Digital Realty Trust : and the London Internet Exchange Partner to Offer Enhanced Connectivity Solutions

LONDON, 18 April, 2023 - Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR),the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions, and the London Internet Exchange (LINX), today announced an extended partnership that will see Digital Realty's leading colocation services made available to LINX's expanding membership community.

As a reseller of Digital Realty's data center services, LINX - a mutually governed Internet Exchange Point (IXP) - provides its members with access to a wide range of colocation and connectivity solutions, including direct connections to major cloud providers such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. As a result, customers will benefit from low latency, secure access to some of the world's leading cloud providers, helping to reduce costs and improving efficiency.

"We are delighted to welcome LINX, a longstanding customer and partner, to our reseller program," said Séamus Dunne, Managing Director - UK&I, Digital Realty. "As one of the world's leading internet exchange points, LINX has an impressive track record of delivering high-quality services to its members. We look forward to working with the team to provide even greater value to its customers moving forward."

The partnership builds on the longstanding relationship between Digital Realty and LINX, in addition to LINX's interconnection platforms in London and Ashburn, Virginia. In 2019, Digital Realty partnered with LINX and other leading European IXP operators to develop a common, standardized application programming interface (API), which was later made available in Digital Realty's data centers across Europe.

As the UK's leading IXP, LINX provides mission-critical infrastructure, connectivity, and peering services to its 950+ strong membership community spanning all major cloud, data communications, financial, and enterprise companies across more than 85 countries worldwide. Through this partnership with Digital Realty, LINX will further expand its network capabilities and enhance its service offering to its growing membership base.

Jennifer Holmes, Chief Commercial Officer at LINX, commented, "We're very proud to have become an official reseller of Digital Realty services. At LINX, we pride ourselves on our extensive interconnection portfolio. Our strong partnership with Digital Realty allows us to provide even greater value to our members globally. We look forward to working closely with Digital Realty on future joint opportunities."

The partnership between LINX and Digital Realty will further strengthen London's position as a leading global hub for digital innovation and connectivity.

____________________________________________________________________________________

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx™) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges. Digital Realty gives its customers access to the connected data communities that matter to them with a global data center footprint of 300+ facilities in 50+ metros across 28 countries on six continents. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

For Additional Information

Media Contacts

Will Reynolds

Digital Realty

+44 7469 695775

[email protected]

Liliana Chirila

Digital Realty

+44 7557 044919

[email protected]

Investor Relations

Jordan Sadler / Jim Huseby

Digital Realty

+1 737 281 0101

[email protected]

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially, including statements related to Digital Realty's growth prospects, strategy and customer demand for its products and services. For a list and description of Digital Realty's risks and uncertainties, see the reports and other filings by Digital Realty with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Digital Realty disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.