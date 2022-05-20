Log in
    APPS   US25400W1027

DIGITAL TURBINE, INC.

(APPS)
DIGITAL TURBINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Digital Turbine, Inc. on Behalf of Digital Turbine Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

05/20/2022 | 09:01pm EDT
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Digital Turbine, Inc. (“Digital Turbine” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: APPS) on behalf of Digital Turbine stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Digital Turbine has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On May 17, 2022, Digital Turbine announced that it will "restate its financial statements for the interim periods ended June 30, 2021, September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2021, following a review of the presentation of revenue net of license fees and revenue share for the Company's recently acquired businesses." The Company specified that "revenue for certain product lines of the recently acquired businesses, which are separate reportable segments, will now be reported net of license fees and revenue share, rather than on a gross basis, as had been previously reported."

On this news, Digital Turbine's stock fell $1.93, or 7.1%, to close at $25.28 per share on May 18, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Digital Turbine shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.


© Business Wire 2022
