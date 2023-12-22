(Alliance News) - Digital Magics Spa announced Friday that StarTIP Srl - a wholly owned subsidiary of Tamburi Investment Partners Spa - has acquired 105,000 shares in the company.

The shares were taken over at EUR2.320 each and valued at EUR243,600.00.

Digital Magics closed up 1.3 percent to EUR2.39 per share while Tamburi Investment Partners closed up 1.1 percent to EUR9.08 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

