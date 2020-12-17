Leo : In Advance Of January Resolution Season, DMS Spotlights Growth Trends Surrounding Health & Wellness Industries

Log in
DIGITAL MEDIA SOLUTIONS, INC.

(DMS)
12/17/2020 | 10:37am EST
Clearwater, FL - December 17, 2020 - Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS), a leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers, is proactively preparing for the health and wellness industry to reach peak consumer interest as the new year approaches. To help advertisers as they finalize their strategies to increase awareness, boost engagement and drive sales in 2021, DMS released an exclusive collection of health, wellness and fitness content with the publication of the Health & Wellness Check-Up: Consumer Values In 2020 ebook.

Leveraging deep DMS insight into evolving consumer priorities and expectations, the Health & Wellness Check-Up: Consumer Values In 2020 ebook from DMS features previously published DMS Insights articles about the booming health, wellness and fitness industries and how it is impacting today's consumer. The DMS ebook covers a variety of trends and actionable tips and strategies, including:

  • How brands can be innovative in their responses to heightened consumer demand within the health and life insurance marketplaces
  • Strategic health and wellness campaigns and partnerships that connect with consumers evolving needs and interests
  • Digital tools and ecommerce offerings helping healthcare and wellness advertisers deliver the products and services consumers need
  • Positive effects that consumer interest in healthy living has had on health and wellness activities and products

'Resolution season is a key shopping period for health and wellness, as consumers leverage the period from December through January to reflect on the ways they can better their physical and mental health,' said Kathy Bryan, chief marketing officer for DMS. 'Now, as we also factor in the ongoing pandemic, digital advertisers must be hyper aware of evolving consumer expectations and create strategies to meet consumers with messaging relevant for today. To win in 2021 and beyond, advertisers across every industry, including health and wellness, must continue to reflect consumers' shifting mindsets in their messaging.'

Health and wellness has evolved into a personal lifestyle value that significantly influences consumer purchase decisions. Amidst the global pandemic in 2020, consumers became more invested in their health and wellness. Whether through at-home fitness products, dietary supplements or foods that benefit overall health, consumers' feelings surrounding health, wellness and fitness have shifted. Bryan believes that wellness will continue to be of high importance to consumers even in post-pandemic America.

A leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers, DMS is uniquely positioned to identify industry trends and help digital performance advertisers scale customer acquisition efforts. Working with a long list of advertiser clients in the health and wellness sectors, DMS helps to de-risk their advertising spend while scaling customer bases.

DMS leverages its proprietary first-party consumer data to understand trends and changing consumer values, behaviors and motivators across industries, allowing the company to identify what guides consumers during their purchase decisions. DMS continues to navigate changes in the marketplace, working with advertiser clients to launch bespoke campaigns to achieve unique advertising objectives by reaching the right audiences at the right time with the right messages across its expansive digital media reach. Most recently, DMS announced it had, as of Q3, connected more than 1 million consumers with health insurance providers that match their specific needs.

About Digital Media Solutions®

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS) is a leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers. The DMS first-party data asset, proprietary advertising technology, significant proprietary media distribution and data-driven processes help digital advertising clients de-risk their advertising spend while scaling their customer bases. Learn more at https://digitalmediasolutions.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes 'forward-looking statements'' within the meaning of the 'safe harbor' provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. DMS's actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as 'expect,' 'estimate,' 'project,' 'budget,' 'forecast,' 'anticipate,' 'intend,' 'plan,' 'may,' 'will,' 'could,' 'should,' 'believes,' 'predicts,' 'potential,' 'continue,' and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, DMS's expectations with respect to its future performance and its ability to implement its strategy. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside DMS's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in DMS's amended registration statement, filed on August 6, 2020, including those under 'Risk Factors', and in DMS's other filings with the SEC. Some of these risks and uncertainties may in the future be amplified by the COVID-19 outbreak and there may be additional risks that we consider immaterial or which are unknown. It is not possible to predict or identify all such risks. DMS cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. DMS does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Contact:

Media Contact
Melissa Ledesma
(201) 290-2696
Mledesma@dmsgroup.com

© 2020 Digital Media Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Digital Media Solutions and its logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Digital Media Solutions, LLC. All other company and product names referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS) is a leading provider of technology and digital performance marketing solutions leveraging innovative, performance-driven brand and marketplace solutions to connect consumers and advertisers. DMS proprietary technology solutions, significant proprietary media distribution and data-driven processes help large brands steadily acquire more customers. For more information visit https://digitalmediasolutions.com.

