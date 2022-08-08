Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Digital Media Solutions, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    DMS   US25401G1061

DIGITAL MEDIA SOLUTIONS, INC.

(DMS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  10:31 2022-08-08 am EDT
1.470 USD   -0.68%
10:22aCox Enterprises acquires digital media firm Axios
RE
10:10aAxios agrees to $525 million buyout deal with Cox Enterprises - NYT
RE
08/05Yellow Pages Reports Q2 Earnings, Announces Plan for $100 Million Share Buyback, $24 Million Pension Plan Voluntary Contribution
MT
Cox Enterprises acquires digital media firm Axios

08/08/2022 | 10:22am EDT
Aug 8 (Reuters) - Cox Enterprises said on Monday it has acquired digital media firm Axios as part of its ongoing efforts to further diversify the conglomerate.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

However, the New York Times earlier reported the deal valued Axios at $525 million, according to two people familiar with the matter. (https://nyti.ms/3PfRjyo)

Axios co-founders Jim VandeHei, Mike Allen and Roy Schwartz will continue to lead editorial decisions at Axios, Cox Enterprises said in a statement.

Cox, which operates Cox Automotive and Cox Communications, also owns the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Dayton Daily News and other newspapers in Ohio. (Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


All news about DIGITAL MEDIA SOLUTIONS, INC.
08/03INEO Granted Patent for INEO Welcoming System's Technology in Europe
MT
08/02Streaming Services Providers Likely to Focus on Subscriber Growth, Advertising in Q2 Ea..
MT
07/29Vice Media explores sale to Antenna Group -source
RE
07/26Singtel to Sell US Digital Marketing Unit for 239 Million
MT
07/22LiveOne Regains Nasdaq Compliance
MT
07/22DMS Announces Second-Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Web..
BU
07/20Fobi Launches Digital Marketing Agency and New Platform As A Service Revenue Model
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 444 M - -
Net income 2022 -12,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,77x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 53,9 M 53,9 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,12x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,10x
Nbr of Employees 580
Free-Float 23,8%
Managers and Directors
Joseph L. Marinucci President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard G. Rodick Chief Financial Officer
Mary Ellen Minnick Chairman
Matthew Goodman Chief Information Officer
Jason Rudolph Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIGITAL MEDIA SOLUTIONS, INC.-69.04%54
AFFLE (INDIA) LIMITED-2.50%1 845
CARDLYTICS, INC.-77.24%495
EMRO., INCORPORATED.-20.15%140
MCH GROUP AG-24.44%104
HIGHCO-3.20%101