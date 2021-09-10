Log in
    DMS   US25401G1061

DIGITAL MEDIA SOLUTIONS, INC.

(DMS)
Digital Media : DMS Call Marketing Expert Adam Sthay To Share Insights At Contact.io Conference

09/10/2021 | 04:02pm EDT
Sthay Offers Key Strategies & Tactics For Winning In Call Generation

Clearwater, FL - September 10, 2021 - Leveraging his longstanding call marketing expertise, Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS) SVP of Pay Per Call Adam Sthay will share his best practices of generating outbound calls at the upcoming 2021 Contact.io conference. Sthay, alongside fellow seasoned industry experts, will discuss benchmark metrics, drip marketing best practices and pitfalls to avoid during a must-see thought leadership session. As a DMS pay-per-call market leader, Sthay's insights will highlight performance marketing industry trends and help advertisers navigate the call, text and messaging channels.

'The most important thing for marketers to remember when generating calls is that compliance, above all else, is key,' notes Sthay. 'When it comes to call generation, starting off slowly and gradually growing, once all your campaign metrics are validated, is when you truly win. Even while being compliant, the ability to scale call campaigns to support business objectives is well within the realm of possibilities.'

Scheduled for Tuesday, September 14th at 9:30am MT, attendees of Sthay's session can expect to gain:

  • Knowledge of key outbound call generation fundamentals, including data acquisition, outbound automation, messaging and performance tracking

  • A clearer understanding of the funnel and funnel metrics for call campaigns (target lead price, expected connect rate, etc.)

  • Valuable information on how to buy data leads and calls from a variety of sources while prioritizing compliance

Providing consistent and predictable ROI throughout the course of his career, Sthay understands the importance of offering services that help pay-per-call publishers efficiently scale by matching their distribution with the right advertisers to generate high-yielding campaigns. As SVP of Pay Per Call for DMS, Sthay is responsible for actively scaling the DMS Call Marketplace, inclusive of transfers and inbound, web-generated calls, and helping brands develop data-driven strategies to increase their call campaign contact rates.

DMS is a sponsor of the Contact.iO conference, with key DMS leaders on site for attendees seeking solutions to elevate their call marketing or other digital performance advertising strategies. Contact.io - part of the Lead Generation World conference family - takes place September 12-14 in Denver, Colorado, hosting professionals across a number of leading sectors, including financial services, healthcare and home services. Brands and advertisers attending Contact.io will find opportunities for business growth, networking and education surrounding the call, text and messaging channels.

About Digital Media Solutions

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS) is a leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers within auto, home, health and life insurance plus a long list of top consumer verticals. The DMS first-party data asset, proprietary advertising technology, significant proprietary media distribution and data-driven processes help digital advertising clients de-risk their advertising spend while scaling their customer bases. Learn more at https://digitalmediasolutions.com.

Contact:

Media Contact
Melissa Ledesma
(201) 290-2696
mledesma@dmsgroup.com

Investor Contact
Thomas Bock
(704) 412-8892
tbock@dmsgroup.com

© 2020 Digital Media Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Digital Media Solutions and its logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Digital Media Solutions, LLC. All other company and product names referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

Disclaimer

Digital Media Solutions Inc. published this content on 10 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2021 20:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
