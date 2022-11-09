Digital Turbine Reports Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Financial Results

Second Quarter Revenue Totaled $174.9 Million

Second Quarter GAAP Net Income of $11.7 Million and GAAP EPS of $0.11; Second Quarter Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income1 of $35.0 Million and Non GAAP EPS of $0.34

Second Quarter Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA2 of $48.2 Million Increased 1% Year-Over-Year

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Turbine, Inc. (Nasdaq: APPS) announced financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Recent Financial Highlights:

Fiscal second quarter of 2023 revenue totaled $174.9 million representing a 7% decline year-over-year as compared to the fiscal second quarter of 2022.

representing a 7% decline year-over-year as compared to the fiscal second quarter of 2022. GAAP net income for the fiscal second quarter of 2023 was $11.7 million , or $0.11 per share, as compared to a GAAP net loss for the fiscal second quarter of 2022 of $5.9 million , or ($0.06) per share. Non-GAAP adjusted net income 1 for the fiscal second quarter of 2023 was $35.0 million , or $0.34 per share, as compared to Non-GAAP adjusted net income 1 of $45.3 million , or $0.44 per share, in the fiscal second quarter of 2022.

, or per share, as compared to a GAAP net loss for the fiscal second quarter of 2022 of , or per share. Non-GAAP adjusted net income for the fiscal second quarter of 2023 was , or per share, as compared to Non-GAAP adjusted net income of , or per share, in the fiscal second quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA2 for the fiscal second quarter of 2023 was $48.2 million , representing an increase of 1% as compared to Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA2 of $47.9 million in the fiscal second quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin2 increased to 28% in the fiscal second quarter of 2023, representing an all-time high for the Company.

"In these challenging macroeconomic times, I was pleased that we continue to showcase our profitable business model and ability to expand margins in an inflationary environment," said Bill Stone, CEO. "We managed to achieve financial results that exceeded the midpoints of our profitability guidance for the second quarter. Our fiscal second quarter adjusted EBITDA margin reached an all-time high of 28% during the second quarter, which is a testament to the relative efficiencies and inherent cash flow generation of our platform business model. We have now delivered more than three times the adjusted EBITDA in the past six quarters than we did in the previous six years combined."

Mr. Stone concluded, "Beyond the stated financial performance, I want to also acknowledge the significant progress that we are continuing to make with respect to a number of key strategic initiatives, such as OneDT Integration, SingleTap and AppHub, that we expect will be meaningful contributors to the next significant wave of growth at Digital Turbine. We believe that we are ideally positioned to help empower our telecom partners, as well as large global publishers and advertisers across our platform, to capitalize on an expanding range of innovative new app distribution opportunities. We look forward to detailing more specific progress made on these fronts in the quarters to come."

Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Financial Results

Total revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was $174.9 million. Total On-Device Solutions revenue before intercompany eliminations, was $108.5 million. Before intercompany eliminations, total revenue from our App Growth Platform was $68.3 million.

GAAP net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was $11.7 million, or $0.11 per share, as compared to a GAAP net loss of $5.9 million, or ($0.06) per share for the second quarter of fiscal 2022. Non-GAAP adjusted net income1 for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was $35.0 million, or $0.34 per share, as compared to Non-GAAP adjusted net income of $45.3 million, or $0.44 per share, in the second quarter of fiscal 2022.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA2 for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was $48.2 million, representing an increase of 1% year-over-year when compared to Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $47.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022. The reconciliations between GAAP and Non-GAAP financial results for all referenced periods are provided in the tables immediately following the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows below.

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of November 9, 2022, the Company currently expects the following for the third quarter of fiscal 2023:

Revenue of between $180 million and $190 million

and Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA 2 of between $53 million and $57 million

of between and Non-GAAP adjusted EPS1 of $0.36 to $0.39 , based on approximately 104 million diluted shares outstanding and an effective tax rate of 25% in the fiscal third quarter

It is not reasonably practicable to provide a business outlook for GAAP net income because the Company cannot reasonably estimate the changes in stock-based compensation expense, which is directly impacted by changes in the Company's stock price, or other items that are difficult to predict with precision.

About Digital Turbine, Inc.

