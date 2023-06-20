Digital Magics, Manuel Gasperini is new non-executive director

(Alliance News) - Digital Magics Spa announced Tuesday that, following the resignation of nonexecutive director Alessio Gasperini announced on June 9, 2023, the board of directors unanimously approved, with the favorable opinion of the board of statutory auditors, the co-option of Manuel Gasperini to the role of nonexecutive director.

Digital Magics on Tuesday closed flat at EUR3.06 per share.

