(Alliance News) - Digital Magics Spa announced Friday that its chairman, Marco Gabriele Gay, has bought 43,200 shares of the company's common stock.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR2.32, for a total value of EUR100,224.

Digital Magics' stock closed Friday up 1.3 percent at EUR2.39 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.