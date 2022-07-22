Log in
    DMS   US25401G1067

DIGITAL MEDIA SOLUTIONS, INC.

(DMS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-21 pm EDT
1.490 USD   +17.32%
06:31aDMS Announces Second-Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast
BU
07/20Fobi Launches Digital Marketing Agency and New Platform As A Service Revenue Model
MT
07/18Digital Media Solutions To Participate In Upcoming Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference Next Month
BU
DMS Announces Second-Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast

07/22/2022 | 06:31am EDT
Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS), a leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers, will release its second quarter results after the U.S. stock market closes on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. The company will hold a conference call to discuss its results at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) that day.

The U.S. toll free dial-in for the conference call is 1-844-200-6205, and the international dial-in number is 1-646-904-5544. The access code is 763986. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations page of the company's website at https://investors.digitalmediasolutions.com.

A replay will be available after the conclusion of the call on August 9, 2022 through August 16, 2022. The U.S. toll-free replay dial-in number is 1-866-813-9403, and the international replay dial-in number is 1-929-458-6194. The replay access code is 072933.

About Digital Media Solutions

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS) is a leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers within auto, home, health and life insurance plus a long list of top consumer verticals. The DMS first-party data asset, proprietary advertising technology, significant proprietary media distribution and data-driven processes help digital advertising clients de-risk their advertising spend while scaling their customer bases. Learn more at https://digitalmediasolutions.com.


© Business Wire 2022
