Digital Media : DMS Names Colleen Liguori As EVP Of People & HR Operations

Clearwater, FL - September 9, 2020 -Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS), a leading provider of technology and digital performance marketing solutions, proudly announced the promotion of HR industry veteran Colleen Liguori to Executive Vice President of People & HR Operations. In her new role, Liguori will lead all HR functions, including talent management, recruitment and hiring, employee relations, training and development, diversity and inclusion and regulatory oversight.

'Since joining DMS, I have had the honor of leading a team of passionate, forward-thinking individuals who consistently strive to create an exceptional environment for our company,' said Liguori. 'Especially during recent times of uncertainty, the commitment DMS shows its employees has only grown. Our company has proactively developed a hub of employee resources and assets to ensure our people know they remain our first priority. I look forward to continuing to empower the employees of Team DMS to thrive by providing the essential resources to help them stay nimble, productive, motivated and proactive during these challenging times and beyond.'

With 16 years and counting of progressive human resources experience, Liguori is a reliable and consistent leader in the employee relations space. Stretching across multiple industries - including technology, digital marketing, academia and healthcare - Colleen's passion is apparent in her ability to create innovative solutions and find original ways to address organizational matters that align with the needs of the business and its workforce.

'Colleen has redefined what it means to exhibit a strong, unified and positive company culture,' said Fernando Borghese, Chief Operating Officer of DMS. 'I'm confident our employees are positioned to thrive, in any environment, because we have leaders, like Colleen, on our side. The remote initiatives Colleen has launched since March are nothing short of inspiring. Connectivity and collective growth drives DMS, and I look forward to seeing Colleen and her team develop more innovative, engaging and motivational programs and training opportunities for our employees.'

In the wake of COVID-19, Liguori led DMS in quickly pivoting to launch a myriad of impactful work from home culture initiatives for employees, designed to empower employees with feelings of motivation and connectedness and to maintain engagement among remote team members. With a renewed emphasis on personal and professional development, the innovative initiatives led by Liguori include diversity and inclusion strategies, mental health and wellbeing resources, customized employee training, special-interest groups, enhanced communications and virtual professional training sessions and personal growth lessons.

