    DLR   US2538681030

DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.

(DLR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-03 pm EST
106.00 USD   +2.81%
02/28Digital Realty Announces Access to Oracle Cloud Via FastConnect
PR
02/28Digital Realty Announces Access to Oracle Cloud Via FastConnect
CI
02/28Digital Realty and Options Technology Expands Partnership to Accelerate Low Latency, Cost-Effective Trading in Asia
CI
Digital Realty Trust : Investor Presentation March 2023

03/06/2023 | 06:10am EST
Global.

Connected.

Sustainable.

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

March 2023

The meeting place for companies, technologies and data

Digital Realty Overview

Introduction

2

A Global Platform Supporting our

Customers' Critical IT Architecture

Requirements

4,000+

200,000+

50+

300+

Customers

Cross connects

Metros

Data Centers (1)

EQUITY & ENTERPRISE VALUE

TOP PUBLICLY TRADED U.S. REIT

$30 Bn

$47 Bn

11th

2016

EQUITY MARKET

ENTERPRISE

LARGEST

MAY 2016

CAPITALIZATION (2)

VALUE (3)

PUBLICLY TRADED

ADDED TO THE

U.S. REIT (4)

S&P 500 INDEX

INVESTMENT GRADE RATINGS (5)

BBB

Baa2

BBB

Note: Balance sheet data as of December 31, 2022 unless otherwise indicated.

1)

Data Center total includes buildings held as investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

2)

As of December 31, 2022.

3)

Total enterprise value calculated as the market value of common equity as of December 31, 2022, plus liquidation value of preferred equity and total debt at balance sheet carrying value as of December 31, 2022.

4)

U.S. REITs within the RMZ. Ranked by market cap as of December 31, 2022. Source: Bloomberg.

5)

These credit ratings may not reflect the potential impact of risks relating to the structure or trading of the Company's securities and are provided solely for informational purposes. Credit ratings are not recommendations to buy, sell or hold any security, and may be revised or withdrawn at any time by the issuing organization

3

in its sole discretion. The Company does not undertake any obligation to maintain the ratings or to advise of any change in ratings. Each agency's rating should be evaluated independently of any other agency's rating. An explanation of the significance of the ratings may be obtained from each of the rating agencies.

Executing on Strategic Vision Refining Strategy to Fuel Future Growth

Strategic Priorities

1. Strengthening Customer Value Proposition

Executing meeting place strategy with sustainable connectivity rich solutions

2. Integrating and Innovating Capabilities

Building new applications on the world's largest open network platform

3. Diversifying and Bolstering Capital Sources

Partnering with sources of private capital to improve capital efficiency

4

Consistent Execution

Progress Against Strategic Priorities

As of December 31, 2022

METROS

54 +18

TotalSince 2019

BOOKINGS

$574 mm

12%

LTM Bookings

Of Revenue

Customer

Innovation &

Go-to-Market

1 Focus

2 Differentiation

3 Platform

Record bookings

ServiceFabric

Enabling Hybrid IT

Full spectrum product

development & rollout

Developing Connected

Expansion of

offering

Data Communities

PlatformDigital ®

Expanding G2KE share

Additional subsea cable

landings

Profitability &

Strategic Global

Organizational

4 FlexibilityFinancial

5Investments

6Excellence

NEW LOGOS 100+/qtr

since 1Q20

  • 6% YOY Revenue growth in 4Q22
  • Elevated focus on projects with highest risk-adjusted returns
  • Added Teraco with 3 metros in South Africa
  • Expanding across the Mediterranean
  • Developing first Indian Data Center in Chennai
  • Refreshed Management Team
  • Rotated Board leadership
  • Launched culture program
  • Accelerated DEI initiatives

5

Disclaimer

Digital Realty Trust Inc. published this content on 06 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2023 11:09:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
