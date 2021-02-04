Gaming Publishers & Preloads: Next Level of Discovery

Game publishers use preloads 5x more than other app publishers.

Preloads helping gaming publishers break into global markets.

All types of preloads lead to high open rates and returning players.

Millions of new players due to gaming app preloads.

A few weeks ago, I wrote about how gamers prefer finding new games via preloads than any other UA method. But gamers aren't the only ones who prefer preloads - Game publishers are using them to find a competitive edge as well. Gaming publishers across the mobile industry are preloading their apps five times more than other app publishers. With stellar conversion rates across all types of games, gaming preloads are seeing noteworthy success.

Catching the interest of new gamers isn't easy, especially with an ever-expanding gaming market. Publishers are finding preloads can bridge the disconnect many gamers feel with traditional UA methods. In a highly competitive space, ad promos fight for social and web attention but miss roughly half of your potential players. On the other hand, preloads are engaging a potential 1.1 billion gamers - in ways the usual UA ads won't.

Unpacking the market further, we're seeing the preload strategy show some impressive use. All these preloads aren't just U.S. based either - leading game publishers are powering out into markets for global scale. While U.S. markets take the lead at over 70M game preloads, non-U.S. markets saw nearly 50M preloads in Q2 of 2020.

All of this makes one thing crystal clear: preloads are running strong in the market. Within 90 days, game preloads of all types get played, and a wide roundup of gaming app categories have high conversion rates. Ultimately, we see 37% of preloads on average lead to ongoing play, which is no doubt a huge number when considering the millions of mobile users jumping into these games.

No matter what lane your games are in, you can hit the big time too. Learn more in our insight report to see how your games can start ranking up with preloads.