New offering bolsters the existing product set, providing customers access to an innovative solution that supercharges AI capabilities and unlocks value from data

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions, today announced the availability of high-density colocation services across PlatformDIGITAL®, the company's global data center platform. With high-performance computing (HPC) ready infrastructure configurations, Digital Realty's high-density colocation services enable businesses to overcome the processing and proximity challenges associated with the unstructured and exponential growth of data, as well as the use of artificial intelligence (AI).

In today's digital landscape, businesses face the ever-increasing challenge of managing and harnessing the power of vast amounts of data. This rapid data expansion presents numerous challenges including performance bottlenecks, compliance complexities, and scalability limitations. Businesses are increasingly turning to emerging technologies like AI to analyze and process this data more effectively. These new technologies consume large amounts of power, which require specialized infrastructure to support them, providing high-power densities while safely and efficiently regulating the temperature to ensure performance is not impaired.

"We recognize the data management challenges that companies are facing, where the exponential growth in data can hinder performance and innovation. As a trusted infrastructure partner, Digital Realty is committed to addressing these challenges by leveraging our longstanding experience in delivering high density infrastructure solutions. While we already support hundreds of high-performance computing deployments across our portfolio, we've listened to our customers and taken it a step further, providing standardized configurations and ultra-high-power densities. This offering will enable businesses to unlock new possibilities, quickly deploy high performance infrastructure on a global platform, and achieve optimal performance in the age of AI," said Scott Mills, Senior Vice President Engineering and Customer Solutions at Digital Realty.

Industry perspective

"As Cirrascale continues to deploy the latest AI accelerators for its AI Innovation Cloud, we're relying on global data center providers like Digital Realty to supply high-density colocation services that can support the massive per rack kilowatt demands that the next generation of accelerators require. By supporting up to 70 kilowatts per rack, Digital Realty is enabling us to be able to quickly deploy our infrastructure in a dense environment without fear of overheating, throttling, or damage to our high-density servers," said Dave Driggers , Chief Technology Officer, Cirrascale Cloud Services.





, Chief Technology Officer, Cirrascale Cloud Services. "IDC is forecasting data consumption will grow at a strong rate of over 20% annually in the coming years. Enterprise applications stimulated by the increasing adoption of AI capabilities will drive a significant portion of data consumption. Colocation providers such as Digital Realty are central to the digital ecosystem for managing data workflows. As a global leader in the colocation segment, Digital Realty is ideally positioned to cater to these burgeoning high-density colocation requirements of enterprises as they implement and leverage AI capabilities," said Courtney Munroe , Research Vice President, IDC.





, Research Vice President, IDC. "Undoubtedly AI, HPC and video streaming workloads are driving increased demand for capital-intensive, dense computing solutions. To effectively implement these solutions at scale, customers require facilities and services that not only support seamless deployment but also maximize capital utilization. In partnership with Digital Realty, Avnet Integrated acts as a point of engagement, offering end-to-end services for the evaluation – including Avnet Virtual Platforms – design, deployment, and maintenance of cutting-edge, liquid-cooled solutions across Digital Realty's PlatformDIGITAL®," said Nicole Enright , President, Avnet Integrated Solutions.

By leveraging PlatformDIGITAL®, Digital Realty's global data center platform where companies, technologies and data come together to innovate and grow, customers can capitalize on a comprehensive ecosystem of connected data communities that facilitate secure, low-latency connections and high-speed data transfer to the businesses that matter most, enabling them to get the most out of their high-density colocation deployments.

