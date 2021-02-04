Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Digital Turbine, Inc.    APPS

DIGITAL TURBINE, INC.

(APPS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Gaming Publishers & Preloads: Next Level of Discovery

02/04/2021 | 03:19pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Key Takeaways:
  • Game publishers use preloads 5x more than other app publishers.
  • Preloads helping gaming publishers break into global markets.
  • All types of preloads lead to high open rates and returning players.
  • Millions of new players due to gaming app preloads.

A few weeks ago, I wrote about how gamers prefer finding new games via preloads than any other UA method. But gamers aren't the only ones who prefer preloads - Game publishers are using them to find a competitive edge as well. Gaming publishers across the mobile industry are preloading their apps five times more than other app publishers. With stellar conversion rates across all types of games, gaming preloads are seeing noteworthy success.

Catching Their Interest

Catching the interest of new gamers isn't easy, especially with an ever-expanding gaming market. Publishers are finding preloads can bridge the disconnect many gamers feel with traditional UA methods. In a highly competitive space, ad promos fight for social and web attention but miss roughly half of your potential players. On the other hand, preloads are engaging a potential 1.1 billion gamers - in ways the usual UA ads won't.

Unpacking the market further, we're seeing the preload strategy show some impressive use. All these preloads aren't just U.S. based either - leading game publishers are powering out into markets for global scale. While U.S. markets take the lead at over 70M game preloads, non-U.S. markets saw nearly 50M preloads in Q2 of 2020.

Preloads Claim Big Wins

All of this makes one thing crystal clear: preloads are running strong in the market. Within 90 days, game preloads of all types get played, and a wide roundup of gaming app categories have high conversion rates. Ultimately, we see 37% of preloads on average lead to ongoing play, which is no doubt a huge number when considering the millions of mobile users jumping into these games.

No matter what lane your games are in, you can hit the big time too. Learn more in our insight report to see how your games can start ranking up with preloads.

Disclaimer

Digital Turbine Inc. published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 20:16:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DIGITAL TURBINE, INC.
09:19aGAMING PUBLISHERS & PRELOADS : Next Level of Discovery
PU
07:46aSECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Outpacing Broader Thursday Markets
MT
07:01aDIGITAL TURBINE : Roth Capital Adjusts Digital Turbine PT to $87 From $70, Maint..
MT
05:19aDIGITAL TURBINE : Craig-Hallum Adjusts Digital Turbine's Price Target to $80 Fro..
MT
04:46aDIGITAL TURBINE : Oppenheimer Adjusts Digital Turbine's Price Target to $90 From..
MT
03:15aSECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Mixed Premarket Thursday
MT
01:15aDIGITAL TURBINE : B. Riley Adjusts Digital Turbine's Price Target to $85 From $7..
MT
02/03MT NEWSWIRES AFTER HOURS WATCH LIST : Avnw, apps, hyre
MT
02/03DIGITAL TURBINE : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/03DIGITAL TURBINE : Soars After Cranking Up Q3 Results, Blowing Past Wall Street F..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 301 M - -
Net income 2021 40,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 153x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 762 M 5 762 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 19,2x
Capi. / Sales 2022 14,7x
Nbr of Employees 207
Free-Float 95,3%
Chart DIGITAL TURBINE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Digital Turbine, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIGITAL TURBINE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 73,14 $
Last Close Price 64,44 $
Spread / Highest target 35,0%
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William G. Stone Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert M. Deutschman Chairman
Kirstie Elizabeth Brown Executive VP-Global Finance & Operations
Barrett Garrison Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christine Collins Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIGITAL TURBINE, INC.13.93%5 716
MICROSOFT CORPORATION7.68%1 832 758
SEA LIMITED22.35%124 491
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.12.79%111 055
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC4.33%61 013
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE2.32%53 434
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