Digital Realty : Prices Common Stock Offering

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced today it has priced an underwritten registered public offering of 6,250,000 shares of its common stock, all of which are being offered in connection with the forward sale agreements described below, at a price of $160.50 per share.

BofA Securities, Citigroup and J.P. Morgan are acting as the joint lead book-running managers for the offering. BTIG, PNC Capital Markets LLC, Scotiabank, SMBC, TD Securities, Barclays, Credit Suisse, Mizuho Securities, Morgan Stanley, MUFG, RBC Capital Markets, Truist Securities, Wells Fargo Securities and Deutsche Bank Securities are book-running managers for the offering and Academy Securities, BMO Capital Markets, Capital One Securities, ING Financial Markets LLC, KeyBanc Capital Markets and Raymond James are co-managers for the offering.

The company has entered into forward sale agreements with BofA Securities, Citigroup and J.P. Morgan (or affiliates thereof) (the "forward purchasers") with respect to 6,250,000 shares of its common stock (or an aggregate of 7,187,500 shares of its common stock if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares in full). In connection with the forward sale agreements, the forward purchasers (or their affiliates) (the "forward sellers") are expected to borrow and sell to the underwriters an aggregate of 6,250,000 shares of the common stock that will be delivered in this offering (or an aggregate of 7,187,500 shares of the common stock if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares in full). The company intends (subject to its right to elect cash or net share settlement subject to certain conditions) to deliver, upon physical settlement of such forward sale agreements on one or more dates specified by the company occurring no later than March 13, 2023, an aggregate of 6,250,000 shares of its common stock (or an aggregate of 7,187,500 shares of its common stock if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares in full) to the forward purchasers in exchange for cash proceeds per share equal to the applicable forward sale price, which will be the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions, subject to certain adjustments as provided in the forward sale agreements.

The forward sellers also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 937,500 shares of the company's common stock. The offering is expected to close on September 13, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. Upon any exercise of such option, the number of shares of the company's common stock underlying each forward sale agreement will be increased by the number of shares sold by the applicable forward seller in respect of such option exercise.

The company will not initially receive any proceeds from the sale of shares of its common stock by the forward sellers. The company intends to use the net proceeds, if any, received upon the settlement of the forward sale agreements (and from the sale of any shares of common stock sold by the company to the underwriters in connection with this offering) to temporarily repay borrowings outstanding under the global revolving credit facilities of Digital Realty Trust, L.P., our operating partnership, fund development opportunities, acquire additional properties or businesses, invest in interest-bearing accounts and short-term, interest-bearing securities which are consistent with our intention to qualify as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes, and to provide for working capital and other general corporate purposes, including potentially for the repayment of other debt, or the redemption, repurchase, repayment or retirement of outstanding equity or debt securities, or a combination of the foregoing.

The offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement (containing a prospectus) that has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. A final prospectus supplement relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. A copy of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, by contacting BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department; Email: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; Citigroup, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions / 1155 Long Island Avenue / Edgewood, NY 11717 or via phone at (800) 831-9146; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 1-866-803-9204.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or other jurisdiction.

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx™) solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges. Digital Realty's global data center footprint gives customers access to the connected communities that matter to them with more than 291 facilities in 47 metros across 24 countries on six continents.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially, including statements related to the timing and consummation of the offering, the expected physical settlement of the forward sale agreements and use of proceeds. For a list and description of such risks and uncertainties, see the reports and other filings by Digital Realty Trust, Inc. and Digital Realty Trust, L.P. with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including Digital Realty Trust, Inc. and Digital Realty Trust, L.P.'s combined Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other documents subsequently filed by the company with the SEC. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

