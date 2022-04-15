Digital Locations : Press Release dated April 12, 2022 - Form 8-K

Digital Locations Adds 20,000 Bigbelly Locations to Its Roster of 5G Cell Sites Agreement will allow the Company to accelerate the buildout of carrier small cells and new private networks nationwide Santa Barbara, CA - April 12, 2022 - Digital Locations, Inc. (DLOC), the leading aggregator and marketplace for small 5G cell sites, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Bigbelly to market approximately 20,000 locations to the Digital Locations small cell network of potential sites. Bigbelly has deployed over 65,000 smart waste solution units worldwide, with approximately 20,000 of those in the US. They are the world leaders in waste and recycling solutions for public spaces (i.e. municipalities, campuses, retail venues, public transit systems, airports, hospitals, and mixed-use parks). Further enhancing the landscape and community experience, Bigbelly provides an innovative multi-purpose platform to host communications infrastructure - the Telebelly. As a result of this agreement, Bigbelly and Digital Locations seek to be one of the first teaming arrangements to solve the outdoor/indoor 5G cellular signal problem by providing a solution to where people frequent the most, such as busy cities and towns, campuses and corporate settings. Using these locations for 5G small cells and private networks using CBRS frequencies will give all these venues better communications options without adding huge installations to the landscape. Alex Gamota, Bigbelly Senior Vice President of ICT, stated, "We are excited to team with Digital Locations to accelerate the deployment of robust and easy to operate wireless connectivity networks for our carrier and property owner customers. By design, Bigbelly's Waste and Recycling stations are situated 'where the people are'. Improving connectivity not only supports information and communication technology applications; the Telebelly platform also optimizes daily operations and enhances the overall quality of life." "We are thrilled to announce this partnership with Bigbelly which will help bring greater 5G connectivity to the places most frequented by consumers," said Rich Berliner, CEO of Digital Locations. "Bigbelly's locations will give us the ability to assist our customers in expanding their wireless footprint using 4G, 5G and CBRS technologies. The opportunity for parties to work with us and buildout their networks quickly and easily creates a terrific value proposition."