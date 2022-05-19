Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Digital Turbine, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APPS   US25400W1027

DIGITAL TURBINE, INC.

(APPS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/19 11:54:39 am EDT
27.28 USD   +7.91%
10:02aINVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) on Behalf of Investors
BU
05/18The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) on Behalf of Investors
BU
05/17Digital Turbine to Restate Financial Statements But No Change Expected to Non-GAAP Gross Profit, Adjusted EBITDA; Reaffirms 2022 Earnings Forecast
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rosen Law Firm Encourages Digital Turbine, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – APPS

05/19/2022 | 11:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) resulting from allegations that Digital Turbine may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Digital Turbine securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=6272 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On May 17, 2022, Digital Turbine issued a press release "announc[ing] . . . that it will restate its financial statements for the interim periods ended June 30, 2021, September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2021, following a review of the presentation of revenue net of license fees and revenue share for the Company's recently acquired businesses." Digital Turbine specified that "[t]he revenue for certain product lines of the recently acquired businesses, which are separate reportable segments, will now be reported net of license fees and revenue share, rather than on a gross basis, as had been previously reported. The changes have the offsetting effect of decreasing both revenue and license fees and revenue share in a like amount, while simultaneously increasing reported gross profit margin and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA margin, in the interim financial statements for each relevant period. There is no change to the previously reported GAAP income from operations, GAAP net income/loss, Non-GAAP gross profit, Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP free cash flow results. Restated interim consolidated financial statements for each of the affected quarters will be filed as amendments to the respective Company's Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission on or before May 31, 2022."

On this news, Digital Turbine's stock price fell $1.93 per share, or 7.09%, to close at $25.28 per share on May 18, 2022.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about DIGITAL TURBINE, INC.
10:02aINVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Digital Turbine..
BU
05/18The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS..
BU
05/17Digital Turbine to Restate Financial Statements But No Change Expected to Non-GAAP Gros..
MT
05/17DIGITAL TURBINE, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Non-Reliance on Pre..
AQ
05/17DIGITAL TURBINE TO HOST FOURTH QUART : 30pm ET
PR
05/17Digital Turbine Announces Fiscal 2022 Quarterly Results to be Restated to Reflect Recog..
PR
05/11Lesser Known Apps Outperforming 46% of Leading Brands
PR
04/27Digital Turbine Teams Up With Accuweather for App Distribution, Other Projects
MT
04/27Digital Turbine and Accuweather Partners to Scale its Weather App and Content Globally
CI
04/25MOBILE MONDAY : Is Netflix Still on Top, Gen Z Wants Brands in the Metaverse, and More Con..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DIGITAL TURBINE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 255 M - -
Net income 2022 33,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 454 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 62,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 451 M 2 451 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,32x
EV / Sales 2023 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 280
Free-Float 96,2%
Chart DIGITAL TURBINE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Digital Turbine, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIGITAL TURBINE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 25,28 $
Average target price 93,75 $
Spread / Average Target 271%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William G. Stone Chief Executive Officer & Director
Barrett Garrison Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert M. Deutschman Chairman
Christine Collins Chief Technology Officer
Kirstie Elizabeth Brown Executive VP-Global Finance & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIGITAL TURBINE, INC.-58.55%2 451
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-24.45%1 900 273
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-28.94%51 125
SYNOPSYS INC.-26.03%41 730
SEA LIMITED-66.83%41 533
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-57.38%41 308