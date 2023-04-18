Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Digital Realty Trust, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DLR   US2538681030

DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.

(DLR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:13:49 2023-04-18 am EDT
97.26 USD   +1.10%
10:58aDigital Realty Trust : and the London Internet Exchange Partner to Offer Enhanced Connectivity Solutions
PU
04/14Digital Realty Makes Progress on 2030 Emissions Targets With Renewable Energy Initiatives in Asia
MT
04/10Digital Realty Schedules First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Digital Realty Trust : and the London Internet Exchange Partner to Offer Enhanced Connectivity Solutions

04/18/2023 | 10:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, 18 April, 2023 - Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR),the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions, and the London Internet Exchange (LINX), today announced an extended partnership that will see Digital Realty's leading colocation services made available to LINX's expanding membership community.

As a reseller of Digital Realty's data center services, LINX - a mutually governed Internet Exchange Point (IXP) - provides its members with access to a wide range of colocation and connectivity solutions, including direct connections to major cloud providers such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. As a result, customers will benefit from low latency, secure access to some of the world's leading cloud providers, helping to reduce costs and improving efficiency.

"We are delighted to welcome LINX, a longstanding customer and partner, to our reseller program," said Séamus Dunne, Managing Director - UK&I, Digital Realty. "As one of the world's leading internet exchange points, LINX has an impressive track record of delivering high-quality services to its members. We look forward to working with the team to provide even greater value to its customers moving forward."

The partnership builds on the longstanding relationship between Digital Realty and LINX, in addition to LINX's interconnection platforms in London and Ashburn, Virginia. In 2019, Digital Realty partnered with LINX and other leading European IXP operators to develop a common, standardized application programming interface (API), which was later made available in Digital Realty's data centers across Europe.

As the UK's leading IXP, LINX provides mission-critical infrastructure, connectivity, and peering services to its 950+ strong membership community spanning all major cloud, data communications, financial, and enterprise companies across more than 85 countries worldwide. Through this partnership with Digital Realty, LINX will further expand its network capabilities and enhance its service offering to its growing membership base.

Jennifer Holmes, Chief Commercial Officer at LINX, commented, "We're very proud to have become an official reseller of Digital Realty services. At LINX, we pride ourselves on our extensive interconnection portfolio. Our strong partnership with Digital Realty allows us to provide even greater value to our members globally. We look forward to working closely with Digital Realty on future joint opportunities."

The partnership between LINX and Digital Realty will further strengthen London's position as a leading global hub for digital innovation and connectivity.

____________________________________________________________________________________

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx™) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges. Digital Realty gives its customers access to the connected data communities that matter to them with a global data center footprint of 300+ facilities in 50+ metros across 28 countries on six continents. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

For Additional Information

Media Contacts
Will Reynolds
Digital Realty
+44 7469 695775
[email protected]

Liliana Chirila
Digital Realty
+44 7557 044919
[email protected]

Investor Relations
Jordan Sadler / Jim Huseby
Digital Realty
+1 737 281 0101
[email protected]

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially, including statements related to Digital Realty's growth prospects, strategy and customer demand for its products and services. For a list and description of Digital Realty's risks and uncertainties, see the reports and other filings by Digital Realty with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Digital Realty disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Digital Realty Trust Inc. published this content on 18 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2023 14:57:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.
10:58aDigital Realty Trust : and the London Internet Exchange Partner to Offer Enhanced Connecti..
PU
04/14Digital Realty Makes Progress on 2030 Emissions Targets With Renewable Energy Initiativ..
MT
04/10Digital Realty Schedules First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call
PR
04/04Barclays Adjusts Digital Realty Trust Price Target to $79 From $81, Maintains Underweig..
MT
04/03Digital Realty Trust : Certificate of Incorporation/Bylaws - Form 8-K
PU
04/03Digital Realty Trust, Inc. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Ye..
AQ
03/27BMO Capital Downgrades Digital Realty to Market Perform From Outperform, Adjusts Price ..
MT
03/16Digital Realty Trust, Inc. : ☐ Digital Realty Trust, L.P.: ☐ - Form 8-K
PU
03/16Digital Realty Trust, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/14DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 726 M - -
Net income 2023 306 M - -
Net Debt 2023 17 699 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 95,0x
Yield 2023 5,11%
Capitalization 28 023 M 28 023 M -
EV / Sales 2023 7,99x
EV / Sales 2024 7,73x
Nbr of Employees 3 412
Free-Float 96,0%
Chart DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.
Duration : Period :
Digital Realty Trust, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 96,20 $
Average target price 120,65 $
Spread / Average Target 25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew P. Power President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew Mercier Chief Financial Officer
Mary Hogan-Preusse Chairman
Christopher Sharp Chief Technology Officer
Gregory S. Wright Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-10.46%28 023
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION-1.43%97 322
EQUINIX, INC.8.08%66 203
CROWN CASTLE INC.-2.55%57 322
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION-6.11%28 508
IRON MOUNTAIN INCORPORATED6.70%15 509
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer