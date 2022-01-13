Log in
Digital Turbine : Awesome in Austin

01/13/2022
We're psyched at Digital Turbine to have been able to be part of the awesome community in Austin for over 20 years. While 2021 saw our company grow through our acquisitions to different parts of the globe, our roots here in Austin, Texas remain stronger than ever. Which is why we were pleased to be the recipient of several local awards and honors recently.

First, in early December, the Greater Austin Chamber of Commerce honored our team with the Greater Austin Business Award for Technology Innovation - which was given to "A company or organization that has developed visionary and transformative technology that impacts the business market." We're pleased to have created a platform that helps our 600 advertiser, publisher, carrier, and OEM partners reach their business goals.

But aside from making great tech, Digital Turbine also prides itself on being an awesome place to work. Which is why we were equally honored to be recognized as on of the Best Places to Work in Austin in a variety of categories:

We strive to create a diverse, team-oriented culture where our employees feel empowered to make a difference. And the best way to do that is to provide a rewarding environment where employees are encouraged to have fun while they innovate. We're super excited to have closed out 2021 with these validations of our team and community!

Disclaimer

Digital Turbine Inc. published this content on 13 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2022 16:10:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
