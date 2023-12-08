December 08, 2023 at 12:16 am EST

Bain Capital Banks Massive Return on Cerevel Deal

AbbVie's $8.7 billion purchase is expected to deliver a return of over 10 times invested capital to the buyout firm.

KPMG UK in merger talks with Swiss arm

KPMG UK's chief executive Jon Holt said the two firms were examining a merger

Blackstone, Digital Realty Team Up to Develop $7 Billion in Data Centers

The new venture plans to develop 10 data centers on four campuses in Frankfurt, Paris and northern Virginia over the next five or six years.

Big Banks Need More Out of Wall Street

A confluence of a lull in trading, dealmaking and lending growth make it hard to figure how big banks will expand next year.

Chris Hohn's TCI Fund Management sees profit fall 48%

Turnover drops from $1.19bn to $701m as City hedge funds struggle

Jacob Rees-Mogg's Somerset Capital Management to close

Somerset in advanced talks to transfer top performing funds after SJP withdrawal sends assets tumbling

Texas Bank Overdraws Its Own Accounts After Messy Tech Update

Regulators are probing Comerica after a botched technology upgrade left the bank's wealth-management unit short millions of dollars.

Bank of Canada Keeps Rates Unchanged, Cites Progress on Cooling Inflation

Central bank officials removed a reference in a statement about worries over slow progress toward its 2% inflation target.

McKinsey Shrinks New Partner Class by Roughly 35%

The consulting giant told employees that around 250 people would become partners, down from about 380 a year ago.

Morgan Stanley Raises Nearly $1.2 Billion for Late-Stage Growth Investing

The bank's asset management arm closed growth and credit funds to back private companies.

