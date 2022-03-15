Log in
    DIF   TH5097010000

DIGITAL TELECOMMUNICATIONS INFRASTRUCTURE FUND

(DIF)
Digital Telecommunications Infrastructure Fund : Announcement of 10 Major Unitholders of DIF as of Record Date on March 1, 2022

03/15/2022 | 08:42am EDT
Date/Time
15 Mar 2022 19:19:02
Headline
Announcement of 10 Major Unitholders of DIF as of Record Date on March 1, 2022
Symbol
DIF
Source
DIF
Full Detailed News 
                JorTor 11- 650066
    March 15, 2022
To:    President
    Stock Exchange of Thailand
Re:    Announcement of 10 Major Unitholders of DIF as of Record Date on March 1, 
2022
SCB Asset Management Co., Ltd., the Management Company of Digital 
Telecommunications Infrastructure Fund (DIF) would like to announce the list of
10 Major Unitholders of DIF as of Record Date on March 1, 2022 as follows:

No.    Name    Units    % Proportion
1    TRUE CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED    2,485,561,907    23.379
2    SOCIAL SECURITY OFFICE    243,896,825    2.294
3    LAND AND HOUSES BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED    226,126,300    2.127
4    SOUTH EAST ASIA UK (TYPE C) NOMINESS LIMITED    199,739,990    1.879
5    THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON    169,130,400    1.591
6    TMB EASTSPRING Property and Infrastructure
Income Plus Flexible Fund    133,926,093    1.260
7    LH FINANCIAL GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED    125,000,000    1.176
8    KRUNGTHAI-AXA LIFE INSURANCE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED    114,264,194    1.075
9    Mr. Yongyut Charanvas     95,999,999    0.903
10    MUANG THAI LIFE ASSURANCE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED    94,811,060    0.892
Yours faithfully,
Digital Telecommunications Infrastructure Fund
By SCB Asset Management Company
(Mrs. Tipaphan Puttarawigorm)
Executive Director,
Property and Infrastructure Investment Group
______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Digital Telecommunications Infrastructure Fund published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 12:41:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
