Digital Media : DMS Announces Second-Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call And Webcast

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS), an innovative global solutions provider of digital performance advertising and a connection point between digital advertising clients and their prospective customers, will release its second-quarter results before the U.S. stock market opens on Monday, August 9, 2021. The company will hold a conference call to discuss results at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) that day.
The U.S. toll free dial-in for the conference call is 1-833-772-0374, and the international dial-in number is 1-236-738-2220. The Conference ID is 1593396. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations page of the company's website at https://investors.digitalmediasolutions.com.
A replay will be available after the conclusion of the call on August 9, 2021 through August 16, 2021. The U.S. toll-free replay dial-in number is 1-800-585-8367, and the international replay dial-in number is 1-416-621-4642. The replay passcode is 1593396.
About Digital Media Solutions
Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS) is a leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers within auto, home, health and life insurance plus a long list of top consumer verticals. The DMS first-party data asset, proprietary advertising technology, significant proprietary media distribution and data-driven processes help digital advertising clients de-risk their advertising spend while scaling their customer bases. Learn more at https://digitalmediasolutions.com.
