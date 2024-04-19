(Alliance News) - Digital Value Spa on Friday signed a binding offer governing the main terms of the acquisition of a stake representing 100 percent of the share capital of Infordata Spa, a Latina-based company, for a fixed consideration of EUR22 million.

This offer was accepted by Infordata's current sole shareholder, In Holding Spa.

"Infordata, together with its subsidiaries, including Eurolink Srl at 100 percent and Technis Blu Spa at 78.8 percent, represents an important national group active in the design and development of programs for the automation of business procedures, the provision of support services, consulting and training for the implementation of IT systems, whose acquisition represents a strategic add-on for Digital Value," Digital Value points out in a note.

Infordata, with nine offices in central Italy, reported revenues of more than EUR120 million, Ebitda of EUR7.9 million during 2023, with more than 400 highly qualified people.

Technis Blu "is among the leading Italian companies in terms of expertise on SAP solutions, while Eurolink boasts an important presence in the Public Administration market with application and system services," Digital Value further specifies.

Under the agreement, In Holding is expected to subscribe for newly issued Digital Value ordinary shares for a total value of EUR6.6 million on the closing date.

In Holding will benefit from an option to sell to DV Holding Spa the DV shares still owned by it as of the last trading day of 2026, for a consideration equal to the relevant subscription price, net of dividends and other proceeds paid or due to In Holding as holder of the DV shares.

"Thanks to this integration, Digital Value intends to increase its role as a partner in service offerings, accrediting itself with the main national operators as a reference for end-to-end technology offerings," the note reads. "With the Infordata group, in fact, Digital Value strengthens its expertise in application solutions and related services, and consolidates its infrastructure oversight by taking advantage of new resources and even stronger synergies with the ecosystem of multinational vendors.

Digital Value's stock closed Friday in the green 2.5 percent to EUR53.40 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

