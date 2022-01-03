Digital Realty Trust : to Acquire Teraco - Form 8-K

combined platform will be uniquely positioned to serve the full customer spectrum with the ability to support their growth around the world. We look forward to working with the Digital Realty team to extend our state-of-the-art data center and connectivity solutions to capitalize on the favorable industry trends and tremendous market opportunity."

Transaction Details and Financial Impact

The transaction values Teraco at approximately $3.5 billion, representing a cap rate of approximately 3.5% on projected 2022 cash net operating income of approximately $121 million. The stabilized return is expected to improve significantly over time, as approximately 60% of Teraco's in-service portfolio was developed within the past two years and the existing development pipeline and land bank could expand the platform by nearly 150%. After closing, Digital Realty will own approximately 55% of the total equity interests in Teraco, while the remaining 45% will be held by a consortium of existing investors, including management, Berkshire Partners LLC, Permira, van Rooyen Group, Columbia Capital, Stepstone Ventures and the Teraco Connect Trust. The rolling equity investors in Teraco will have the opportunity to put their interests to Digital Realty between 3.5-5.5 years after closing, while Digital Realty will have the right to call those equity interests between 5.5-6.5 years after closing.

The transaction is expected to be approximately 1% dilutive to Digital Realty's core FFO per share in 2022, breakeven in 2023, and accretive to financial metrics and the growth trajectory of the combined organization thereafter. The Teraco investment will be financed through a combination of proceeds from Digital Realty's private capital and capital recycling initiatives, committed funding under the existing forward equity commitment and other potential future financings.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2022 and is subject to customary closing conditions. Solomon Partners is acting as financial advisor and Latham & Watkins LLP and Bowmans are acting as legal advisors to Digital Realty. Goldman Sachs is acting as financial advisor to Teraco and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP and ENSafrica are serving as legal advisors to Teraco.

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx™) solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges. Digital Realty's global data center footprint gives customers access to the connected communities that matter to them with more than 280 facilities in 48 metros across 24 countries on six continents. For more information, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Teraco Data Environments

Teraco provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data centers, and with approximately 22,000 cross-connects, it is Africa's most interconnected data center hub. As the first provider of highly resilient, vendor-neutral data environments in sub-Saharan Africa, Teraco brings global content closer to the digital edge. With its world-class data center infrastructure and network dense ecosystems, Teraco forms a vital part of the African Internet's backbone and is essential to the modern enterprise's digital transformation strategy.