Digital Turbine is the leading independent mobile growth platform and levels up the landscape for advertisers, publishers, carriers and OEMS. By integrating a full ad stack with proprietary technology built into devices by wireless operators and OEMs, Digital Turbine supercharges advertising and monetization. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with global offices in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, London, Berlin, Singapore, Tel Aviv and other cities serving top agency, app developer and advertising markets. For additional information visit www.digitalturbine.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, Digital Turbine uses non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include non-GAAP adjusted net income and earnings per share ("EPS"), non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP free cash flow, and non-GAAP gross profit. Reconciliations to the nearest GAAP measures of all non-GAAP measures included in this press release can be found in the tables below.

Non-GAAP measures are provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance, prospects for the future and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding financial performance by excluding certain expenses and benefits that may not be indicative of recurring core business operating results. The Company believes the non-GAAP measures that exclude such items when viewed in conjunction with GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations enhance the comparability of results against prior periods and allow for greater transparency of financial results. The Company believes non-GAAP measures facilitate management's internal comparison of its financial performance to that of prior periods as well as trend analysis for budgeting and planning purposes. The presentation of non-GAAP measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

1Non-GAAP adjusted net income and EPS are defined as GAAP net income and EPS adjusted to exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangibles, change in fair value of contingent liability, and transaction-related expenses and compensation costs. Readers are cautioned that non-GAAP adjusted net income and EPS should not be construed as an alternative to comparable GAAP net income figures determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP as an indicator of profitability or performance, which is the most comparable measure under GAAP.

2Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is calculated as GAAP net income excluding the following cash and non-cash expenses: stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, net interest income/(expense), change in fair value of contingent liability, foreign exchange transaction gains/(losses), income tax provision, and transaction-related expenses and compensation costs. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue. Readers are cautioned that non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP as an indicator of performance, which is the most comparable measure under GAAP.

3Non-GAAP free cash flow, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net cash provided by operating activities (as stated in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows), excluding transaction-related expenses and compensation costs, reduced by capital expenditures. Readers are cautioned that free cash flow should not be construed as an alternative to net cash provided by operating activities determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP as an indicator of profitability, performance or liquidity, which is the most comparable measure under GAAP.

4Non-GAAP gross profit is defined as GAAP income from operations adjusted to exclude the effect of product development costs, sales and marketing costs, general and administrative costs, and depreciation of software. Readers are cautioned that non-GAAP gross profit should not be construed as an alternative to income from operations determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP as an indicator of profitability or performance, which is the most comparable measure under GAAP.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP adjusted net income and EPS, non-GAAP free cash flow, and non-GAAP gross profit are used by management as internal measures of profitability and performance. They have been included because the Company believes that the measures are used by certain investors to assess the Company's financial performance before non-cash charges and certain costs that the Company does not believe are reflective of its underlying business.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this news release that are not statements of historical fact and that concern future results from operations, financial position, economic conditions, product releases and any other statement that may be construed as a prediction of future performance or events, including financial projections and growth in various products are forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date made and which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may, should one or more of these risks uncertainties or other factors materialize, cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These factors and risks include:

a decline in general economic conditions nationally and internationally

decreased market demand for our products and services

market acceptance and brand awareness of our products

risks associated with indebtedness

the ability to comply with financial covenants in outstanding indebtedness

the ability to protect our intellectual property rights

risks associated with adoption of our platform among existing customers (including the impact of possible delays with major carrier and OEM partners in the roll out for mobile phones deploying our platform)

actual mobile device sales and sell-through where our platform is deployed is out of our control

risks associated with our ability to manage the business amid the COVID-19 pandemic and difficult macroeconomic environment

the impact of COVID-19 and the macroeconomic environment on our partners, digital advertising spend and consumer purchase behavior

the impact of COVID-19 and the macroeconomic environment on our results of operations

risks associated with new privacy laws, such as the European Union's GDPR and similar laws which may require changes to our development and user interface for certain functionality of our mobile platform

risks associated with the activities of advertisers

risks associated with the timing of our platform software pushes to the embedded bases of carrier and OEM partners

risks associated with end user take rates of carrier and OEM software pushes which include our platform

new customer adoption and time to revenue with new carrier and OEM partners is subject to delays and factors out of our control

risks associated with fluctuations in the number of our platform slots across US carrier partners

required customization and technical integration which may slow down time to revenue notwithstanding the existence of a distribution agreement

risks associated with delays in major mobile phone launches, or the failure of such launches to achieve the scale

