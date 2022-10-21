Advanced search
    DMS   US25401G1067

DIGITAL MEDIA SOLUTIONS, INC.

(DMS)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-21 pm EDT
1.910 USD   +3.24%
DMS Announces Third-Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call And Webcast
BU
10/19Adobe to Sustain 'Low Double-Digit and Highly Profitable Growth at Scale,' Oppenheimer Says
MT
10/19INEO Tech Says Extends Intellectual Property Protection with Global Patent Cooperation Treaty
MT
DMS Announces Third-Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call And Webcast

10/21/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS), a leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers, will release its third quarter results after the U.S. stock market closes on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. The company will hold a conference call to discuss its results at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) that day.

The U.S. toll-free dial-in for the conference call is 1-833-927-1758, and the international dial-in number is 1-929-526-1599. The access code is 258049. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations page of the company's website at https://investors.digitalmediasolutions.com.

A replay will be available after the conclusion of the call on November 8, 2022, through November 15, 2022. The U.S. toll-free replay dial-in number is 1-866-813-9403, and the international replay dial-in number is 1-929-458-6194. The replay access code is 317871.

About Digital Media Solutions

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS) is a leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers within auto, home, health and life insurance plus a long list of top consumer verticals. The DMS first-party data asset, proprietary advertising technology, significant proprietary media distribution and data-driven processes help digital advertising clients de-risk their advertising spend while scaling their customer bases. Learn more at https://digitalmediasolutions.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 390 M - -
Net income 2022 -26,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,65x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 73,7 M 73,7 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,19x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 580
Free-Float 27,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Joseph L. Marinucci President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard G. Rodick Chief Financial Officer
Mary Ellen Minnick Chairman
Matthew Goodman Chief Information Officer
Jason Rudolph Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIGITAL MEDIA SOLUTIONS, INC.-61.30%74