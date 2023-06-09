Digital Turbine : Investor Presentation - June 2023

This presentation includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Statements in this presentation that are not statements of historical fact and that concern future results from operations, ﬁnancial position, economic conditions, product releases and any other statement that may be construed as a prediction of future performance or events, including ﬁnancial projections and growth in various products, are forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date made and which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may, should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, cause actual results to diﬀer materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These factors and risks include:
Risks Speciﬁc to our Business: we have a history of net losses; we have a limited operating history for our current portfolio of assets; the failure to successfully integrate our recent acquisitions may adversely aﬀect our future results; growth may place signiﬁcant demands on our management and our infrastructure; our operations are global in scope, and we face added business, political, regulatory, legal, operational, ﬁnancial and economic risks as a result of our international operations; our ﬁnancial results could vary signiﬁcantly from quarter-to-quarter and are diﬃcult to predict; a signiﬁcant portion of our revenue is derived from a limited number of wireless carriers and customers; the risk of impairment of our goodwill; the eﬀects of the current and any future general downturns in the U.S. and the global economy, including ﬁnancial market disruptions; our products, services and systems rely on software that is highly technical, and if it contains errors or viruses, our business could be adversely aﬀected; our business may involve the use, transmission and storage of conﬁdential information and personally identiﬁable information, and the failure to properly safeguard such information could result in signiﬁcant reputational harm and monetary damages; system security risks and cyber-attacks could disrupt our internal operations or information technology services provided to customers; our business and growth may suﬀer if we are unable to hire and retain key talent; if we are unable to maintain our corporate culture, our business could be harmed; if we make future acquisitions, this could require signiﬁcant management attention and disrupt our business; if we fail to implement or are delayed in the implementation of our new ERP system platform, we may not be able to eﬀectively transact our business or produce our ﬁnancial statements on a timely basis; adverse eﬀects of negative developments aﬀecting the ﬁnancial services industry, including events or concerns involving liquidity, defaults, or non-performance by ﬁnancial institutions.
Risks Related to the Mobile Advertising Industry: the mobile advertising business is an intensely competitive industry, and we may not be able to compete successfully; the markets for our products and services are rapidly evolving and may decline or experience limited growth; our business is dependent on the continued growth in usage of smartphones and other mobile connected devices; wireless technologies are changing rapidly, and we may not be successful in working with these new technologies; the complexity of and incompatibilities among mobile devices may require us to use additional resources for the development of our products and services; if wireless subscribers do not continue to use their mobile devices to access mobile content and other applications, our business growth and future revenue may be adversely aﬀected; a shift of technology platform by wireless carriers and mobile device manufacturers could lengthen the development period for our oﬀerings, increase our costs, and cause our oﬀerings to be published later than anticipated; actual or perceived security vulnerabilities in devices or wireless networks could
adversely aﬀect our revenue; we may be subject to legal liability associated with providing mobile and online services; risks of public health issues, such as a major epidemic or pandemic; risk related to geopolitical conditions and the global economy, including ﬁnancial markets, and inﬂation; risk related to the geopolitical relationship between the U.S. and China or changes in China's economic and regulatory landscape.
Industry Regulatory Risks: we are subject to rapidly changing and increasingly stringent laws, regulations and contractual requirements related to privacy, data security, and protection of children; we are subject to anti-corruption, import/export, government sanction, and similar laws, especially related to our international operations; government regulation of our marketing methods could restrict or prevent our ability to adequately advertise and promote our content, products and services available in certain jurisdictions; regulatory requirements pertaining to the marketing, advertising, and promotion of our products and services; governmental regulation of our marketing methods.
Risks Related to Our Intellectual Property and Potential Liability: third parties may obtain and improperly use our intellectual property; and if so, our competitive position may be adversely aﬀected, particularly if we do not, or are unable to, adequately protect our intellectual property rights; third parties may sue us for intellectual property infringement, which may prevent or limit our use of the intellectual property and disrupt our business and could require us to pay signiﬁcant damage awards; our platform contains open source software; litigation may harm our business; indemnity provisions in various agreements potentially expose us to substantial liability for intellectual property infringement, damages caused by malicious software, and other losses.
Risks Relating to Our Common Stock and Capital Structure: we have secured and unsecured indebtedness, which could limit our ﬁnancial ﬂexibility; to service our debt and fund our other obligations and capital requirements, we will require a signiﬁcant amount of cash, and our ability to generate cash will depend on many factors beyond our control; the market price of our common stock is likely to be highly volatile and subject to wide ﬂuctuations, and you may be unable to resell your shares at or above the current price or the price at which you purchased your shares; risk of not being able to raise capital to grow our business; risk to trading volume of lack of securities or industry analysts research coverage; we have identiﬁed a material weakness in our internal control over ﬁnancial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures which could, if not remediated, result in additional material misstatements in our ﬁnancial statements; maintaining and improvising ﬁnancial controls and being a public company may strain resources; anti-takeover provisions in our charter documents could make an acquisition of our company more diﬃcult; our bylaws designate Delaware as the exclusive forum for certain disputes. Other risks described in the risk factors in Item 1A of our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K under the heading "Risk Factors" and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q ﬁled with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
