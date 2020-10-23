Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Digital Media Solutions, Inc.    DMS

DIGITAL MEDIA SOLUTIONS, INC.

(DMS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Digital Media : DMS Identifies Ecommerce Growth Trends for Advertisers Ahead Of Holiday Season

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/23/2020 | 04:31am EDT

2020 Holiday Season: Consumer Mindsets & The Growth Of Ecommerce Ebook Highlights How Brands and Retailers Can Capitalize on the Unique Opportunities to Drive Sales in 2020

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS), an innovative global solutions provider of digital performance advertising and a connection point between digital advertising clients and their prospective customers, unveils key promotional strategies to drive ecommerce growth this holiday season. As advertisers finalize their efforts to drive engagement and sales in Q4, DMS offers an insightful collection of thought leadership and best practices articles to guide optimal decision-making for holiday digital advertising strategies across various market segments with the publication of the 2020 Holiday Season: Consumer Mindsets & The Growth Of Ecommerce ebook.

Preparing brands for success this holiday season, DMS curated articles from their library of thought leadership content for the 2020 Holiday Season: Consumer Mindsets & The Growth Of Ecommerce ebook to help digital advertisers optimize their campaigns to align with evolving consumer expectations, behaviors and demands. The DMS ebook covers a variety of actionable tips and strategies, including:

  • Consumer behaviors brands can leverage to scale 2020 holiday ecommerce sales
  • How to evolve ecommerce advertising strategies to align with consumer demands
  • Preparing for the 2020 holiday season amidst COVID-19
  • Leveraging shopping trends to drive holiday ecommerce sales

“We believe the 2020 holiday season promises to be unlike any other, but in order to truly capitalize on this year’s opportunities, ecommerce brands cannot only rely on past strategies – but must adapt for the current market environment and consumer sentiment,” said Lily Trevisanut, executive vice president of operations for DMS. “Brands, retailers and ecommerce destinations that adjust and align their digital advertising strategies with the evolving needs and mindsets of consumers will reap rewards.”

Ecommerce sales were up 44.5% during Q2, compared to the same period last year, as more consumers embraced digital experiences to avoid crowds and in-person transactions, and ecommerce sales are expected to end the year up 32.4% compared to 2019. DMS believes that the growth of ecommerce will lead the charge for the 2020 holiday season. As consumers continue limiting their brick-and-mortar shopping trips, ecommerce will likely become the primary place for holiday gift browsing and buying.

Through publication and distribution of its 2020 Holiday Season: Consumer Mindsets & The Growth Of Ecommerce ebook, DMS encourages advertisers to connect with their audiences by demonstrating how they understand what consumers want and need this year. To engage consumers and get them to take action, DMS believes the most successful ecommerce brands this holiday season will leverage data-driven digital performance advertising to get the right messages in front of the right audiences at the right time.

“Advertising must reflect the mindsets and the sentiments of consumers. Putting an offer out there isn’t enough,” added Trevisanut. “Brands must show that they understand how consumers are feeling, what they’re hoping for and what they’re missing. Advertisers that get the right messages in front of their audiences early in the season and offer simple shopping experiences are likely to see repeat business throughout the holiday season.”

Having spent nearly a decade in the digital performance advertising industry, Trevisanut is a master at creating opportunities that drive and propel high-volume advertising results. Over the course of her career, Trevisanut has played a pivotal role in helping advertisers acquire new customers and achieve their digital advertising campaign goals profitably, while enabling digital media publishers to monetize traffic on a results-oriented, cost-per-action (CPA) basis. As a trusted industry leader, Trevisanut successfully oversees operations for growing business units within DMS and continues to effectively develop and optimize her team and network of partners.

A leading provider of advertising technology and digital performance advertising solutions, DMS is uniquely positioned to identify industry trends and help digital performance advertisers scale customer acquisition efforts. DMS leverages its proprietary first-party consumer data to understand trends and changing consumer values, behaviors and motivators across industries, allowing the company to identify what guides consumers during their purchase decisions.

DMS has a long-standing reputation of helping brands quickly identify strategic digital advertising opportunities to connect with consumers at the moments they are most ready to take action. DMS continues to navigate through changes in the marketplace and provides recommendations and solutions that are impactful for brands as they make strategic advertising decisions.

About Digital Media Solutions®

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS) is an innovative global solutions provider of digital performance advertising and a connection point between digital advertising clients and their prospective customers. The DMS first-party data asset, proprietary advertising technology, significant proprietary media distribution and data-driven processes help digital advertising clients de-risk their advertising spend while scaling their customer bases. Learn more at https://digitalmediasolutions.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes “forward-looking statements'' within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. DMS’s actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, DMS’s expectations with respect to its future performance and its ability to implement its strategy. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside DMS’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in DMS’s amended registration statement, filed on August 6, 2020, including those under “Risk Factors”, and in DMS’s other filings with the SEC. Some of these risks and uncertainties may in the future be amplified by the COVID-19 outbreak and there may be additional risks that we consider immaterial or which are unknown. It is not possible to predict or identify all such risks. DMS cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. DMS does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

© 2020 Digital Media Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Digital Media Solutions and its logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Digital Media Solutions, LLC. All other company and product names referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about DIGITAL MEDIA SOLUTIONS, INC.
04:31aDIGITAL MEDIA : DMS Identifies Ecommerce Growth Trends for Advertisers Ahead Of ..
BU
10/15DIGITAL MEDIA : DMS Launches New Digital Advertising Technology To Support Lates..
BU
09/30DIGITAL MEDIA : DMS Uncovers the Dramatic Effects of COVID-19 on the Higher Educ..
BU
09/09DIGITAL MEDIA : DMS Names Colleen Liguori As EVP Of People & HR Operations
PU
09/03DIGITAL MEDIA : Extends Non-Essential Travel Ban Through Q1 2021
PU
09/02DIGITAL MEDIA SOLUTIONS, INC. : Announces Participation in the DA Davidson 19th ..
BU
08/28DIGITAL MEDIA SOLUTIONS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Fina..
AQ
08/19DIGITAL MEDIA SOLUTIONS, INC. : Announces Participation in the 2020 BMO Virtual ..
BU
08/19DIGITAL MEDIA : DMS Appoints Lily Trevisanut To EVP Of Operations, Leading Brand..
PU
08/10DIGITAL MEDIA SOLUTIONS, INC. : Announces Participation in the Canaccord Genuity..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 341 M - -
Net income 2020 14,8 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 25,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 427 M 427 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,25x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 350
Free-Float 11,2%
Chart DIGITAL MEDIA SOLUTIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Digital Media Solutions, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIGITAL MEDIA SOLUTIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 15,00 $
Last Close Price 7,34 $
Spread / Highest target 104%
Spread / Average Target 104%
Spread / Lowest Target 104%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph L. Marinucci Chief Executive Officer
Randall Koubek Chief Financial Officer
Matthew Goodman Chief Information Officer
Lyndon Lea Director
Ryan Foster Secretary, EVP-Compliance & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIGITAL MEDIA SOLUTIONS, INC.-29.01%427
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.46.33%19 779
AUTOHOME INC.24.65%11 876
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.-36.34%11 083
WPP PLC-38.68%10 409
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA-20.84%9 277
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group