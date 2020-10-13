Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Digital Realty Trust, Inc.    DLR

DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.

(DLR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Interxion: A Digital Realty Company Acquires Expansion Land In Vienna

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/13/2020 | 05:30pm EDT

VIENNA, 13 October 2020 - Interxion: A Digital Realty Company and a leading European provider of carrier- and cloud-neutral colocation data centre solutions, has acquired the freehold to a parcel of land within approximately one kilometre of its existing campus in Vienna. The expansion parcel totals 22.000m² that will support the development of up to 40 megawatts of additional IT capacity and will be fully connected to the existing campus, the most highly connected in the central and eastern European region with 120 carriers, four Internet Exchanges and direct access to seven global cloud platforms.

Digital Realty's ongoing expansion demonstrates its continued investment in PlatformDIGITAL®, the company's global data centre platform supporting customers around the world as they navigate digital transformation strategies and the complexities of rapidly growing demand, the need for global coverage and additional capacity.

'The expansion of our Vienna campus will enable Interxion to offer local and global service providers additional data centre capacity to seamlessly expand their services in the region via PlatformDIGITAL®,' said Martin Madlo, Managing Director, Austria, Interxion: A Digital Realty Company. 'At the same time, we will continue to support Austrian enterprises as they roll out their hybrid IT infrastructure by combining leading cloud services, global connectivity and Interxion's colocation solutions.'

The design of the four buildings, to be known as Digital Park - Paukerwerkstrasse, will focus on sustainable operations, energy efficiency and the highest level of availability. 'We have been using renewable energy sources to power our data centres in Austria for over 10 years, and we will continue to evaluate every available option to further optimize the energy efficiency of our new project,' added Madlo.

The land acquired is part of the urban development project 'TwentyOne' by Bondi Consult. The transaction was supported by Gassauer-Fleissner Attorneys at Law.

About Interxion: A Digital Realty Company

Interxion: A Digital Realty Company, is a leading provider of carrier- and cloud-neutral data centre solutions across EMEA. With more than 700 connectivity providers in over 100 data centres across 11 European countries, Interxion provides communities of connectivity, cloud and content hubs. As part of Digital Realty, customers now have access to 47 metros across six continents. For more information, please visit www.interxion.com.

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data centre, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company's global data centre platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacentre Architecture PDx™ solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges. Digital Realty's global data centre footprint gives customers access to the connected communities that matter to them with 280 facilities in 47 metros across 22 countries on six continents. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media & Industry Analyst Relations

Marc Musgrove

Digital Realty

+1 (415) 508-2812

[email protected]

Investor Relations

John J. Stewart / Jim Huseby

Digital Realty

(415) 738-6500

[email protected]

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially, including statements related to: Interxion's acquisition in Vienna, our sustainability efforts and the solutions we expect to offer. For a list and description of such risks and uncertainties, see the company's reports and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Disclaimer

Digital Realty Trust Inc. published this content on 13 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2020 21:29:00 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.
05:30pINTERXION : A Digital Realty Company Acquires Expansion Land In Vienna
PU
10/05DIGITAL REALTY TRUST : SEC Amends Whistleblower Program
AQ
10/01DIGITAL REALTY : Develops Next-Generation Hybrid IT Solutions for Enterprises fo..
PR
09/30DIGITAL REALTY : Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release And Conference Ca..
PR
09/28DIGITAL REALTY TRUST : SEC Amends Rules For Whistleblower Program
AQ
09/28DIGITAL REALTY TRUST : Europe Revealed as The World's Enterprise Data Superpower..
AQ
09/28DIGITAL REALTY TRUST : Data Gravity Identified as Key Megatrend Impacting Enterp..
PR
09/24DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09/23DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creatio..
AQ
09/21DIGITAL REALTY TRUST : 2020 Proxy Statement
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 819 M - -
Net income 2020 368 M - -
Net Debt 2020 12 597 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 113x
Yield 2020 2,82%
Capitalization 42 786 M 42 786 M -
EV / Sales 2020 14,5x
EV / Sales 2021 13,1x
Nbr of Employees 1 550
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.
Duration : Period :
Digital Realty Trust, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 164,09 $
Last Close Price 159,06 $
Spread / Highest target 16,9%
Spread / Average Target 3,16%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arthur William Stein Chief Executive Officer & Director
Laurence A. Chapman Chairman
Erich J. Sanchack Executive Vice President-Operations
Andrew P. Power Chief Financial Officer
Christopher Sharp Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.32.84%42 786
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)42.09%73 945
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-13.99%21 851
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.3.29%21 049
SEGRO PLC5.66%14 764
W. P. CAREY INC.-14.79%11 861
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group