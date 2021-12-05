Log in
    DMS   US25401G1067

DIGITAL MEDIA SOLUTIONS, INC.

(DMS)
Digital Media : DMS Announces Second-Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call And Webcast

12/05/2021 | 01:22am EST
Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS), an innovative global solutions provider of digital performance advertising and a connection point between digital advertising clients and their prospective customers, will release its second-quarter results before the U.S. stock market opens on Monday, August 9, 2021. The company will hold a conference call to discuss results at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) that day.

The U.S. toll free dial-in for the conference call is 1-833-772-0374, and the international dial-in number is 1-236-738-2220. The Conference ID is 1593396. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations page of the company's website at https://investors.digitalmediasolutions.com.

A replay will be available after the conclusion of the call on August 9, 2021 through August 16, 2021. The U.S. toll-free replay dial-in number is 1-800-585-8367, and the international replay dial-in number is 1-416-621-4642. The replay passcode is 1593396.

About Digital Media Solutions

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS) is a leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers within auto, home, health and life insurance plus a long list of top consumer verticals. The DMS first-party data asset, proprietary advertising technology, significant proprietary media distribution and data-driven processes help digital advertising clients de-risk their advertising spend while scaling their customer bases. Learn more at https://digitalmediasolutions.com.

Contact

Investor Contact
Thomas Bock
(704) 412-8892
[email protected]

Media Contact
Melissa Ledesma
(201) 528-5272
[email protected]

Disclaimer

Digital Media Solutions Inc. published this content on 05 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2021 06:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
