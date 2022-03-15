Digital Telecommunications Infrastructure Fund : Announcement of 10 Major Unitholders of DIF as of Record Date on March 1, 2022

JorTor 11- 650066
March 15, 2022
To: President
Stock Exchange of Thailand
Re: Announcement of 10 Major Unitholders of DIF as of Record Date on March 1,
2022
SCB Asset Management Co., Ltd., the Management Company of Digital
Telecommunications Infrastructure Fund (DIF) would like to announce the list of
10 Major Unitholders of DIF as of Record Date on March 1, 2022 as follows:
No. Name Units % Proportion
1 TRUE CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED 2,485,561,907 23.379
2 SOCIAL SECURITY OFFICE 243,896,825 2.294
3 LAND AND HOUSES BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED 226,126,300 2.127
4 SOUTH EAST ASIA UK (TYPE C) NOMINESS LIMITED 199,739,990 1.879
5 THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON 169,130,400 1.591
6 TMB EASTSPRING Property and Infrastructure
Income Plus Flexible Fund 133,926,093 1.260
7 LH FINANCIAL GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED 125,000,000 1.176
8 KRUNGTHAI-AXA LIFE INSURANCE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED 114,264,194 1.075
9 Mr. Yongyut Charanvas 95,999,999 0.903
10 MUANG THAI LIFE ASSURANCE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED 94,811,060 0.892
Yours faithfully,
Digital Telecommunications Infrastructure Fund
By SCB Asset Management Company
(Mrs. Tipaphan Puttarawigorm)
Executive Director,
Property and Infrastructure Investment Group
