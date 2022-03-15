Digital Telecommunications Infrastructure Fund : Announcement of 10 Major Unitholders of DIF as of Record Date on March 1, 2022

JorTor 11- 650066 March 15, 2022 To: President Stock Exchange of Thailand Re: Announcement of 10 Major Unitholders of DIF as of Record Date on March 1, 2022 SCB Asset Management Co., Ltd., the Management Company of Digital Telecommunications Infrastructure Fund (DIF) would like to announce the list of 10 Major Unitholders of DIF as of Record Date on March 1, 2022 as follows: No. Name Units % Proportion 1 TRUE CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED 2,485,561,907 23.379 2 SOCIAL SECURITY OFFICE 243,896,825 2.294 3 LAND AND HOUSES BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED 226,126,300 2.127 4 SOUTH EAST ASIA UK (TYPE C) NOMINESS LIMITED 199,739,990 1.879 5 THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON 169,130,400 1.591 6 TMB EASTSPRING Property and Infrastructure Income Plus Flexible Fund 133,926,093 1.260 7 LH FINANCIAL GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED 125,000,000 1.176 8 KRUNGTHAI-AXA LIFE INSURANCE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED 114,264,194 1.075 9 Mr. Yongyut Charanvas 95,999,999 0.903 10 MUANG THAI LIFE ASSURANCE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED 94,811,060 0.892 Yours faithfully, Digital Telecommunications Infrastructure Fund By SCB Asset Management Company (Mrs. Tipaphan Puttarawigorm) Executive Director, Property and Infrastructure Investment Group ______________________________________________________________________ This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.