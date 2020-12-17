Leo : DMS Connects More Than 1 Million Consumers Seeking Health Insurance To Providers

Clearwater, FL - December 17, 2020 - Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS), a leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers, announced during its Q3 earnings call that, as of September 2020, it has successfully connected more than 1 million consumers with health insurance providers that match their specific needs.

DMS helps consumers make more efficient and informed health insurance shopping decisions by providing consumers with optionality and resources to identify the insurance offerings that best meet their unique circumstances and desires. DMS is committed to leveraging its consumer marketplaces, vast proprietary technology and data to create seamless, effective and personalized experiences for consumers seeking solutions from insurance providers.

Fueled by an aging population, high medical costs, government initiatives and recent health concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. health insurance market is expected to reach $4.47 trillion by 2026. In response to heightened health insurance needs from consumers, DMS is utilizing its vast data-driven digital performance advertising solutions to support both consumers shopping for health insurance and the growth demands of the health insurance industry.

'As the health insurance market continues to flourish, digital ad spending for this vertical will naturally grow alongside it. We've seen predictions for the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry to spend upwards of $9 billion on digital advertising in 2020 alone,' said Joe Marinucci, DMS CEO. 'During periods of both peak interest and general demand, DMS continues to leverage our first-party data asset and proprietary advertising technology to help health insurance advertisers connect with high-intent consumers. I'm proud to say that DMS has consistently proven its ability to identify what guides consumers during their health insurance purchase decisions so we can help health insurance advertisers consistently put the right message in front of the right audience at the right time and at scale.'

As an innovative digital performance advertising company with significant market share in the expanding insurance vertical, DMS has vast capabilities that identify industry trends and help health insurance advertisers scale and de-risk their digital advertising. DMS Insurance represents a comprehensive suite of digital advertising solutions that deliver high-intent consumers to our nation's largest auto, home, health and life insurance companies and their respective agent pools.

About Digital Media Solutions®

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS) is a leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers. The DMS first-party data asset, proprietary advertising technology, significant proprietary media distribution and data-driven processes help digital advertising clients de-risk their advertising spend while scaling their customer bases. Learn more at https://digitalmediasolutions.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes 'forward-looking statements'' within the meaning of the 'safe harbor' provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. DMS's actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as 'expect,' 'estimate,' 'project,' 'budget,' 'forecast,' 'anticipate,' 'intend,' 'plan,' 'may,' 'will,' 'could,' 'should,' 'believes,' 'predicts,' 'potential,' 'continue,' and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, DMS's expectations with respect to its future performance and its ability to implement its strategy. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside DMS's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in DMS's amended registration statement, filed on August 6, 2020, including those under 'Risk Factors', and in DMS's other filings with the SEC. Some of these risks and uncertainties may in the future be amplified by the COVID-19 outbreak and there may be additional risks that we consider immaterial or which are unknown. It is not possible to predict or identify all such risks. DMS cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. DMS does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Contact:

Media Contact

Melissa Ledesma

(201) 290-2696

Mledesma@dmsgroup.com

© 2020 Digital Media Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Digital Media Solutions and its logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Digital Media Solutions, LLC. All other company and product names referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.