customer adoption that either we or the market may expect

the difficulty of extrapolating monthly demand to quarterly demand

the challenges, given the Company's comparatively small size, to expand the combined Company's global reach, accelerate growth and create a scalable, low-capex business model that drives EBITDA (as well as adjusted EBITDA)

ability as a smaller company to manage international operations

varying and often unpredictable levels of orders; the challenges inherent in technology development necessary to maintain the Company's competitive advantage such as adherence to release schedules and the costs and time required for finalization and gaining market acceptance of new products

changes in economic conditions and market demand

rapid and complex changes occurring in the mobile marketplace

pricing and other activities by competitors

technology management risk as the Company needs to adapt to a rapidly developing mobile device marketplace, complex specifications of different carriers and the management of a complex technology platform given the Company's relatively limited resources

system security risks and cyberattacks

risks and uncertainties associated with the integration of the acquisition of AdColony, including our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisition

risks and uncertainties associated with the integration of the acquisition of Fyber, including our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisition

challenges and risks associated with our rapid growth by acquisitions and resulting significant demands on our management and infrastructure

challenges and risks associated with our global operations and related business, political, regulatory, operational, financial, and economic risks as a result of our global operations

other risks including those described from time to time in Digital Turbine's filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), press releases and other communications.

You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Digital Turbine, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income / (Loss) (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts)





Three months ended September 30,



2022

2021 Net revenue

$ 174,859

$ 188,568 Costs of revenue and operating expenses







License fees and revenue share

76,881

91,508 Other direct costs of revenue

9,199

7,827 Product development

14,736

13,915 Sales and marketing

15,490

17,479 General and administrative

37,471

41,307 Total costs of revenue and operating expenses

153,777

172,036 Income from operations

21,082

16,532 Interest and other income / (expense), net







Change in fair value of contingent consideration

—

(22,087) Interest expense, net

(5,229)

(1,955) Foreign exchange transaction loss

(281)

(249) Other income / (expense), net

312

(477) Total interest and other income / (expense), net

(5,198)

(24,768) Income / (loss) before income taxes

15,884

(8,236) Income tax provision / (benefit)

4,181

(2,349) Net income / (loss)

11,703

(5,887) Less: net income / (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest

39

(35) Net income / (loss) attributable to Digital Turbine, Inc.

11,664

(5,852) Other comprehensive loss







Foreign currency translation adjustment

(9,246)

(15,892) Comprehensive income / (loss)

2,457

(21,779) Less: comprehensive income / (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest

32

(128) Comprehensive income / (loss) attributable to Digital Turbine, Inc.

$ 2,425

$ (21,651) Net income / (loss) per common share







Basic

$ 0.12

$ (0.06) Diluted

$ 0.11

$ (0.06) Weighted-average common shares outstanding







Basic

98,887

96,157 Diluted

102,898

96,157

Digital Turbine, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except par value and share amounts)





September 30, 2022

March 31, 2022



(Unaudited)



ASSETS







Current assets







Cash

$ 82,653

$ 126,768 Restricted cash

560

394 Accounts receivable, net

255,666

263,139 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

26,479

20,570 Total current assets

365,358

410,871 Property and equipment, net

36,891

31,086 Right-of-use assets

11,358

15,439 Intangible assets, net

407,669

440,589 Goodwill

548,240

559,792 Other non-current assets

4,613

732 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 1,374,129

$ 1,458,509









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDER'S EQUITY







Current liabilities







Accounts payable

$ 171,571

$ 167,858 Accrued license fees and revenue share

79,167

95,170 Accrued compensation

14,932

28,775 Acquisition purchase price liabilities

—

50,000 Current portion of debt

—

12,500 Other current liabilities

46,931

30,960 Total current liabilities

312,601

385,263 Long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs

447,193

520,785 Deferred tax liabilities, net

16,684

19,976 Other non-current liabilities

11,948

16,270 Total liabilities

788,426

942,294 Commitments and contingencies (Note 13)







Stockholders' equity







Preferred stock







Series A convertible preferred stock at $0.0001 par value; 2,000,000 shares

authorized, 100,000 issued and outstanding (liquidation preference of $1)

100

100 Common stock







$0.0001 par value: 200,000,000 shares authorized; 99,743,560 issued and

98,985,435 outstanding at September 30, 2022; 97,921,826 issued and

97,163,701 outstanding at March 31, 2022

10

10 Additional paid-in capital

803,276

745,661 Treasury stock (758,125 shares at September 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022)

(71)

(71) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(54,329)

(39,341) Accumulated deficit

(165,202)

(191,788) Total stockholders' equity attributable to Digital Turbine, Inc.

