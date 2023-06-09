Digital Magics announces resignation of non-executive director

(Alliance News) - Digital Magics Spa announced Friday that nonexecutive director Alessio Gasperini has resigned from its board of directors, effective immediately, for personal reasons.

The company also clarified that Alessio Gasperini currently holds in a personal capacity 227,351 shares in Digital Magics, corresponding to about 2 percent of the share capital.

No indemnities or other benefits are expected as a result of the termination of the position, Digital Magics added, which "will take steps to co-opt a new director as soon as possible."

Digital Magics on Friday closed flat at EUR3.07 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

