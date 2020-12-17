Leo : In Advance Of January Resolution Season, DMS Spotlights Growth Trends Surrounding Health & Wellness Industries

Clearwater, FL - December 17, 2020 - Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS), a leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers, is proactively preparing for the health and wellness industry to reach peak consumer interest as the new year approaches. To help advertisers as they finalize their strategies to increase awareness, boost engagement and drive sales in 2021, DMS released an exclusive collection of health, wellness and fitness content with the publication of the Health & Wellness Check-Up: Consumer Values In 2020 ebook.

Leveraging deep DMS insight into evolving consumer priorities and expectations, the Health & Wellness Check-Up: Consumer Values In 2020 ebook from DMS features previously published DMS Insights articles about the booming health, wellness and fitness industries and how it is impacting today's consumer. The DMS ebook covers a variety of trends and actionable tips and strategies, including:

How brands can be innovative in their responses to heightened consumer demand within the health and life insurance marketplaces

Strategic health and wellness campaigns and partnerships that connect with consumers evolving needs and interests

Digital tools and ecommerce offerings helping healthcare and wellness advertisers deliver the products and services consumers need

Positive effects that consumer interest in healthy living has had on health and wellness activities and products

'Resolution season is a key shopping period for health and wellness, as consumers leverage the period from December through January to reflect on the ways they can better their physical and mental health,' said Kathy Bryan, chief marketing officer for DMS. 'Now, as we also factor in the ongoing pandemic, digital advertisers must be hyper aware of evolving consumer expectations and create strategies to meet consumers with messaging relevant for today. To win in 2021 and beyond, advertisers across every industry, including health and wellness, must continue to reflect consumers' shifting mindsets in their messaging.'

Health and wellness has evolved into a personal lifestyle value that significantly influences consumer purchase decisions. Amidst the global pandemic in 2020, consumers became more invested in their health and wellness. Whether through at-home fitness products, dietary supplements or foods that benefit overall health, consumers' feelings surrounding health, wellness and fitness have shifted. Bryan believes that wellness will continue to be of high importance to consumers even in post-pandemic America.

A leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers, DMS is uniquely positioned to identify industry trends and help digital performance advertisers scale customer acquisition efforts. Working with a long list of advertiser clients in the health and wellness sectors, DMS helps to de-risk their advertising spend while scaling customer bases.

DMS leverages its proprietary first-party consumer data to understand trends and changing consumer values, behaviors and motivators across industries, allowing the company to identify what guides consumers during their purchase decisions. DMS continues to navigate changes in the marketplace, working with advertiser clients to launch bespoke campaigns to achieve unique advertising objectives by reaching the right audiences at the right time with the right messages across its expansive digital media reach. Most recently, DMS announced it had, as of Q3, connected more than 1 million consumers with health insurance providers that match their specific needs.