583,784

514,571 Non-controlling interest

1,919

1,644 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 1,374,129

$ 1,458,509

Digital Turbine, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (in thousands)





Three months ended September 30,



2022

2021 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income / (loss)

$ 11,703

$ (5,887) Adjustments to reconcile net income / (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

20,081

16,328 Non-cash interest expense

198

171 Stock-based compensation expense

5,779

5,925 Change in fair value of contingent consideration

—

22,087 Right-of-use asset

2,425

1,323 Deferred income taxes

(3,278)

(2,699) Foreign exchange transaction (gain) / loss

281

— (Increase) / decrease in assets:







Accounts receivable, gross

3,290

(13,038) Allowance for doubtful accounts

1,363

(57) Prepaid expenses and other current assets

359

(425) Other non-current assets

(52)

(65) Increase / (decrease) in liabilities:







Accounts payable

(3,347)

16,280 Accrued license fees and revenue share

(7,433)

(2,191) Accrued compensation

(3,524)

1,262 Other current liabilities

2,038

188 Other non-current liabilities

(2,203)

(2,451) Net cash provided by operating activities

27,680

36,751









Cash flows from investing activities







Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired

—

(21,452) Capital expenditures

(6,517)

(6,047) Net cash used in investing activities

(6,517)

(27,499)









Cash flows from financing activities







Proceeds from borrowings

—

30,093 Options and warrants exercised

643

1,460 Payment of withholding taxes for net share settlement of equity awards

(1,572)

— Repayment of debt obligations

(25,992)

(26,576) Net cash provided by / (used in) financing activities

(26,921)

4,977









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

(868)

(2,024)









Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

(6,626)

12,205









Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

89,839

84,012









Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 83,213

$ 96,217

REVENUE BY SEGMENT (in thousands) (Unaudited)













































Three months ended September 30,

















2022

2021

% Change On Device Solutions















$ 108,466

$ 129,449

(16) % App Growth Platform















68,256

64,177

6 % Elimination















(1,863)

(5,058)

(63) % Consolidated















$ 174,859

$ 188,568

(7) %

GAAP INCOME FROM OPERATIONS TO NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT (in thousands) (Unaudited)













Three months ended September 30,



2022

2021 Net revenue

$ 174,859

$ 188,568 Income from operations

21,082

16,532 Add-back items:







Product development

14,736

13,915 Sales and marketing

15,490

17,479 General and administrative

37,471

41,307 Depreciation of software included in other direct costs of revenue

1,763

734 Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 90,542

$ 89,967 Non-GAAP gross profit percentage

52 %

48 %























GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET INCOME (in thousands) (Unaudited)













Three months ended September 30,



2022

2021 Net income / (loss)

$ 11,703

$ (5,887) Add-back items:







Stock-based compensation expense

5,779

5,925 Amortization of intangibles

16,185

13,999 Adjustment to estimated earn-out liability

—

22,087 Transaction expenses

1,284

9,159 Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations

$ 34,951

$ 45,283 Non-GAAP adjusted net income per share from continuing operations

$ 0.34

$ 0.44 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted

102,898

102,721







GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA (in thousands) (Unaudited)













Three months ended September 30,



2022

2021 Net income / (loss) from continuing operations

$ 11,703

$ (5,887) Add-back items:







Stock-based compensation expense

5,779

5,925 Depreciation and amortization

20,081

16,328 Interest expense, net

5,229

1,955 Other income / (expense), net

(312)

477 Change in fair value of contingent consideration

—

22,087 Foreign exchange transaction loss

281

249 Income tax provision / (benefit)

4,181

(2,349) Transaction expenses

1,284

9,159 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA

$ 48,226

$ 47,944







GAAP CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO NON-GAAP FREE CASH FLOW (in thousands) (Unaudited)













Three months ended September 30,



2022

2021 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 27,680

$ 36,751 Capital expenditures

(6,517)

(6,047) Transaction expenses

1,284

9,159 Non-GAAP free cash flow provided by continuing operations

$ 22,447

$ 39,863

