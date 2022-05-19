Log in
    APPS   US25400W1027

DIGITAL TURBINE, INC.

(APPS)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/19 10:08:34 am EDT
26.19 USD   +3.58%
INVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) on Behalf of Investors
BU
05/18The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) on Behalf of Investors
BU
05/17Digital Turbine to Restate Financial Statements But No Change Expected to Non-GAAP Gross Profit, Adjusted EBITDA; Reaffirms 2022 Earnings Forecast
MT
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) on Behalf of Investors

05/19/2022 | 10:02am EDT
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Digital Turbine, Inc. (“Digital Turbine” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: APPS) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On May 17, 2022, Digital Turbine announced that it will “restate its financial statements for the interim periods ended June 30, 2021, September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2021, following a review of the presentation of revenue net of license fees and revenue share for the Company's recently acquired businesses.” The Company specified that “revenue for certain product lines of the recently acquired businesses, which are separate reportable segments, will now be reported net of license fees and revenue share, rather than on a gross basis, as had been previously reported.”

On this news, Digital Turbine’s stock fell $1.93, or 7.1%, to close at $25.28 per share on May 18, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Digital Turbine securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2022
