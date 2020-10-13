Interxion: A Digital Realty Company Acquires Expansion Land In Vienna

VIENNA, 13 October 2020 - Interxion: A Digital Realty Company and a leading European provider of carrier- and cloud-neutral colocation data centre solutions, has acquired the freehold to a parcel of land within approximately one kilometre of its existing campus in Vienna. The expansion parcel totals 22.000m² that will support the development of up to 40 megawatts of additional IT capacity and will be fully connected to the existing campus, the most highly connected in the central and eastern European region with 120 carriers, four Internet Exchanges and direct access to seven global cloud platforms.

Digital Realty's ongoing expansion demonstrates its continued investment in PlatformDIGITAL®, the company's global data centre platform supporting customers around the world as they navigate digital transformation strategies and the complexities of rapidly growing demand, the need for global coverage and additional capacity.

'The expansion of our Vienna campus will enable Interxion to offer local and global service providers additional data centre capacity to seamlessly expand their services in the region via PlatformDIGITAL®,' said Martin Madlo, Managing Director, Austria, Interxion: A Digital Realty Company. 'At the same time, we will continue to support Austrian enterprises as they roll out their hybrid IT infrastructure by combining leading cloud services, global connectivity and Interxion's colocation solutions.'

The design of the four buildings, to be known as Digital Park - Paukerwerkstrasse, will focus on sustainable operations, energy efficiency and the highest level of availability. 'We have been using renewable energy sources to power our data centres in Austria for over 10 years, and we will continue to evaluate every available option to further optimize the energy efficiency of our new project,' added Madlo.

The land acquired is part of the urban development project 'TwentyOne' by Bondi Consult. The transaction was supported by Gassauer-Fleissner Attorneys at Law.

About Interxion: A Digital Realty Company

Interxion: A Digital Realty Company, is a leading provider of carrier- and cloud-neutral data centre solutions across EMEA. With more than 700 connectivity providers in over 100 data centres across 11 European countries, Interxion provides communities of connectivity, cloud and content hubs. As part of Digital Realty, customers now have access to 47 metros across six continents. For more information, please visit www.interxion.com .

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data centre, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company's global data centre platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacentre Architecture PDx™ solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges. Digital Realty's global data centre footprint gives customers access to the connected communities that matter to them with 280 facilities in 47 metros across 22 countries on six continents. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially, including statements related to: Interxion's acquisition in Vienna, our sustainability efforts and the solutions we expect to offer. For a list and description of such risks and uncertainties, see the company's reports and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.