    APPS   US25400W1027

DIGITAL TURBINE, INC.

(APPS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:25 2022-06-24 pm EDT
17.34 USD   +4.52%
02:31pFederman & Sherwood Reminds Digital Turbine, Inc. Investors of Deadline to File for Lead Plaintiff
BU
06/21Federman & Sherwood Continues Its Investigation into Digital Turbine, Inc
BU
06/14DIGITAL TURBINE : Building a Mediation with Purpose and Value
PU
Federman & Sherwood Reminds Digital Turbine, Inc. Investors of Deadline to File for Lead Plaintiff

06/24/2022 | 02:31pm EDT
Federman & Sherwood continues its investigation into Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS). Federman & Sherwood reminds Digital Turbine, Inc. investors who purchased common stock during the Class Period (August 9, 2021 through May 17, 2022) that they have until August 5, 2022 to move the Court to serve as a lead plaintiff for the entire Class.

To learn how to participate in this action or to file for lead plaintiff, please visit https://www.federmanlaw.com/blog/federman-sherwood-reminds-digital-turbine-inc-investors-of-deadline-to-file-for-lead-plaintiff

If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information, or should you have any questions regarding this notice or preservation of your rights, please contact: Lacrista A. Bagley at lab@federmanlaw.com or visit the firm’s website at www.federmanlaw.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on DIGITAL TURBINE, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 255 M - -
Net income 2022 33,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 454 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 41,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 632 M 1 632 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,66x
EV / Sales 2023 2,30x
Nbr of Employees 844
Free-Float 95,9%
Chart DIGITAL TURBINE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Digital Turbine, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIGITAL TURBINE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 16,59 $
Average target price 47,50 $
Spread / Average Target 186%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William G. Stone Chief Executive Officer & Director
Barrett Garrison Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert M. Deutschman Chairman
Christine Collins Chief Technology Officer
Kirstie Elizabeth Brown Executive VP-Global Finance & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIGITAL TURBINE, INC.-72.80%1 550
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-23.03%1 893 168
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-32.89%47 209
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-49.31%47 132
SYNOPSYS INC.-18.25%46 081
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-21.67%40 250