Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Digital Magics S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DM   IT0004900160

DIGITAL MAGICS S.P.A.

(DM)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-06-20 am EDT
3.060 EUR    0.00%
01:50pDigital Magics, Manuel Gasperini is new non-executive director
AN
06/09Digital Magics announces resignation of non-executive director
AN
05/26Mib down; STM leads list
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Digital Magics, Manuel Gasperini is new non-executive director

06/20/2023 | 01:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Digital Magics Spa announced Tuesday that, following the resignation of nonexecutive director Alessio Gasperini announced on June 9, 2023, the board of directors unanimously approved, with the favorable opinion of the board of statutory auditors, the co-option of Manuel Gasperini to the role of nonexecutive director.

Digital Magics on Tuesday closed flat at EUR3.06 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about DIGITAL MAGICS S.P.A.
01:50pDigital Magics, Manuel Gasperini is new non-executive director
AN
06/09Digital Magics announces resignation of non-executive director
AN
05/26Mib down; STM leads list
AN
05/04ITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: expert.ai in the lead; Farm..
AN
03/21Digital Magics reduces loss in 2022; NFP is positive
AN
03/20ITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: Milan Wells goes up; Cults ..
AN
03/14Europeans given up; there is indecision on Fed hikes
AN
03/13Sell-off on banks; Milan in deep red
AN
03/13Mib plummets over 26,000; SVB sinks banks
AN
03/13Europeans down; banks on the bottom in Piazza Affari.
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2,90 M 3,16 M 3,16 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -19,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 33,3 M 36,4 M 36,4 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 11,5x
Capi. / Sales 2023 11,5x
Nbr of Employees 18
Free-Float 46,3%
Chart DIGITAL MAGICS S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Digital Magics S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIGITAL MAGICS S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,06 €
Average target price 5,20 €
Spread / Average Target 69,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gabriele Ronchini Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marco Gay Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Alessandro Malacart Director
Alberto Fioravanti Director & Chief Technology Officer
Luca Fabio Giacometti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIGITAL MAGICS S.P.A.-6.99%36
FTI CONSULTING, INC.21.62%6 431
BAYCURRENT CONSULTING, INC.37.21%6 077
NIHON M&A CENTER HOLDINGS INC.-30.76%2 578
ICF INTERNATIONAL, INC.25.29%2 332
VENTIA SERVICES GROUP LIMITED16.18%1 640
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer