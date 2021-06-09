DIGITAL MAGICS: EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING NOTICE ISSUED

The meeting shall be held exclusively by means of telecommunications which ensure the identification of participants, their participation and the exercise of the right to vote; shareholders may intervene at the meeting only through the designated representative, as

increase in paid share capital for a total amount, including surcharge, of maximum Euro 1,000,000.00, with the exclusion of the right of option, to be offered to the shareholders of the company The Doers S.r.l. and to be released by transfer in kind: related and consequent resolutions;

increase in the share capital, for a fee and in a split way, for a total amount, including any surcharge, of maximum Euro 8,000,000, to be offered as an option to the rightholders pursuant to art. 2441, first, second and third paragraphs, of the Civil Code, by issuing ordinary shares having the same characteristics as those in circulation and with a final subscription deadline on June 30, 2022: related and consequent resolutions;

The Shareholders' Meeting of Digital Magics is called in extraordinary session for June 24, 2021, at 15:00, in first call and for June 25, 2021, at 12:00, in second call, to discuss and deliberate on the following

Digital Magics S.p.A., a business incubator listed on the AIM Italia market (symbol: DM), organized and managed by Borsa Italiana, announces that today the notice of convening of the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting has been published in the newspaper "Il Sole24 Ore".

For the purposes of the minutes only, the shareholders' meeting must still be considered convened, for the first and second convocation, in Milan, via Metastasio n. 5, at the Studio Zabban Notari Rampolla & Associati.

Participation in the Shareholders' Meeting

The legitimacy to intervene in the shareholders' meeting and the exercise of the right to vote is attested by a communication to the Company made by the intermediary belonging to the centralized management system of dematerialized financial instruments, in accordance with the methods and within the terms provided for by art. 83-sexies TUF, with evidence relating to the end of the accounting day of the seventh open market day before the date set for the shareholders' meeting (15 June 2021 - "record date"). The credit or debit entries made on the accounts after these terms do not detect for the purposes of legitimizing the exercise of the right to vote in the shareholders' meeting.

Due to the "Covid-19" emergency, and therefore in compliance with the fundamental principle of protection of the health of shareholders, representatives and consultants of the Company, as well as with reference to Art. 106, paragraph 2, of Decree-Law no. 18 of 17 March 2020, converted with amendments by Law of 24 April 2020, n. 27, as extended by Law No. 26 of 21 February 2021 which converted Decree-Law No. 183 of 31 December 2020 ("Cura Italia Decree"), shareholders may intervene at the meeting exclusively through the designated representative ex Art. 135-undecies of Legislative Decree No. 58 of 24 February 1998 (the "Designated Representative"). The Company has identified Spafid S.p.A. as Designated Representative with its registered office in Milan.

Those entitled to vote who wish to intervene at the Assembly must be represented, without any charge to them, by the Designated Representative by the provision of a special proxy containing voting instructions on all or some of the proposals on the agenda. The delegation will take effect only for proposals in relation to which voting instructions are given. The delegation to the Designated Representative must be given by the end of the second open market day before the date of the Shareholders' Meeting (i.e. by June 22, 2021, if in first call, or by June 23, 2021, if in second call) through the specific form, available on the company's website www.digitalmagics.com in the Investors - Assemblee section, also showing the procedures for the transmission of delegations as well as to revoke, within the aforementioned deadlines, the delegation and voting instructions given.

In accordance with the provisions of the Cura Italia Decree, the aforementioned Designated Representative may also be conferred delegations or subdeleghes pursuant to Article 135-novies of Legislative Decree No. 58 of 24 February 1998, by way of derogation from art. 135-undecies, paragraph 4, of the same decree, in accordance with the procedures set out in the relevant proxy/sub-delegation form and within the deadlines provided for therein.

Those entitled to vote have the right to propose questions related to the agenda, up to the seventh day of the open market before the date of the shareholders' meeting (by June 15, 2021) by sending a letter to the Company to the electronic address pec.digitalmagics@legalmail.it. In order to prove this right, you will have regard to the shares that are registered in favor of the member on the day of the record date. The related certification can also be produced after the filing of the questions, provided that within the deadline for the publication of the answers by the Company.

The questions received within the deadline indicated above will be answered, at the latest, by June 17, 2021.

Finally, always to protect the health of those directly concerned, in accordance with the Provisions of the Italian Care Decree, the Company will adopt the appropriate technological

