies underlying their mission critical cell site antenna infrastructure. APW’s proven lease origination engine drives highly attractive yields on capital invested. The Company is also expanding into other digital infrastructure segments and has a broad pipeline of proprietary and non-proprietary acquisitions, investments and build-to-suit opportunities.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. You can identify these statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate,” “intend,” “continue” or “believe” or the negatives thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. You should read statements that contain these words carefully because they discuss our plans, strategies, prospects and expectations concerning our business, operating results, financial condition and other similar matters. We believe that it is important to communicate our future expectations to our investors. There may be events in the future, however, that we are not able to predict accurately or control. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release speaks only as of the date on which we make it. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

NO OFFER OR SALE

This press release does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to purchase, otherwise acquire, issue, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of any securities, nor any solicitation of any offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, issue, subscribe for, sell, or otherwise dispose of any of our securities. The release, publication or distribution of this announcement in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law and therefore persons in such jurisdictions into which this announcement is released, published or distributed should inform themselves about and observe such restrictions.

About the Company

In 2010, the Company began investing in cell tower leases from a headquarters in San Diego, California, U.S.A. and has since expanded operations to 21 locations around the globe. As of June 30, 2020, the Company had interests in the revenue streams of approximately 6,600 assets that were situated on approximately 5,000 different communications sites located throughout the United States and 18 other countries. For further information see https://www.digitallandscapegroup.com.


© Business Wire 2020
