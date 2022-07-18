Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Digital Media Solutions, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    DMS   US25401G1067

DIGITAL MEDIA SOLUTIONS, INC.

(DMS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-18 pm EDT
1.210 USD   -1.63%
04:33pDigital Media Solutions To Participate In Upcoming Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference Next Month
BU
07/15SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Maintaining Midday Gains Ahead of Friday Close
MT
07/15SECTOR UPDATE : Tech
MT
Summary 
Summary

Digital Media Solutions To Participate In Upcoming Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference Next Month

07/18/2022 | 04:33pm EDT
Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS), a leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers, today announced that the company will present at the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference at the InterContinental Boston located in Boston, Massachusetts on Thursday, August 11 at 10:00 am ET. Management will also host investor meetings on Wednesday, August 10 and Thursday, August 11.

A high-definition, video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on the Digital Media Solutions investor website at https://investors.digitalmediasolutions.com.

About Digital Media Solutions

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS) is a leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers within auto, home, health and life insurance plus a long list of top consumer verticals. The DMS first-party data asset, proprietary advertising technology, significant proprietary media distribution and data-driven processes help digital advertising clients de-risk their advertising spend while scaling their customer bases. Learn more at https://digitalmediasolutions.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 444 M - -
Net income 2022 -12,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,79x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 44,8 M 44,8 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,10x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,09x
Nbr of Employees 580
Free-Float 23,8%
Chart DIGITAL MEDIA SOLUTIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Digital Media Solutions, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIGITAL MEDIA SOLUTIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1,23 $
Average target price 5,17 $
Spread / Average Target 320%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph L. Marinucci President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vasundara Srenivas Chief Financial Officer
Mary Ellen Minnick Chairman
Matthew Goodman Chief Information Officer
Jason Rudolph Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIGITAL MEDIA SOLUTIONS, INC.-74.27%45
AFFLE (INDIA) LIMITED-5.16%1 702
CARDLYTICS, INC.-79.41%464
EMRO., INCORPORATED.-17.94%143
MCH GROUP AG-21.11%107
HIGHCO-0.40%103