Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (Nasdaq: DTOCU) (the “Company” or “DTOC”) today announced that, on July 24, 2023, it had received notice from Digital Transformation Sponsor LLC (the “Sponsor”) of its intention to further extend the period of time by which the Company must complete its initial business combination with American Oncology Network, LLC (“AON”) from July 31, 2023 to August 31, 2023. The Company also announced that, on July 24, 2023, in accordance with the Company's certificate of incorporation, the Sponsor had timely deposited into the trust account an aggregate of $50,000 in order to effect such extension.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230724724887/en/