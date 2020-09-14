Digital Realty : Announces Redemption of 4.750% Guaranteed Notes due 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), a leading global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced today that Digital Stout Holding, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Digital Realty's operating partnership, has given notice of its intention to redeem all of its outstanding 4.750% Guaranteed Notes due 2023, pursuant to its option under the indenture governing the 4.750% notes, dated as of April 1, 2014. The redemption date is October 14, 2020, and the applicable redemption price is equal to par plus a make-whole premium, plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon to, but not including, the redemption date. As of the date hereof, there was £300,000,000 aggregate principal amount of the 4.750% notes outstanding. Deutsche Trustee Company Limited is the trustee and Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch is the paying agent for 4.750% notes.

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

