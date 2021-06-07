Log in
    APPS   US25400W1027

DIGITAL TURBINE, INC.

(APPS)
Digital Turbine : to Participate in the 2021 Bank of America Securities Global Technology Conference on June 9th, 2021

06/07/2021 | 12:06pm EDT
AUSTIN, Texas, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Turbine, Inc. (Nasdaq: APPS) announced today that CEO Bill Stone will be participating in a fireside chat at the 2021 Bank of America Global Technology Conference on Wednesday, June 9th, 2021. The fireside chat presentation is scheduled to begin at 7:00am PT/10:00am ET.  A live webcast and replay will be available on the investor relations sections of Digital Turbine's website (http://ir.digitalturbine.com/events).  Additionally, Mr. Stone and CFO Barrett Garrison will host one-on-one and small group investor meetings throughout the conference. 

About Digital Turbine, Inc.

Digital Turbine simplifies content discovery and delivers relevant content directly to consumer devices. The Company's on-demand media platform powers frictionless app and content discovery, user acquisition and engagement, operational efficiency and monetization opportunities. Digital Turbine's technology platform has been adopted by more than 40 mobile operators and OEMs worldwide, and has delivered more than three billion app preloads for tens of thousands of advertising campaigns. The Company is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with global offices in Arlington, Durham, Mumbai, San Francisco, Singapore and Tel Aviv. For additional information visit www.digitalturbine.com.

Follow Digital Turbine:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/DigitalTurbine 
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DigitalTurbineInc 
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-turbine?trk=tyah&trkInfo=tas:digital+tur

Investor Relations Contacts:

Brian Bartholomew
Digital Turbine
brian.bartholomew@digitalturbine.com

Digital Turbine - Right App. Right Person. Right Time. (PRNewsFoto/Digital Turbine, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Digital Turbine, Inc.)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-turbine-to-participate-in-the-2021-bank-of-america-securities-global-technology-conference-on-june-9th-2021-301306950.html

SOURCE Digital Turbine, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
