Digital Turbine : Investor Presentation - June 2023

This presentation includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Statements in this presentation that are not statements of historical fact and that concern future results from operations, ﬁnancial position, economic conditions, product releases and any other statement that may be construed as a prediction of future performance or events, including ﬁnancial projections and growth in various products, are forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date made and which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may, should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, cause actual results to diﬀer materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These factors and risks include:

Risks Speciﬁc to our Business: we have a history of net losses; we have a limited operating history for our current portfolio of assets; the failure to successfully integrate our recent acquisitions may adversely aﬀect our future results; growth may place signiﬁcant demands on our management and our infrastructure; our operations are global in scope, and we face added business, political, regulatory, legal, operational, ﬁnancial and economic risks as a result of our international operations; our ﬁnancial results could vary signiﬁcantly from quarter-to-quarter and are diﬃcult to predict; a signiﬁcant portion of our revenue is derived from a limited number of wireless carriers and customers; the risk of impairment of our goodwill; the eﬀects of the current and any future general downturns in the U.S. and the global economy, including ﬁnancial market disruptions; our products, services and systems rely on software that is highly technical, and if it contains errors or viruses, our business could be adversely aﬀected; our business may involve the use, transmission and storage of conﬁdential information and personally identiﬁable information, and the failure to properly safeguard such information could result in signiﬁcant reputational harm and monetary damages; system security risks and cyber-attacks could disrupt our internal operations or information technology services provided to customers; our business and growth may suﬀer if we are unable to hire and retain key talent; if we are unable to maintain our corporate culture, our business could be harmed; if we make future acquisitions, this could require signiﬁcant management attention and disrupt our business; if we fail to implement or are delayed in the implementation of our new ERP system platform, we may not be able to eﬀectively transact our business or produce our ﬁnancial statements on a timely basis; adverse eﬀects of negative developments aﬀecting the ﬁnancial services industry, including events or concerns involving liquidity, defaults, or non-performance by ﬁnancial institutions.

Risks Related to the Mobile Advertising Industry: the mobile advertising business is an intensely competitive industry, and we may not be able to compete successfully; the markets for our products and services are rapidly evolving and may decline or experience limited growth; our business is dependent on the continued growth in usage of smartphones and other mobile connected devices; wireless technologies are changing rapidly, and we may not be successful in working with these new technologies; the complexity of and incompatibilities among mobile devices may require us to use additional resources for the development of our products and services; if wireless subscribers do not continue to use their mobile devices to access mobile content and other applications, our business growth and future revenue may be adversely aﬀected; a shift of technology platform by wireless carriers and mobile device manufacturers could lengthen the development period for our oﬀerings, increase our costs, and cause our oﬀerings to be published later than anticipated; actual or perceived security vulnerabilities in devices or wireless networks could