Cox Enterprises acquires digital media firm Axios

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Cox Enterprises said on Monday it has
acquired digital media firm Axios as part of its ongoing efforts
to further diversify the conglomerate.
The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
However, the New York Times earlier reported the deal valued
Axios at $525 million, according to two people familiar with the
matter. (https://nyti.ms/3PfRjyo)
Axios co-founders Jim VandeHei, Mike Allen and Roy Schwartz
will continue to lead editorial decisions at Axios, Cox
Enterprises said in a statement.
Cox, which operates Cox Automotive and Cox Communications,
also owns the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Dayton Daily News
and other newspapers in Ohio.
(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh
Kuber)