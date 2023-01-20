Advanced search
    DMS   US25401G1067

DIGITAL MEDIA SOLUTIONS, INC.

(DMS)
01/20/2023
1.365 USD   -1.09%
DMS Secures #1 Spot As Top CPA Network for Affiliates & Publishers 2023

01/20/2023
Recognized For The Exceptional And Consistent Performance Of Its Brand-Direct Advertising Solutions, DMS Claims No. 1 Spot

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS), a leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers, announced its No. 1 spot on the mThink “Top CPA Networks for Affiliates & Publishers List” 2023.

For the 10th consecutive year, DMS also received a leading spot on mThink’s “Top 20 CPA Networks List.” Additionally, DMS announced its No. 3 spot on mThink’s “Top CPA Networks for Advertisers & Merchants List” 2023. Following extensive evaluations by experts across the performance marketing industry, DMS was featured as the standout leader, recognized for its top-tier advertising solutions.

Acting as a point of connection between leading advertisers and successful, high-quality publishers, DMS helps grow businesses by sourcing new, quality customers through more channels than advertisers can reach on their own. DMS leverages the latest tracking and quality assurance technology, proven conversion-enhancing optimization techniques and expert, one-on-one support to help advertisers and publishers achieve their advertising and monetization goals across diverse media channels.

“We are absolutely elated to receive the recognition of our esteemed clients, industry peers and colleagues who have helped us accomplish amazing feats at DMS. Without their support on this journey we wouldn’t be where we are today!” said Amber Paul, SVP of Distribution for DMS. “mThink’s ongoing recognition is a sign of our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional service and innovative solutions. For years, we have cultivated strong relationships with many clients by upholding the same core values: offering them unparalleled client-focused support every step of the way.”

mThink’s Top CPA Networks Lists are informed by a four-month, industry-wide survey, input from a Blue Ribbon Panel of industry experts and weighted data, including expert views, traffic data and measures of industry influence. DMS has received consistent recognition from mThink for the exceptional performance of its brand-direct advertising solutions.

“DMS offers such a high level of care and innovation across the board, providing the most targeted and effective people-based marketing solutions. It’s really exciting to be recognized as a company,” said Jason Rudolph, Chief Technology Officer for DMS. “Our team of industry experts is the best in the business, and I’m so proud we continue to be acknowledged by mThink for the outstanding work we do leveraging our end-to-end digital performance advertising solutions. I have no doubt that with our proprietary ad distribution platform, operationalized compliance and exclusive monetization opportunities, our team will continue to work together seamlessly for our advertiser clients and publisher partners.”

About Digital Media Solutions

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS) is a leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers within auto, home, health and life insurance plus a long list of top consumer verticals. The DMS first-party data asset, proprietary advertising technology, significant proprietary media distribution and data-driven processes help digital advertising clients de-risk their advertising spend while scaling their customer bases. Learn more at https://digitalmediasolutions.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 389 M - -
Net income 2022 -29,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,78x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 55,1 M 55,1 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,14x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 580
Free-Float 27,8%
Managers and Directors
Joseph L. Marinucci President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard G. Rodick Chief Financial Officer
Mary Ellen Minnick Chairman
Matthew Goodman Chief Information Officer
Jason Rudolph Chief Technology Officer
