AUSTIN, Texas, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Turbine, Inc. (Nasdaq: APPS), a global mobile platform company, announced it will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its fiscal 2025 first quarter financial results and operating progress on Wednesday, August 7th, at 4:30pm ET/1:30pm PT. The call, hosted by Digital Turbine's Chief Executive Officer Bill Stone and Chief Financial Officer Barrett Garrison, can be accessed via webcast link: https://app.webinar.net/ze2pJnEO7wo. The call can also be accessed by dialing 888-317-6003 in the United States (or 412-317-6061 from international locations) and entering access code 3764675. A live and archived webcast of the call can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of Digital Turbine's website. The webcast will be archived for a period of one year.

For those unable to join the live call, a playback will be available through August 14, 2024. The replay can be accessed by dialing 877-344-7529 in the United States or 412-317-0088 from international locations, passcode 5789476.

Digital Turbine powers superior mobile consumer experiences and results for the world's leading telcos, advertisers, and publishers. Our end-to-end platform uniquely simplifies its partners' ability to supercharge their awareness, acquisition, and monetization – connecting them with more consumers, in more ways, across more devices. Digital Turbine is headquartered in North America, with offices around the world. For additional information visit www.digitalturbine.com.

