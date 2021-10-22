Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Digital Media Solutions, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DMS   US25401G1067

DIGITAL MEDIA SOLUTIONS, INC.

(DMS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Digital Media : DMS Wins 2021 Comparably Award For Best Company Perks & Benefits

10/22/2021 | 09:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Award Recognizes Standout Companies Providing Employees With Exceptional Services & Opportunities

Clearwater, FL - October 22, 2021 - Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS), a leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers, announced it was recognized as a Best Company for Perks & Benefits by the 2021 Comparably Awards. DMS ranked in the top 20 for small to mid-size companies, named alongside leading brands across industries.

"Businesses have adapted to an entirely new idea of what it means to provide exceptional employee benefits," said DMS CEO Joe Marinucci. "What employees needed two, three years ago no longer reflects the world we're living in today or the needs of today's modern workforce. The core of DMS is our people. We don't win without them. Providing unique healthcare benefits, in addition to our traditional offerings, is what makes a positive impact on employees' lives, and that remains our number one priority."

Marinucci added that DMS made significant investments in its wellness and mindfulness employee programs as part of its health benefits offerings in recent years, sharing, "DMS is committed to improving each and every one of our employees' personal health and wellness. Whether it's access to mental health and wellbeing resources, diversity and inclusion groups or customized employee training, there is something for every member of our team to benefit from."

Comparably's awards represent a comprehensive and accurate representation of what it's like to work at companies, gathering anonymous feedback from current employees. Award winners are determined based on a series of workplace questions across nearly 20 core culture categories - including perks and benefits, leadership, work-life balance and more - providing a transparent and in-depth look at the experiences employees have.

"Receiving this award from Comparably reinforces the emphasis DMS places on its people and its culture," said Deb Peters, SVP of People & HR Operations for DMS. "Fostering a positive workplace is a key DMS belief and pivotal in helping us win as a team. Through everything, the DMS mantra remains the same: protect yourself, protect your family, protect your business. Our people will always come first. We will continue to enhance this united environment by empowering our employees and giving them the right platforms to voice their needs. And what better way to ensure we are doing our best than by asking those who know us best - our people."

About Digital Media Solutions

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS) is a leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers within auto, home, health and life insurance plus a long list of top consumer verticals. The DMS first-party data asset, proprietary advertising technology, significant proprietary media distribution and data-driven processes help digital advertising clients de-risk their advertising spend while scaling their customer bases. Learn more athttps://digitalmediasolutions.com.

Contact:

Media Contact:

Carolyn Harding

‪(970) 796-0113

[email protected]

Investor Contact:

Thomas Bock

(704) 412-8892

[email protected]

Disclaimer

Digital Media Solutions Inc. published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 13:53:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DIGITAL MEDIA SOLUTIONS, INC.
09:54aDIGITAL MEDIA : DMS Wins 2021 Comparably Award For Best Company Perks & Benefits
PU
10/20EMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Struggle as -2-
DJ
10/20VINCO VENTURES : to Change Name to Zash; Appoints Lisa King CEO, Steve Garrows COO
MT
10/20DIGITAL MEDIA : DMS Announces Preliminary, Unaudited Third-Quarter Results; Updates Full-Y..
PU
10/20DIGITAL MEDIA SOLUTIONS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
10/19DIGITAL MEDIA : Likely to Miss Q3 Revenue Expectations; Cuts FY21 Sales Guidance; Unveils ..
MT
10/19DIGITAL MEDIA : DMS Announces Preliminary, Unaudited Third-Quarter Results; Updates Full-Y..
BU
10/19Digital Media Solutions, Inc. Provides Preliminary Unaudited Earnings Guidance for the ..
CI
10/19SCORE MEDIA AND GAMING : Penn National Gaming Closes Purchase of Score Media and Gaming fo..
MT
10/18LIVEONE : Completes Acquisition of Gramophone Media
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DIGITAL MEDIA SOLUTIONS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 430 M - -
Net income 2021 13,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 241 M 241 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,56x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 400
Free-Float 23,6%
Chart DIGITAL MEDIA SOLUTIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Digital Media Solutions, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIGITAL MEDIA SOLUTIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 6,73 $
Average target price 12,00 $
Spread / Average Target 78,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph L. Marinucci President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vasundara Srenivas Chief Financial Officer
Mary Ellen Minnick Chairman
Matthew Goodman Chief Information Officer
Keola Malone Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIGITAL MEDIA SOLUTIONS, INC.-44.10%241
CARDLYTICS, INC.-40.34%2 814
AFFLE (INDIA) LIMITED41.02%1 899
MCH GROUP AG8.33%211
LEGS COMPANY, LTD.-4.73%154
HIGHCO16.49%134