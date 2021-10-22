Digital Media : DMS Wins 2021 Comparably Award For Best Company Perks & Benefits

Clearwater, FL - October 22, 2021 - Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS), a leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers, announced it was recognized as a Best Company for Perks & Benefits by the 2021 Comparably Awards. DMS ranked in the top 20 for small to mid-size companies, named alongside leading brands across industries.

"Businesses have adapted to an entirely new idea of what it means to provide exceptional employee benefits," said DMS CEO Joe Marinucci. "What employees needed two, three years ago no longer reflects the world we're living in today or the needs of today's modern workforce. The core of DMS is our people. We don't win without them. Providing unique healthcare benefits, in addition to our traditional offerings, is what makes a positive impact on employees' lives, and that remains our number one priority."

Marinucci added that DMS made significant investments in its wellness and mindfulness employee programs as part of its health benefits offerings in recent years, sharing, "DMS is committed to improving each and every one of our employees' personal health and wellness. Whether it's access to mental health and wellbeing resources, diversity and inclusion groups or customized employee training, there is something for every member of our team to benefit from."

Comparably's awards represent a comprehensive and accurate representation of what it's like to work at companies, gathering anonymous feedback from current employees. Award winners are determined based on a series of workplace questions across nearly 20 core culture categories - including perks and benefits, leadership, work-life balance and more - providing a transparent and in-depth look at the experiences employees have.

"Receiving this award from Comparably reinforces the emphasis DMS places on its people and its culture," said Deb Peters, SVP of People & HR Operations for DMS. "Fostering a positive workplace is a key DMS belief and pivotal in helping us win as a team. Through everything, the DMS mantra remains the same: protect yourself, protect your family, protect your business. Our people will always come first. We will continue to enhance this united environment by empowering our employees and giving them the right platforms to voice their needs. And what better way to ensure we are doing our best than by asking those who know us best - our people."

About Digital Media Solutions

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS) is a leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers within auto, home, health and life insurance plus a long list of top consumer verticals. The DMS first-party data asset, proprietary advertising technology, significant proprietary media distribution and data-driven processes help digital advertising clients de-risk their advertising spend while scaling their customer bases. Learn more athttps://digitalmediasolutions.com.

Contact:

Media Contact:

Carolyn Harding

‪(970) 796-0113

[email protected]

Investor Contact:

Thomas Bock

(704) 412-8892

[email protected]