Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Digital Media Solutions, Inc.    DMS

DIGITAL MEDIA SOLUTIONS, INC.

(DMS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Leo : DMS Connects More Than 1 Million Consumers Seeking Health Insurance To Providers

12/17/2020 | 03:37pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Clearwater, FL - December 17, 2020 - Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS), a leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers, announced during its Q3 earnings call that, as of September 2020, it has successfully connected more than 1 million consumers with health insurance providers that match their specific needs.

DMS helps consumers make more efficient and informed health insurance shopping decisions by providing consumers with optionality and resources to identify the insurance offerings that best meet their unique circumstances and desires. DMS is committed to leveraging its consumer marketplaces, vast proprietary technology and data to create seamless, effective and personalized experiences for consumers seeking solutions from insurance providers.

Fueled by an aging population, high medical costs, government initiatives and recent health concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. health insurance market is expected to reach $4.47 trillion by 2026. In response to heightened health insurance needs from consumers, DMS is utilizing its vast data-driven digital performance advertising solutions to support both consumers shopping for health insurance and the growth demands of the health insurance industry.

'As the health insurance market continues to flourish, digital ad spending for this vertical will naturally grow alongside it. We've seen predictions for the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry to spend upwards of $9 billion on digital advertising in 2020 alone,' said Joe Marinucci, DMS CEO. 'During periods of both peak interest and general demand, DMS continues to leverage our first-party data asset and proprietary advertising technology to help health insurance advertisers connect with high-intent consumers. I'm proud to say that DMS has consistently proven its ability to identify what guides consumers during their health insurance purchase decisions so we can help health insurance advertisers consistently put the right message in front of the right audience at the right time and at scale.'

As an innovative digital performance advertising company with significant market share in the expanding insurance vertical, DMS has vast capabilities that identify industry trends and help health insurance advertisers scale and de-risk their digital advertising. DMS Insurance represents a comprehensive suite of digital advertising solutions that deliver high-intent consumers to our nation's largest auto, home, health and life insurance companies and their respective agent pools.

About Digital Media Solutions®

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS) is a leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers. The DMS first-party data asset, proprietary advertising technology, significant proprietary media distribution and data-driven processes help digital advertising clients de-risk their advertising spend while scaling their customer bases. Learn more at https://digitalmediasolutions.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes 'forward-looking statements'' within the meaning of the 'safe harbor' provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. DMS's actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as 'expect,' 'estimate,' 'project,' 'budget,' 'forecast,' 'anticipate,' 'intend,' 'plan,' 'may,' 'will,' 'could,' 'should,' 'believes,' 'predicts,' 'potential,' 'continue,' and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, DMS's expectations with respect to its future performance and its ability to implement its strategy. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside DMS's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in DMS's amended registration statement, filed on August 6, 2020, including those under 'Risk Factors', and in DMS's other filings with the SEC. Some of these risks and uncertainties may in the future be amplified by the COVID-19 outbreak and there may be additional risks that we consider immaterial or which are unknown. It is not possible to predict or identify all such risks. DMS cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. DMS does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Contact:

Media Contact
Melissa Ledesma
(201) 290-2696
Mledesma@dmsgroup.com

© 2020 Digital Media Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Digital Media Solutions and its logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Digital Media Solutions, LLC. All other company and product names referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

Disclaimer

Digital Media Solutions Inc. published this content on 17 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 15:36:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about DIGITAL MEDIA SOLUTIONS, INC.
10:37aLEO : In Advance Of January Resolution Season, DMS Spotlights Growth Trends Surr..
PU
10:37aLEO : DMS Connects More Than 1 Million Consumers Seeking Health Insurance To Pro..
PU
04:04aLEO : DMS Leverages First-Party Data Asset To Spotlight Latest Trends In Growing..
PU
12/16DIGITAL MEDIA : BTIG Starts Digital Media Solutions at Buy with $15 Price Target
MT
11/16DIGITAL MEDIA SOLUTIONS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
11/10Digital Media Solutions Swings to Q3 Profit Following 44% Revenue Increase Bu..
MT
11/10Earnings Flash (DMS) DIGITAL MEDIA SOLUTIONS Posts Q3 Revenue $85.1M, vs. Str..
MT
11/10DIGITAL MEDIA SOLUTIONS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (f..
AQ
11/10DIGITAL MEDIA SOLUTIONS, INC. : Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Re..
BU
11/03DIGITAL MEDIA SOLUTIONS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form ..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 331 M - 243 M
Net income 2020 6,05 M - 4,45 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 62,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 304 M 304 M 224 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,92x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 400
Free-Float 13,2%
Chart DIGITAL MEDIA SOLUTIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Digital Media Solutions, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIGITAL MEDIA SOLUTIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 14,33 $
Last Close Price 9,40 $
Spread / Highest target 59,6%
Spread / Average Target 52,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 38,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Joseph L. Marinucci Chief Executive Officer
Randall Koubek Chief Financial Officer
Matthew Goodman Chief Information Officer
Lyndon Lea Director
Ryan Foster Secretary, EVP-Compliance & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIGITAL MEDIA SOLUTIONS, INC.-9.09%304
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.52.56%21 101
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.-20.59%13 917
WPP PLC-26.66%12 832
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA2.45%12 360
AUTOHOME INC.23.75%11 790
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