Digital Realty Trust : Investor Presentation March 2023
03/06/2023 | 06:10am EST
Global.
Connected.
Sustainable.
INVESTOR PRESENTATION
March 2023
The meeting place for companies, technologies and data
Digital Realty Overview
Introduction
A Global Platform Supporting our
Customers' Critical IT Architecture
Requirements
4,000+
200,000+
50+
300+
Customers
Cross connects
Metros
Data Centers (1)
EQUITY & ENTERPRISE VALUE
TOP PUBLICLY TRADED U.S. REIT
$30 Bn
$47 Bn
11th
2016
EQUITY MARKET
ENTERPRISE
LARGEST
MAY 2016
CAPITALIZATION (2)
VALUE (3)
PUBLICLY TRADED
ADDED TO THE
U.S. REIT (4)
S&P 500 INDEX
INVESTMENT GRADE RATINGS (5)
BBB
Baa2
BBB
1)
1)
Data Center total includes buildings held as investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.
2)
As of December 31, 2022.
3)
Total enterprise value calculated as the market value of common equity as of December 31, 2022, plus liquidation value of preferred equity and total debt at balance sheet carrying value as of December 31, 2022.
4)
U.S. REITs within the RMZ. Ranked by market cap as of December 31, 2022. Source: Bloomberg.
5)
These credit ratings may not reflect the potential impact of risks relating to the structure or trading of the Company's securities and are provided solely for informational purposes. Credit ratings are not recommendations to buy, sell or hold any security, and may be revised or withdrawn at any time by the issuing organization
in its sole discretion. The Company does not undertake any obligation to maintain the ratings or to advise of any change in ratings. Each agency's rating should be evaluated independently of any other agency's rating. An explanation of the significance of the ratings may be obtained from each of the rating agencies.
Executing on Strategic Vision Refining Strategy to Fuel Future Growth
Strategic Priorities
1. Strengthening Customer Value Proposition
Executing meeting place strategy with sustainable connectivity rich solutions
2. Integrating and Innovating Capabilities
Building new applications on the world's largest open network platform
3. Diversifying and Bolstering Capital Sources
Partnering with sources of private capital to improve capital efficiency
Consistent Execution
Progress Against Strategic Priorities
As of December 31, 2022
METROS
54 +18
TotalSince 2019
BOOKINGS
$574 mm
12%
LTM Bookings
Of Revenue
Customer
Innovation &
Go-to-Market
1 Focus
2 Differentiation
3 Platform
•
Record bookings
•
ServiceFabric™
•
Enabling Hybrid IT
•
Full spectrum product
development & rollout
•
Developing Connected
•
Expansion of
offering
Data Communities
PlatformDigital ®
•
Expanding G2KE share
•
Additional subsea cable
landings
Profitability &
Strategic Global
Organizational
4 FlexibilityFinancial
5Investments
6Excellence
NEW LOGOS 100+/qtr
since 1Q20
6% YOY Revenue growth in 4Q22
Elevated focus on projects with highest risk-adjusted returns
